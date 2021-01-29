Tompkins Financial Corporation Reports Record Fourth Quarter Earnings

For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, diluted earnings per share were $5.20, down 3.2% from 2019. 2020 net income was $77.6 million, down from $81.7 million, for 2019. Results for 2020 were negatively impacted by economic stress resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, which contributed to the $16.3 million provision for credit losses recognized during the first quarter of 2020.

Tompkins Financial Corporation reported diluted earnings per share of $1.61 for the fourth quarter of 2020, up 15.0% compared to $1.40 reported in the fourth quarter of 2019. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $24.0 million, a $2.9 million increase over net income reported for the same period in 2019.

President and CEO, Mr. Stephen Romaine commented, "2020 was a challenging year on many fronts, which makes it particularly rewarding that earnings for the fourth quarter reflect the best fourth quarter results in our Company's history. Favorable results were largely driven by improved net interest income, insurance commissions and wealth management fees, all of which were up from the fourth quarter of 2019. Despite the positive earnings trends for the quarter, our results for the full year were negatively impacted by the pandemic and related economic restrictions, which have continued to negatively impact customers. We continue to support our customers through our loan payment deferral program and funding of loans under the Paycheck Protection Program. At year end, we believe that we had adequately reserved for potential credit losses in the loan portfolio, though a great deal of uncertainty remains.”

SELECTED HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE YEAR-END 2020:

Total loans of $5.3 billion at December 31, 2020 were up $342.8 million, or 7.0% over December 31, 2019. The increase over the prior year-end included an outstanding principle balance of $291.3 million of PPP loans that were funded during the second quarter of 2020.

Total deposits of $6.4 billion was an increase of $1.2 billion, or 23.5% over December 31, 2019.

The ratio of Total Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets improved to 14.39%, up from 14.26% at September 30, 2020, and 13.53% at December 31, 2019.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income was $57.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $53.2 million reported for the same period in 2019. For the full fiscal year, net interest income was $225.3 million, an increase of $14.7 million or 7.0% from 2019.

Average loans for the year ended December 31, 2020 were up $398.0 million, or 8.2% compared to 2019. The increase in average loans includes $465.6 million in loans originated under the Small Business Administration's ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") in the second quarter of 2020. Asset yields for the year ended December 31, 2020, were down 47 basis points compared to 2019, which reflects the impact of reductions in market interest rates in 2020, and the addition of the lower yielding PPP loans originated in the second quarter. While PPP loans were a significant contributor to average loan growth for the year, increases in residential real estate loans (up 5.7% from 2019) and commercial real estate (up 5.6% from 2019), also contributed to the growth in 2020 average loan balances.

Average total deposits for 2020 were up $1.0 billion, or 20.1% versus 2019. Average noninterest bearing deposits were up $349.9 million or 24.9% compared to 2019. Average deposit balances benefited from $465.6 million of PPP loan originations during the second quarter of 2020, the majority of which were deposited in Tompkins checking accounts. For 2020, the average rate paid on interest-bearing deposit products decreased by 38 basis points from 2019. The total cost of interest-bearing liabilities for 2020 declined by 52 basis points to 0.60% from 2019.

Net interest margin was 3.12% for the fourth quarter of 2020, down compared to the 3.44% reported for the fourth quarter of 2019, and 3.26% for the third quarter of 2020. The decline in net interest margin during the fourth quarter, when compared to the third quarter of 2020, was mainly due to a decrease in overall asset yields. The decrease in average asset yields was due to lower securities yields, as well as a slight shift in the composition of average earning assets, with a greater mix of lower yielding securities and interest bearing balances, and a decrease in average loan balances reflecting lower PPP loan balances. The decrease in net interest margin was partially offset by lower average funding costs.

As a result of its participation in the SBA's PPP, in the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company recorded net deferred loan fees of $4.5 million, which are included in interest income. For the fiscal year, net deferred loan fees from PPP loan originations were $9.2 million.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income represented 24.6% of total revenues in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 25.2% in the same period in 2019. Noninterest income of $18.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 was up 4.8% compared to the same period in 2019. For the full fiscal year, noninterest income of $73.9 million was down 2.1% from 2019. Total fee based services for the year ended December 31, 2020 were $64.6 million, a decrease of 2.7% compared to 2019. The reduction in fee based income in 2020, when compared to 2019, is largely related to the pandemic-related travel and business restrictions, which reduced card services fees and service charges on deposit accounts.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense was $46.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, up $505,000, or 1.1%, over the fourth quarter of 2019. For the full fiscal year, noninterest expense was $185.4 million, up $3.5 million, or 2.0%, over 2019. The increase in noninterest expense for the year ended December 31, 2020 was primarily attributable to normal annual increases in salaries and wages, which were up $4.4 million or 3.9% over 2019.

