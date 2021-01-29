 

Ambu A/S Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

In accordance with its long-term incentive program ("LTIP") Ambu A/S has allocated performance share units (PSUs) to members of the Executive Board. Reference is made to the company announcement of 29 January 2021 regarding the implementation of the program and the first allocations.

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Ambu A/S hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions in Ambu's shares by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Ambu A/S. 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Michael Højgaard Abrahamsen
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status CFO
b) Initial notifica- tion/Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auc-
tion monitor
a) Name Ambu A/S
b) LEI 5299008W2A69WX355710
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instru- ment

 

Identification code 		Performance Share Units linked to shares in Ambu A/S

 

 

 

 

DK0060946788
b) Nature of the transaction Allocation of Performance Share Units according to Long-Term Incentive Program.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)   Price(s) Volume(s)
DKK 0 7,254 PSUs
   
   
   
   
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

N/A

 

N/A

 
e) Date of the transaction 29 January 2021
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Attachment


ZeitTitel
13:30 Uhr
Ambu A/S: Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
13:24 Uhr
Launch of Long-Term Incentive Plan
28.01.21
Completion of accelerated bookbuild offering
27.01.21
Status on accelerated bookbuild offering – Priced at DKK 262 per B share
27.01.21
Interim report for Q1 2020/21
27.01.21
Ambu A/S seeks to strengthen its capital base