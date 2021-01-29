 

CAG International AG: CAG International AG executes term sheet for the acquisition of Innovative Management Solutions, Inc.

CAG International AG: CAG International AG executes term sheet for the acquisition of Innovative Management Solutions, Inc.

CAG International AG: CAG International AG executes term sheet for the acquisition of Innovative Management Solutions, Inc.

CAG International AG executes term sheet for the acquisition of Innovative Management Solutions, Inc.

Baar, Switzerland; Dallas, TX -- January 29, 2021 -- CAG International AG ("CAG"), a company with shares admitted to trading on the Direct Market segment of the Vienna MTF (Vienna Stock Exchange) under ISIN: CH0505534542 (Ticker Symbol: CAG:AV) today executed a term sheet for the acquisition of 100% of the outstanding common shares of Innovative Management Solutions, Inc., ("IMS") a Dallas, Texas based regional leader in the project management services space for a wide array of industry sectors.

The term sheet provides for a purchase price of ten times IMS' 2019 EBITDA for a total of approximately USD 7,650,000 via a cash payment of USD 500,000 with the remainder in the form of common ordinary shares of CAG at a price per share determined by a 15 day look back formula.

The term sheet also provides for customary lock-up and leakage restrictions with respect to later sales of the CAG shares, a 4 year employment contract for IMS founder and CEO Jeff Collins, and an operating agreement between CAG and IMS. The term sheet also provides for IMS to continue as an operating entity under the firm's existing name and branding.

Any acquisition is contingent on the parties entering into definitive agreements, and approval by the relevant governance bodies and shareholders of both firms.
IMS, established over 25 years ago, offers a comprehensive suite of project portfolio management solutions, including technology and related services as well as project controls delivery services. In addition, IMS offers a subscription based service to a recently developed proprietary software, called "ProjectinfoCenter".

IMS technology services include consulting, training, support, cloud hosting, integration, and analytics. The project controls delivery services include schedule, cost and risk management, document, and communication management as well as project claims analysis and mitigation.

CAG Founder and Chairman Hans Amell commented, "While IMS is a standout in its field on its own merit, we are equally excited about the opportunity they provide for us to access their broad customer base for lucrative and large-scale carve outsourcing deals."