INCOME TAX EXPENSE

The Company's effective tax rate was 20.4% for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 19.8% for the same period in 2019. The effective tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2020 was 20.4%, compared to 20.5% reported for 2019.

ASSET QUALITY

Provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $6,000 compared to a negative $1.0 million for the same period in 2019. Provision expense for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $16.2 million, compared to $1.4 million for 2019. The first quarter of 2020 included provision expense of $16.3 million related to the impact of the economic conditions related to COVID-19 on economic forecasts and other model assumptions relied upon by management in determining the allowance. Net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $630,000 compared to net charge-offs of $479,000 reported in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The allowance for credit losses represented 0.98% of total loans and leases at December 31, 2020, up from 0.97% at September 30, 2020, and 0.81% at December 31, 2019. Nonperforming loans and leases totaled $45.8 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $33.8 million at September 30, 2020 and $31.4 million at December 31, 2019. The ratio of the allowance to total nonperforming loans and leases was 112.87% at December 31, 2020, down compared to 154.68% at September 30, 2020 and 126.90% at December 31, 2019. Nonperforming assets represented 0.60% of total assets at December 31, 2020, up from 0.44% at September 30, 2020, and up from 0.47% at December 31, 2019.

Special Mention loans totaled $121.3 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, in line with the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and up compared to the $29.8 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2019. Total Substandard loans increased during the quarter to $68.6 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $45.4 million at September 30, 2020, and $60.5 million at December 31, 2019. The increases in nonperforming loans and leases and Substandard loans were mainly related to the downgrades of credit in the loan portfolio related to the hospitality industry. Included in the nonperforming and Substandard loans and leases are 17 loans totaling $17.8 million, that are currently in deferral status.

During 2020, overall credit quality was supported by several plans initiated by the Company in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As previously announced, Tompkins initiated and participated in a number of credit initiatives to support customers who have been impacted by the economic conditions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company implemented a payment deferral program to assist both consumer and business borrowers that may be experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19. Weekly deferral requests for the month of December were down 98.5% from peak levels the Company experienced in late March. As of December 31, 2020, total loans that continued in a deferral status amounted to approximately $212.2 million, representing 4.0% of total loans. Of loans that had come out of the deferral program as of December 31, 2020, about 94.4% had made at least one payment and only 0.13% were more than 30 days delinquent.

As previously noted, the Company participated in the PPP, which provides borrower guarantees for lenders, as well as loan forgiveness incentives for borrowers that utilize the loan proceeds to cover employee compensation-related expenses and certain other eligible business operating costs, all in accordance with the rules and regulations established by the SBA. The Company began accepting applications for PPP loans on April 3, 2020, and had funded approximately 2,998 loans totaling about $465.6 million when the initial program ended. As of December 31, 2020, approximately 1,484 PPP loans originated by the Company, totaling $244.0 million, had been submitted to the SBA for forgiveness under the terms of the PPP program, of which approximately 1,212 loans totaling $171.1 million had been forgiven by the SBA as of December 31, 2020.

Mr. Romaine added, "Our deferral program and our participation in the PPP program are examples of how Tompkins has remained committed to supporting our clients and communities during these challenging times. Through year end, we had supported approximately 6,800 customers with these programs. We are also pleased to be participating in the latest round of PPP financing and as of January 28, 2021 had submitted 1,007 PPP loan applications totaling $143.9 million to the SBA for approval."

CAPITAL POSITION

Capital ratios remained well above the regulatory minimums for well capitalized institutions. The ratio of Total Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets improved to 14.39% at December 31, 2020, up from 14.26% at September 30, 2020, and 13.53% at December 31, 2019. The ratio of Tier 1 capital to average assets was 8.75% at December 31, 2020, compared to 8.85% at September 30, 2020, and 9.61% at December 31, 2019. The December 31, 2020 Tier 1 capital to average assets ratio was negatively impacted by balance sheet growth associated with the PPP loans originated in the second quarter of 2020.

