 

The end of an era Alliant Energy announces retirement dates for Columbia Energy Center

The investor-owned utility is on the fastest path to eliminate coal from energy mix for Wisconsin customers; on track to achieve carbon goals

MADISON, Wis., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s the end of an era as Alliant Energy (NASDAQ: LNT) today announces plans to retire Columbia Energy Center – the last of their coal-fired facilities in Wisconsin. Located near Portage in Columbia County, the Columbia Energy Center has generated reliable, affordable power for Wisconsin customers for nearly half a century.

“The closure of Columbia is truly a historic moment as we stop burning coal in our Wisconsin Operations and fully turn our attention to generating cleaner energy using renewable resources, such as solar, battery storage and high efficiency gas,” said David de Leon, President of Alliant Energy's Wisconsin energy company. “While we are pleased to reach agreement with the co-owners on this retirement date for the facility, we will not be hasty in the final years of operation. We will take care of our employees and provide career assistance to those who are interested while tending to the community we so proudly serve.”

According to de Leon, this decision – to retire Columbia by the end of 2024 – will help keep costs down for customers. In fact, over the next decade, the company expects to avoid more than $250 million in expenses that would otherwise be required to keep Columbia efficient and operational. He added, “In other words, these savings will keep costs affordable for the long-term while we continue to safely and reliably deliver the energy our customers expect.”

The Columbia Energy Center, which went into operation in 1975, is capable of generating more than 1,100 megawatts of energy. Retiring the facility by the end of 2024 positions Alliant Energy to achieve its Clean Energy Vision, including a 50% reduction in CO2 emissions by 2030 and eliminating all coal from their generation fleet by 2040.

Similar to the services the company is providing to employees at other coal-fired facilities they are retiring, Alliant Energy will hold one-on-one meetings, offer opportunities, tuition reimbursement and provide other resources geared toward the individual and unique needs of each employee.

In addition to caring for employees, Alliant Energy will work closely with community leaders to determine the best use of the site along with ways to continue supporting the economic health of the community. For Alliant Energy, it’s about staying true to their purpose-driven strategy: Supporting customers and building strong communities.

Wertpapier


