 

Badger Meter Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.01.2021, 14:30  |  44   |   |   

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI) today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights

  • Total sales of $112.3 million, an increase of 4% compared to $107.6 million in the comparable prior year quarter.
  • Net earnings and diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $13.1 million and $0.45, respectively, compared to $12.3 million and $0.42 in the comparable prior year period.
  • Deployed $29.1 million, net of cash acquired, for s::can GmbH (“s::can”) effective November 1, 2020, adding online water quality monitoring to existing trusted Badger Meter solutions.

Full Year 2020 Highlights

  • Full year 2020 sales of $425.5 million, a slight increase compared to $424.6 million in 2019 reflecting the resiliency of the utility water industry.
  • Strong incremental profitability with a 70 basis point increase in operating profit margins.
  • Net earnings and diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $49.3 million and $1.69, respectively, compared to $47.2 million and $1.61 in the comparable prior year period.
  • Generated $89.6 million of cash provided by operations, an 11% increase year-over-year.

“Badger Meter delivered another quarter of strong performance and an outstanding year in light of the many and varied challenges associated with managing through the pandemic,” said Kenneth C. Bockhorst, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our performance is the direct result of the durability of our business model and the efforts of our employees across the globe who have helped us safely maintain our operations and serve customers.”

Fourth Quarter Operating Results
 Utility water sales increased 8% from the strong comparable prior year quarter, with the acquisition of s::can contributing approximately 3% of the sales increase. Existing AMI (advanced metering infrastructure) project installation schedules progressed and we experienced growth in sales of ultrasonic meters and ORION Cellular radios with related BEACON Software as a Service (SaaS). Sales of flow instrumentation products were 10% lower year-over-year, sequentially improved from the third quarter, yet continuing to reflect the sluggish activity across most of the varied industrial end markets served.

Operating margins of 15.1% were 10 basis points lower than the prior year’s 15.2%. Gross margin increased $2.9 million year-over-year, and gross margin percent increased 100 basis points to 39.2% from the prior year’s 38.2%. The quarter benefitted from favorable sales mix with higher SaaS, cellular radio and ultrasonic meter sales and favorable facility utilization. Margins were also supported by positive price/cost dynamics, the result of strategic pricing initiatives in advance of rising brass input costs. These benefits were partially offset by a discrete network sunset provision associated with future equipment upgrades for early-stage Code Division Multiple Access (“CDMA”) radio endpoints for a limited number of North American customers, along with the acquisition-related fair value step-up of acquired s::can inventory.

Selling, engineering and administration (“SEA”) expenses in the fourth quarter of 2020 of $27.1 million increased $2.3 million from the prior year’s $24.8 million with the inclusion of s::can and resulting acquisition-related intangible amortization along with higher personnel costs, partially offset by lower travel and other pandemic-impacted expenses. SEA leverage was 24.1% up from 23.0% in the comparable prior year quarter. The tax rate of 22.6% was modestly lower than the prior year’s 24.3%.

Full Year Recap and Outlook
 Bockhorst continued, “Recapping 2020, our team successfully supported customers while managing through the unprecedented health and economic crisis. With the backdrop of countless changes to how we all do business, Badger Meter delivered utility water revenue growth, EBITDA margin and EPS expansion, robust working capital management and free cash flow, and strategic execution of our capital allocation priorities with accretive acquisitions and dividend growth. We are excited about the acquisition of s::can completed in the quarter and the recently announced acquisition of Analytical Technology, Inc. (“ATi) effective January 1, 2021. These accomplishments are a testament to the criticality of the water industry and the exceptional Badger Meter team.”

“While we anticipate the overall economic environment will remain uncertain, we are confident in our strategic growth plans and the fundamental long-term drivers of our offerings. Leveraging our industry-leading ORION Cellular endpoints, along with current and future communication and software technologies, we are creating robust digital solutions to operationalize real-time data into actionable insights that drive better results and optimize operations. The inclusion of the recently acquired s::can and ATi portfolio of comprehensive and scalable water quality monitoring solutions will now allow us to deliver real-time water quality data to our customers. Access to real-time, on demand water quality parameters will enable water utilities to improve operational security, awareness and efficiency, while our industrial customers will benefit from process and discharge water quality monitoring.”