TOMPKINS FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (In thousands, except share and per share data) As of As of ASSETS 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 Cash and noninterest bearing balances due from banks $ 21,245 $ 136,010 Interest bearing balances due from banks 367,217 1,972 Cash and Cash Equivalents 388,462 137,982 Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value (amortized cost of $1,599,894 at December 31, 2020 and $1,293,239 at December 31, 2019) 1,627,193 1,298,587 Equity securities, at fair value (amortized cost $929 at December 31, 2020 and $915 at December 31, 2019) 929 915 Total loans and leases, net of unearned income and deferred costs and fees 5,260,327 4,917,550 Less: Allowance for credit losses 51,669 39,892 Net Loans and Leases 5,208,658 4,877,658 Federal Home Loan Bank and other stock 16,382 33,695 Bank premises and equipment, net 88,709 94,355 Corporate owned life insurance 84,736 82,961 Goodwill 92,447 92,447 Other intangible assets, net 4,905 6,223 Accrued interest and other assets 109,750 100,800 Total Assets $ 7,622,171 $ 6,725,623 LIABILITIES Deposits: Interest bearing: Checking, savings and money market 3,761,933 3,080,686 Time 746,234 675,014 Noninterest bearing 1,929,585 1,457,221 Total Deposits 6,437,752 5,212,921 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 65,845 60,346 Other borrowings 265,000 658,100 Trust preferred debentures 13,220 17,035 Other liabilities 122,665 114,167 Total Liabilities $ 6,904,482 $ 6,062,569 EQUITY Tompkins Financial Corporation shareholders' equity: Common Stock - par value $.10 per share: Authorized 25,000,000 shares; Issued: 14,964,389 at December 31, 2020; and 15,014,499 at December 31, 2019 1,496 1,501 Additional paid-in capital 333,976 338,507 Retained earnings 418,413 370,477 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (32,074) (43,564) Treasury stock, at cost – 124,849 shares at December 31, 2020, and 123,956 shares at December 31, 2019 (5,534) (5,279) Total Tompkins Financial Corporation Shareholders’ Equity 716,277 661,642 Noncontrolling interests 1,412 1,412 Total Equity $ 717,689 $ 663,054 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 7,622,171 $ 6,725,623

TOMPKINS FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Loans $ 57,674 $ 57,039 $ 227,313 $ 226,723 Due from banks 104 9 194 41 Available-for-sale debt securities 5,349 6,406 25,450 28,460 Held-to-maturity securities 0 568 0 3,151 Federal Home Loan Bank and other stock 243 561 1,373 3,003 Total Interest and Dividend Income 63,370 $ 64,583 254,330 $ 261,378 INTEREST EXPENSE Time certificates of deposits of $250,000 or more 717 912 3,175 3,095 Other deposits 3,066 7,399 16,789 27,809 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 19 33 95 143 Trust preferred debentures 375 303 1,133 1,276 Other borrowings 1,442 2,696 7,799 18,427 Total Interest Expense 5,619 11,343 28,991 50,750 Net Interest Income 57,751 53,240 225,339 210,628 Less: Provision (credit) for credit loss expense 6 (1,000) 16,151 1,366 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Loss Expense 57,745 54,240 209,188 209,262 NONINTEREST INCOME Insurance commissions and fees 7,289 6,777 31,505 31,091 Investment services income 5,106 4,268 17,520 16,434 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,637 2,110 6,312 8,321 Card services income 2,378 2,436 9,263 10,526 Other income 2,429 2,171 8,817 8,416 Net (loss) gain on securities transactions (3) 210 443 645 Total Noninterest Income 18,836 17,972 73,860 $ 75,433 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and wages 23,037 23,250 92,519 89,399 Other employee benefits 6,552 6,394 24,812 23,488 Net occupancy expense of premises 3,400 3,115 12,930 13,210 Furniture and fixture expense 2,087 1,921 7,846 7,815 Amortization of intangible assets 364 421 1,484 1,673 Other operating expense 10,965 10,799 45,791 46,249 Total Noninterest Expenses 46,405 45,900 185,382 181,834 Income Before Income Tax Expense 30,176 26,312 97,666 102,861 Income Tax Expense 6,145 5,200 19,924 21,016 Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests and Tompkins Financial Corporation 24,031 21,112 77,742 81,845 Less: Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests 53 32 154 127 Net Income Attributable to Tompkins Financial Corporation $ 23,978 21,080 $ 77,588 81,718 Basic Earnings Per Share $ 1.61 $ 1.41 $ 5.22 $ 5.39 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.61 $ 1.40 $ 5.20 $ 5.37

