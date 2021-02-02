 

QUANTUMSCAPE SHAREHOLDERS March 8, 2021 Filing Deadline in Shareholder Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.02.2021, 15:00  |  20   |   |   

The law firm of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP reminds investors of the upcoming deadline to move for appointment as lead plaintiff in the class action litigation that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired the securities of QuantumScape f/k/a Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (“QuantumScape” or “the “Company”) (NYSE: QS; QS.WS) between November 27, 2020 and December 31, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you purchased or otherwise acquired QuantumScape securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court for appointment as lead plaintiff by no later than March 8, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your share of any recovery in the actions will not be affected by your decision of whether to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. You may retain Lieff Cabraser, or other attorneys, as your counsel in the action.

QuantumScape investors who wish to learn more about the litigation and how to seek appointment as lead plaintiff should click here or contact Sharon M. Lee of Lieff Cabraser toll-free at 1-800-541-7358.

Background on the QuantumScape Securities Class Litigation

QuantumScape, incorporated in Delaware and headquartered in San Jose, California, develops battery technology for electric vehicles and other applications.

The actions allege that, throughout the Class Period, defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose: (1) that QuantumScape’s battery technology was not sufficient for electric vehicle performance; (2) the Company’s battery technology likely provided no meaningful improvement over existing battery technology; and (3) the successful commercialization of the QuantumScape’s battery technology was subject to undisclosed and significant risks and uncertainties.

On January 4, 2021, Seeking Alpha published an article describing multiple risks with QuantumScape’s solid-state battery development and design that render the batteries “completely unacceptable for real world field electric vehicles.” According to the article, QuantumScape’s batteries “will only last for 260 cycles or about 75,000 miles of aggressive driving” and since solid-state batteries are sensitive to temperature, “the power and cycle tests at 30 and 45 degrees above would have been significantly worse if run even a few degrees lower.” On this news, the price of QuantumScape’s Class A common stock fell $34.49 per share, or 40.84%, from its closing price of $84.45 on December 31, 2020, to close at $49.96 per share on January 4, 2021, on heavy trading volume.

About Lieff Cabraser

Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP, with offices in San Francisco, New York, Nashville, and Munich, is a nationally recognized law firm committed to advancing the rights of investors and promoting corporate responsibility.

The National Law Journal has recognized Lieff Cabraser as one of the nation’s top plaintiffs’ law firms for fourteen years. In compiling the list, the National Law Journal examines recent verdicts and settlements and looked for firms “representing the best qualities of the plaintiffs’ bar and that demonstrated unusual dedication and creativity.” Law360 has selected Lieff Cabraser as one of the Top 50 law firms nationwide for litigation, highlighting our firm’s “laser focus” and noting that our firm routinely finds itself “facing off against some of the largest and strongest defense law firms in the world.” Benchmark Litigation has named Lieff Cabraser one of the “Top 10 Plaintiffs’ Firms in America.”

For more information about Lieff Cabraser and the firm’s representation of investors, please visit https://www.lieffcabraser.com/.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: QuantumScape die Batterie Revolution?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

QUANTUMSCAPE SHAREHOLDERS March 8, 2021 Filing Deadline in Shareholder Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser The law firm of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP reminds investors of the upcoming deadline to move for appointment as lead plaintiff in the class action litigation that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces Exercise of Warrants for Proceeds of $4.4 Million
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Announces Acceleration of Expiry Date of Warrants
Schneider Awards Grants for Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Work
Adamas Announces FDA Approval for Second Indication for GOCOVRI as an Adjunctive Treatment to ...
ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions to Commercialize Emission-Reduction Technology
Shell, C3 AI, Baker Hughes, and Microsoft Launch the Open AI Energy Initiative, an Ecosystem of AI ...
Genprex Issues Shareholder Letter and Provides Corporate Update
Vertex Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Verint Celebrates ‘Day One’ as a Company Focused on Enabling Brands to Achieve Boundless ...
Two Harbors Investment Corp. Announces Closing of Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 Offering
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.02.21
QuantumScape Files a Registration Statement on Form S-8 with the SEC
31.01.21
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in QuantumScape Corporation f/k/a Kensington Capital Acquisition Corporation and of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - QS
29.01.21
QuantumScape Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Webcast
27.01.21
QUANTUMSCAPE INVESTORS: March 8, 2021 Filing Deadline in Shareholder Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
25.01.21
Vergiss die Quantumscape-Aktie: Die Novonix-Aktie hat 1.000 Euro dieses Jahr verdreifacht!
15.01.21
ROSEN, A TRUSTED LAW FIRM, Reminds QuantumScape Corporation Investors of Important March 8 Deadline in Securities Class Action – QS
14.01.21
QS Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies QuantumScape Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding $100K of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm
14.01.21
QuantumScape Announces Jens Wiese to join Board, Filling Second Volkswagen Seat
14.01.21
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against QuantumScape Corporation
13.01.21
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against QuantumScape Corporation f/k/a Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (QS)

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
43
QuantumScape die Batterie Revolution?