AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Reports Results for the Fiscal Quarter and Nine Months Ended November 30, 2020
AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (the "Fund") (NYSE: CBH), a diversified closed-end management investment company which seeks to provide a high level of income and to return at least $9.835 per common share (the original net asset value per common share of beneficial interest before deducting offering cost of $0.02 per share) to holders of common shares on or about September 1, 2024, today announced its results for the fiscal quarter and nine months ended November 30, 2020.
|
At November 30,
2020
2019
$186,807,810
$181,166,380
18,258,516
18,257,012
$10.23
$9.92
$9.88
$9.80
(3.42)%
(1.21)%
$0.3840
$0.2391
Quarter ended November 30,
2020
2019
$2,024,586
$2,092,359
$0.11
|