Average Consolidated Statements of Condition and Net Interest Analysis (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Average Average Balance Average Balance Average (Dollar amounts in thousands) (QTD) Interest Yield/Rate (QTD) Interest Yield/Rate ASSETS Interest-earning assets Interest-bearing balances due from banks $ 439,726 $ 104 0.09 % $ 2,763 $ 9 1.29 % Securities (1) U.S. Government securities 1,502,226 4,671 1.24 % 1,192,035 6,421 2.14 % State and municipal (2) 127,580 823 2.57 % 93,275 643 2.73 % Other securities (2) 3,430 24 2.78 % 3,417 37 4.30 % Total securities 1,633,236 5,518 1.34 % 1,288,727 7,101 2.19 % FHLBNY and FRB stock 16,766 244 5.80 % 25,469 561 8.74 % Total loans and leases, net of unearned income (2)(3) 5,318,607 57,949 4.33 % 4,871,483 57,332 4.67 % Total interest-earning assets 7,408,335 63,815 3.43 % 6,188,442 65,003 4.17 % Other assets 349,824 424,760 Total assets $ 7,758,159 $ 6,613,202 LIABILITIES & EQUITY Deposits Interest-bearing deposits Interest bearing checking, savings, & money market 3,927,433 1,457 0.15 % 3,140,707 5,234 0.66 % Time deposits 734,009 2,326 1.26 % 692,541 3,077 1.76 % Total interest-bearing deposits 4,661,442 3,783 0.32 % 3,833,248 8,311 0.86 % Federal funds purchased & securities sold under agreements to repurchase 60,417 19 0.12 % 54,907 33 0.24 % Other borrowings 271,087 1,442 2.12 % 469,410 2,696 2.28 % Trust preferred debentures 17,091 375 8.73 % 17,007 303 7.07 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,010,037 5,619 0.45 % 4,374,572 11,343 1.03 % Noninterest bearing deposits 1,913,781 1,471,377 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 115,227 102,812 Total liabilities 7,039,045 5,948,761 Tompkins Financial Corporation Shareholders’ equity 717,618 662,940 Noncontrolling interest 1,496 1,501 Total equity 719,114 664,441 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,758,159 $ 6,613,202 Interest rate spread 2.98 % 3.14 % Net interest income/margin on earning assets 58,196 3.12 % 53,660 3.44 % Tax Equivalent Adjustment (445) (420) Net interest income per consolidated financial statements $ 57,751 $ 53,240

Average Consolidated Statements of Condition and Net Interest Analysis (Unaudited) Fiscal Year Ended Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Average Average Balance Average Balance Average (Dollar amounts in thousands) (YTD) Interest Yield/Rate (YTD) Interest Yield/Rate ASSETS Interest-earning assets Interest-bearing balances due from banks $ 194,211 $ 194 0.10 % $ 1,647 $ 41 2.49 % Securities (1) U.S. Government securities 1,307,905 22,906 1.75 % 1,301,813 29,411 2.26 % State and municipal (2) 114,462 3,048 2.66 % 93,168 2,547 2.73 % Other securities (2) 3,430 117 3.40 % 3,417 158 4.62 % Total securities 1,425,797 26,071 1.83 % 1,398,398 32,116 2.30 % FHLBNY and FRB stock 20,815 1,374 6.60 % 38,308 3,003 7.84 % Total loans and leases, net of unearned income (2)(3) 5,228,135 228,805 4.38 % 4,830,089 227,869 4.72 % Total interest-earning assets 6,868,958 256,444 3.73 % 6,268,442 263,029 4.20 % Other assets 489,520 411,136 Total assets $ 7,358,478 $ 6,679,578 LIABILITIES & EQUITY Deposits Interest-bearing deposits Interest bearing checking, savings, & money market 3,650,358 9,430 0.26 % 3,007,221 20,099 0.67 % Time deposits 703,999 10,534 1.50 % 676,106 10,805 1.60 % Total interest-bearing deposits 4,354,357 19,964 0.46 % 3,683,327 30,904 0.84 % Federal funds purchased & securities sold under agreements to repurchase 55,973 95 0.17 % 59,825 143 0.24 % Other borrowings 365,732 7,799 2.13 % 762,993 18,427 2.42 % Trust preferred debentures 17,092 1,133 6.63 % 16,943 1,276 7.53 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,793,154 28,991 0.60 % 4,523,088 50,750 1.12 % Noninterest bearing deposits 1,753,226 1,403,330 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 112,544 101,819 Total liabilities 6,658,924 6,028,237 Tompkins Financial Corporation Shareholders’ equity 698,088 649,871 Noncontrolling interest 1,466 1,470 Total equity 699,554 651,341 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,358,478 $ 6,679,578 Interest rate spread 3.13 % 3.07 % Net interest income/margin on earning assets 227,453 3.31 % 212,279 3.39 % Tax Equivalent Adjustment (2,114) (1,651) Net interest income per consolidated financial statements $ 225,339 $ 210,628