“Our order backlog, sales momentum, and encouraging pipeline of potential business gives us confidence as we start the new year. Our teams continue to focus on what we can control as we serve our customers and maintain safe operating environments. While strategic pricing initiatives have and continue to be implemented, the recent rapid and significant escalation in brass costs may be an impediment to near-term margin expansion opportunities.”

Bockhorst concluded, "Badger Meter is a company that has successfully managed through challenges over its 115-year history, and this pandemic is no exception. We are fortunate to navigate through this environment from a position of strength. We believe that the combination of our talented team, resilient portfolio of solutions and strong balance sheet uniquely position Badger Meter for success in 2021 and beyond as we work to protect the world’s most precious resource.”

Conference Call and Webcast Information
 Badger Meter management will hold a conference call to discuss 2020 results today, January 29, 2021 at 10:00 AM CT/11:00 AM ET. The call and related presentation can be accessed via webcast through the Investor section of our website. Participants can register to take part in the call using this online registration link: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/6277158. After registering, instructions will be shared on how to join the call. If online registration is unavailable, registration can also be accomplished by calling 888-869-1189 or 706-643-5902 and providing the conference ID number: 6277158. The webcast will be archived on the company’s website until its next earnings release.

Safe Harbor Statement
 Certain statements contained in this news release, as well as other information provided from time to time by Badger Meter, Inc. (the “company”) or its employees, may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those statements. Potential factors that could affect such forward-looking statements include the duration, severity and geographic spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, government actions to address or mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the potential negative impacts of COVID-19 on the global economy, the company’s operations and those of our customers and suppliers. In addition, the company’s results are subject to general economic conditions, variation in demand from customers, continued market acceptance of new products, the successful integration of acquisitions, competitive pricing and operating efficiencies, supply chain risk, material and labor cost increases, tax reform and foreign currency risk. See the company’s Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for further information regarding risk factors, which are incorporated herein by reference. Badger Meter disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or any other reason.

About Badger Meter
 With more than a century of water technology innovation, Badger Meter is a global provider of industry leading water solutions encompassing flow measurement, quality and other system parameters. These offerings provide our customers with the data and analytics essential to optimize their operations and contribute to the sustainable use and protection of the world’s most precious resource. For more information, visit www.badgermeter.com.

BADGER METER, INC.
 
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except share and earnings per share data)
 
 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

(Unaudited) (Unaudited)
 
Net sales

$

112,329

$

107,556

 

$

425,544

$

424,625

 
Cost of sales

 

68,274

 

66,431

 

 

257,295

 

261,097

 
Gross margin

 

44,055

 

41,125

 

 

168,249

 

163,528

 
Selling, engineering and administration

 

27,093

 

24,782

 

 

103,093

 

101,380

 
Operating earnings

 

16,962

 

16,343

 

 

65,156

 

62,148

 
Interest expense (income), net

 

12

 

(27

)

 

30

 

253

Other pension and postretirement costs

 

36

 

165

 

 

145

 

288

 
Earnings before income taxes

 

16,914

 

16,205

 

 

64,981

 

61,607

 
Provision for income taxes

 

3,820

 

3,931

 

 

15,638

 

14,430

 
Net earnings

$

13,094

$

12,274

 

$

49,343

$

47,177

 
Earnings per share:
 
Basic

$

0.45

$

0.42

 

$

1.70

$

1.63

 
Diluted

$

0.45

$

0.42

 

$

1.69

$

1.61

 
Shares used in computation of earnings per share:
 
Basic

 

29,057,249

 

29,039,296

 

 

29,052,301

 

29,028,204

 
Diluted

 

29,257,929

 

29,227,804

 

 

29,229,868

 

29,220,165

BADGER METER, INC.
 
