Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018

Glasgow, 1.2.2021

Overview

Notification made after deadline

Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay

attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)

1. Issuer: Österreichische Post Aktiengesellschaft

2. Reason for the notification: Other

3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: Morgan Stanley

City: Wilmington, Delaware

Country: USA

4. Name of shareholder(s): Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 28.1.2021

6.

______________________________________________________________________________

| | | % of voting | | |

| | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of|

| |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights |

| |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer |

|_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|______________|_______________|

| Resulting | | | | |

| situation on | | | | |

| the date on | 0,35 % | 4,84 % | 5,19 % | 67 552 638 |

|which threshold| | | | |

| was crossed / | | | | |

|____reached____|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|

| Position of | | | | |

| previous | 0,00 % | 5,22 % | 5,22 % | |

| notification | | | | |

|(if_applicable)|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|





Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

______________________________________________________________________________

|A:_Voting_rights_attached_to_shares___________________________________________|

| |____Number_of_voting_rights____|_______%_of_voting_rights_______|

| | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect |

| ISIN Code |(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG|(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG |

|_____________|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)______|

|AT0000APOST4_|_______________|________236_294|_______________|__________0,35_%|

|_SUBTOTAL_A__|____________236_294____________|_____________0,35_%_____________|



____________________________________________________________________________

|B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG|

|2018________________________________________________________________________| Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3