Tompkins Financial Corporation - Summary Financial Data (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data) Quarter-Ended Year-Ended Period End Balance Sheet Dec-20 Sep-20 Jun-20 Mar-20 Dec-19 Dec-20 Securities $ 1,628,122 $ 1,667,698 $ 1,336,087 $ 1,353,567 $ 1,299,502 $ 1,628,122 Total Loans 5,260,327 5,398,297 5,424,285 4,937,822 4,917,550 5,260,327 Allowance for credit losses 51,669 52,293 52,082 52,404 39,892 51,669 Total assets 7,622,171 7,794,502 7,582,056 6,743,114 6,725,623 7,622,171 Total deposits 6,437,752 6,601,238 6,377,521 5,409,363 5,212,921 6,437,752 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 65,845 63,573 50,889 68,993 60,346 65,845 Other borrowings 265,000 285,000 325,000 457,983 658,100 265,000 Trust preferred debentures 13,220 17,163 17,120 17,078 17,035 13,220 Total common equity 716,277 712,104 696,553 681,153 661,642 716,277 Total equity 717,689 713,611 698,029 682,597 663,054 717,689 Average Balance Sheet Average earning assets $ 7,408,335 $ 7,204,049 $ 6,616,079 $ 6,237,773 $ 6,188,442 $ 6,868,958 Average assets 7,758,159 7,582,009 7,413,945 6,672,948 6,613,202 7,358,478 Average interest-bearing liabilities 5,010,037 4,861,890 4,825,753 4,471,797 4,374,572 4,793,154 Average equity 719,114 709,484 690,475 678,817 664,441 699,554 Share data Weighted average shares outstanding (basic) 14,715,124 14,697,532 14,681,956 14,718,948 14,726,023 14,703,390 Weighted average shares outstanding (diluted) 14,751,303 14,727,741 14,714,848 14,774,269 14,790,503 14,742,040 Period-end shares outstanding 14,928,479 14,926,252 14,914,458 14,907,947 14,978,589 14,928,479 Common equity book value per share $ 47.98 $ 47.71 $ 46.70 $ 45.69 $ 44.17 $ 47.98 Income Statement Net interest income $ 57,751 $ 58,253 $ 56,366 $ 52,969 $ 53,240 $ 225,339 Provision (credit) for credit loss expense 6 199 (348) 16,294 (1,000) 16,151 Noninterest income 18,836 18,887 17,177 18,960 17,972 73,860 Noninterest expense 46,405 46,349 46,888 45,740 45,900 185,382 Income tax expense 6,145 6,330 5,540 1,909 5,200 19,924 Net income attributable to Tompkins Financial Corporation 23,978 24,230 21,431 7,949 21,080 77,588 Noncontrolling interests 53 32 32 37 32,000 154 Basic earnings per share (5) $ 1.61 $ 1.63 $ 1.44 $ 0.53 $ 1.41 $ 5.22 Diluted earnings per share (5) $ 1.61 $ 1.63 $ 1.44 $ 0.53 $ 1.40 $ 5.20 Nonperforming Assets Nonaccrual loans and leases $ 38,976 $ 26,944 $ 23,183 $ 23,556 $ 24,281 $ 38,976 Loans and leases 90 days past due and accruing 0 0 0 0 0 0 Troubled debt restructuring not included above 6,803 6,864 6,988 7,137 7,154 6,803 Total nonperforming loans and leases 45,779 33,808 30,171 30,693 31,435 45,779 OREO 88 196 274 466 428 88 Total nonperforming assets $ 45,867 $ 34,004 $ 30,445 $ 31,159 $ 31,863 $ 45,867