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
 
 

Assets

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

(Unaudited)
 
Cash and cash equivalents

$

72,273

$

48,871

Receivables

 

61,689

 

61,365

Inventories

 

81,586

 

81,948

Other current assets

 

5,303

 

7,910

Total current assets

 

220,851

 

200,094

 
Net property, plant and equipment

 

82,705

 

85,761

Intangible assets, at cost less accumulated amortization

 

53,598

 

48,163

Other long-term assets

 

22,518

 

16,617

Goodwill

 

88,708

 

71,258

Total assets

$

468,380

$

421,893

 
 

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

 
Short-term debt

$

-

$

4,480

Payables

 

34,923

 

31,523

Accrued compensation and employee benefits

 

14,617

 

12,754

Other current liabilities

 

15,659

 

8,490

Total current liabilities

 

65,199

 

57,247

 
Deferred income taxes

 

5,696

 

876

Long-term employee benefits and other

 

36,226

 

32,702

Shareholders' equity

 

361,259

 

331,068

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

468,380

$

421,893

BADGER METER, INC.
 
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
 
 
Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Operating activities:
Net earnings

$

13,094

 

$

12,274

 

$

49,343

 

$

47,177

 

 
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operations:
Depreciation

 

3,121

 

 

2,881

 

 

12,253

 

 

11,569

 

Amortization

 

3,160

 

 

3,254

 

 

12,963

 

 

12,577

 

Deferred income taxes

 

(3,483

)

 

(1,542

)

 

(3,082

)

 

(1,524

)

Noncurrent employee benefits

 

(365

)

 

110

 

 

206

 

 

(40

)

Stock-based compensation expense

 

374

 

 

332

 

 

1,415

 

 

1,214

 

Changes in:
Receivables

 

(148

)

 

896

 

 

3,036

 

 

5,451

 

Inventories

 

(59

)

 

3,039

 

 

5,129

 

 

(1,220

)

Payables

 

(6,876

)

 

757

 

 

(391

)

 

11,642

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

(1,347

)

 

(1,926

)

 

(3,522

)

 

(7,732

)

Other current liabilities

 

8,429

 

 

(500

)

 

12,228

 

 

1,600

 

Total adjustments

 

2,806

 

 

7,301

 

 

40,235

 

 

33,537

 

Net cash provided by operations

 

15,900

 

 

19,575

 

 

89,578

 

 

80,714

 

 
Investing activities:
Property, plant and equipment expenditures

 

(3,204

)

 

(1,907

)

 

(9,059

)

 

(7,496

)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

(29,134

)

 

-

 

 

(29,134

)

 

-

 

Net cash used for investing activities

 

(32,338

)

 

(1,907

)

 

(38,193

)

 

(7,496

)

 
Financing activities:
Net decrease short-term debt

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(4,600

)

 

(13,500

)

Payment of contingent acquisition consideration

 

(1,001

)

 

(905

)

 

(1,001

)

 

(2,555

)

Dividends paid

 

(5,232

)

 

(4,943

)

 

(20,340

)

 

(18,595

)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

 

553

 

 

998

 

 

1,058

 

 

1,961

 

Repurchase of treasury stock

 

(182

)

 

(1,848

)

 

(3,116

)

 

(5,207

)

Issuance of treasury stock

 

54

 

 

44

 

 

180

 

 

187

 

Net cash used for financing activities

 

(5,808

)

 

(6,654

)

 

(27,819

)

 

(37,709

)

Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash

 

618

 

 

129

 

 

(164

)

 

276

 

 
(Decrease) Increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

(21,628

)

 

11,143

 

 

23,402

 

 

35,785

 

Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period

 

93,901

 

 

37,728

 

 

48,871

 

 

13,086

 

 
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

$

72,273

 

$

48,871

 

$

72,273

 

$

48,871

 

 

Badger Meter Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Badger Meter Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI) today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights Total sales of $112.3 million, an increase of 4% compared to $107.6 million in the comparable prior …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Luminar and Volvo Cars Further Collaboration with Release of Comprehensive Lidar Dataset
Faraday Future and Geely Holding Group Sign a Cooperation Agreement
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Interactive Brokers Takes Action on Actively Traded Symbols
SandRidge Mississippian Trust I Announces Quarterly Distribution
PureTech Adds Bharatt Chowrira, PureTech’s President and Chief of Business and Strategy, to Board ...
Novacyt S.A.: Full Year 2020 Trading Update
Byline Bancorp, Inc. Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
TILRAY INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Tilray, Inc. - TLRY
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
Bitfarms' Mathieu Vachon Files Early Warning Report
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.01.21
Badger Meter Broadens Water Quality Offering With Acquisition of Analytical Technology, Inc.
05.01.21
Badger Meter Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Call