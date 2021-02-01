 

Toll Brothers Apartment Living Opens Brand-New Community in Frisco

Move Marks Company’s First Multifamily Community Opening in Texas

FORT WASHINGTON, PA, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL) (www.TollBrothers.com), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, through its Toll Brothers Apartment Living rental subsidiary, and partner Daiwa House Texas Inc., a subsidiary of the largest single-family homebuilder in Japan, Daiwa House Group, is excited to announce the opening of Kilby, the company’s first multifamily community in Texas. Located in Frisco, Kilby is the first of many upcoming community openings in Dallas-Fort Worth market for Toll Brothers Apartment Living. 

Kilby, a 258-apartment home community located in Frisco Square, offers one- and two-bedroom floor plan styles. The community provides numerous amenities for residents to enjoy including a luxury-style pool, outdoor kitchen & bar, clubroom, fitness center, pet spa, and much more. These amenities drive resident connection and entertainment throughout the community. From keyless entry to light-filled spaces, the apartment homes have been thoughtfully designed with the residents in mind. Apartment home features include quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring in living areas, plush carpet in bedrooms, Texas-sized closets, community-wide WiFi and a HD local TV channel package.

“We’re excited to bring our luxury apartment communities to Frisco, one of the fastest growing cities in the country,” said Tommy Rhodus, Regional Director of Acquisitions and Development, Toll Brothers Apartment Living. “Kilby is conveniently situated for residents to explore the many activities that are offered in the neighborhood.”

Located in the heart of Frisco Square, residents of Kilby will enjoy the charming neighborhood complete with local restaurants, boutique shops, and entertainment. Frisco is home to several professional sports headquarters, a unique creative arts scene, and is situated in the highly-rated Frisco Independent School District. Within a short walking distance of Kilby, residents can enjoy an FC Dallas game or concert at Toyota Stadium, discover antique cars at the Frisco Heritage Museum, explore art galleries at the Frisco Discovery Center, or watch a play at the Black Box Theater.

“As we enter the DFW market, we celebrate Toll Brothers Apartment Living’s tremendous growth in the southern and central markets,” said Charles Elliott, President, Toll Brothers Apartment Living. “We look forward to expanding into dynamic neighborhoods throughout Texas.”

Toll Brothers Apartment Living manages the development and marketing of Kilby. For more information regarding Kilby, please visit their website: www.livekilby.com

ABOUT TOLL BROTHERS APARTMENT LIVING

Toll Brothers Apartment Living (TBAL) is the apartment development division of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), an award-winning Fortune 500 company and the nation’s premier builder of luxury homes. Toll Brothers Apartment Living is bringing the same quality, value, and service familiar to luxury home buyers throughout the country to upscale urban and suburban rental communities in select markets, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Washington, DC. Toll Brothers Apartment Living has developed more than 6,400 units, has more 4,100 units under management and controls a national pipeline of more than 16,000 units. Toll Brothers Apartment Living communities combine the energy of vibrant locations with unparalleled amenities, resident services, design, and the expertise of the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. For more information visit TollBrothersApartmentLiving.com

ABOUT DAIWA HOUSE TEXAS INC. 

From its humble beginnings in the early 1950s creating small, affordable prefabricated housing to its status now as the largest single-family homebuilder in Japan, the Daiwa House Group continues to make strides in the United States by fulfilling its corporate mission of effective leadership, innovation and environmentalism through its wholly owned subsidiary: Daiwa House Texas. Founded in 2011, the firm has already established a reputation for quality and excellence by developing premiere multifamily properties in most major metro areas across the country and, after the acquisition of Stanley Martin by Daiwa House Group in 2016, construction of scores of robust single-family homes throughout the East Coast. In the coming decades, Daiwa House Group and Daiwa House Texas look forward to continuing their goal of partnering with developers to provide Americans with superior places to live.