Tompkins Financial Corporation - Summary Financial Data (Unaudited) - continued

Quarter-Ended Year-Ended Delinquency - Total loan and lease portfolio Dec-20 Sep-20 Jun-20 Mar-20 Dec-19 Dec-20 Loans and leases 30-89 days past due and accruing $ 3,012 $ 6,875 $ 8,352 $ 9,328 $ 3,724 $ 3,012 Loans and leases 90 days past due and accruing 0 0 0 0 794 0 Total loans and leases past due and accruing 3,012 6,875 8,352 9,328 4,518 3,012 Allowance for Credit Losses* Balance at beginning of period $ 52,293 $ 52,082 $ 52,404 $ 39,892 $ 41,371 $ 39,892 Impact of adopting ASC 326 0 0 0 (2,534) 0 (2,534) Provision (credit) for credit losses 6 199 (348) 16,294 (1,000) 16,151 Net loan and lease charge-offs (recoveries) 630 (12) (26) 1,248 479 1,840 Allowance for credit losses at end of period $ 51,669 $ 52,293 $ 52,082 $ 52,404 $ 39,892 $ 51,669 *CECL was adopted January 1, 2020. Prior periods reflect the allowance for credit losses for loans under the incurred loss methodology. Loan Classification - Total Portfolio Special Mention $ 121,253 $ 122,652 $ 44,741 $ 37,121 29,800 $ 121,253 Substandard 68,645 45,384 48,046 52,894 60,499 68,645

Ratio Analysis

Credit Quality Nonperforming loans and leases/total loans and leases (6) 0.87 % 0.63 % 0.56 % 0.62 % 0.64 % 0.87 % Nonperforming assets/total assets 0.60 % 0.44 % 0.40 % 0.46 % 0.47 % 0.60 % Allowance for credit losses/total loans and leases 0.98 % 0.97 % 0.96 % 1.06 % 0.81 % 0.98 % Allowance/nonperforming loans and leases 112.87 % 154.68 % 172.62 % 170.74 % 126.90 % 112.87 % Net loan and lease losses annualized/total average loans and leases 0.05 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.10 % 0.04 % 0.04 % Capital Adequacy Tier 1 Capital (to average assets) 8.75 % 8.85 % 8.79 % 9.53 % 9.61 % 8.75 % Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets) 14.39 % 14.26 % 13.95 % 13.62 % 13.53 % 14.39 % Profitability (period-end) Return on average assets * 1.23 % 1.27 % 1.16 % 0.48 % 1.26 % 1.05 % Return on average equity * 13.26 % 13.59 % 12.48 % 4.71 % 12.59 % 11.09 % Net interest margin (TE) * 3.12 % 3.26 % 3.45 % 3.44 % 3.44 % 3.31 % ** Quarterly ratios have been annualized

(1) Federal Reserve peer ratio as of September 30, 2020 the most recent data available, includes banks and bank holding companies with consolidated assets between $3 billion and $10 billion. (2) Average balances and yields on available-for-sale securities are based on historical amortized cost. (3) Interest income includes the tax effects of taxable-equivalent adjustments using an effective income tax rate of 21% in 2020 and 2019 to increase tax exempt interest income to taxable-equivalent basis.. (4) Nonaccrual loans are included in the average asset totals presented above. Payments received on nonaccrual loans have been recognized as disclosed in Note 1 of the Company's consolidated financial statements included in Part I of the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. (5) Earnings per share for the full fiscal year may not equal the sum of the quarterly earnings per share as a result of rounding of average shares (6) Certain acquired loans and leases that are past due are not on nonaccrual and are not included in nonperforming loans and leases. The risk of credit loss on these loans has been considered by virtue of the Company's estimate of acquisition-date fair value and these loans are considered accruing as the Company primarily recognizes interest income through accretion of the difference between the carrying value of these loans and their expected cash flows.

