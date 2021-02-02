 

ClearOne Aura Cameras and Mics Help Styx’ Bassist Ricky Phillips Maximize Online Engagement and Collaboration

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.02.2021, 15:10  |  51   |   |   

“New normal” pushes veteran musician to upgrade his Austin, TX home studio with remote collaboration tools and develop new channels for fan outreach, performances and revenue.

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When the live music industry ground to a halt in early 2020, legendary rockers Styx quickly pivoted away from their planned tour to focus on direct engagement with their more than one million fans who are members of the online Styx Lounge. As the band increasingly made remote collaboration and fan outreach a daily practice, bassist and self-described gearhead Ricky Phillips noticed that one component in his Austin, Texas home studio was limiting the experience: a barebones webcam.

“Music is my life, and video communication has brought artists and fans closer together than ever before” Phillips said. “From websites where we can share or post videos, music ‘magazines’ that host performances, online video fan clubs, the ability to record Master Classes and more, video has become a crucial tool for musicians to connect with fans and create new opportunities. My $100 store-bought webcam seemed good enough when we first began working from home, but when I recognized that video would be my main mode of visibility for the foreseeable future, I knew a more professional solution would make the experience far better.”

After speaking with fellow gearheads and industry partners, Phillips discovered the industry-leading ClearOne family of Aura videoconferencing cameras and microphones for a monumental upgrade in quality, functionality and ease of use. Now, using a UNITE 200 PTZ that features programmable movement presets for automated filming, a UNITE 50 4K ePTZ camera that provides full room coverage, and a CHAT 150 speakerphone, Phillips has a truly professional-grade, multi-angle home office videoconferencing solution with endless possibilities.

ClearOne Aura offers a comprehensive range of Good, Better, Best packages of enterprise quality audio, video, audio-video home office solutions options and a free COLLABORATE Space lifetime subscription, the award-winning video collaboration app.

“Once I saw the quality and special features ClearOne’s Aura cameras and microphones offer, my decision was basically made,” Phillips said. “Not only does the true HD image blow away my past cameras, but it’s a huge advantage to have point-tilt-zoom (PTZ) models that can be adjusted on-the-fly with a remote, or even be programmed to automatically move as video records. I’ve used this to film short clips where I’m talking or playing, but the camera can move or refocus to highlight records on my wall, the neck of my guitar, or anything else I want to focus on.”

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ClearOne Aura Cameras and Mics Help Styx’ Bassist Ricky Phillips Maximize Online Engagement and Collaboration “New normal” pushes veteran musician to upgrade his Austin, TX home studio with remote collaboration tools and develop new channels for fan outreach, performances and revenue.SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - When the live music …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
WPT Industrial REIT Announces Appointment of New Trustee
21Shares lanciert den weltweit ersten Polkadot (DOT) ETP
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Legend Michael Andretti to the PowerTap ...
Ahold Delhaize announces the nomination of a new member of its Supervisory Board
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
Far Resources Confirms 2940 g/t Silver and 66.5 g/t Gold and Widespread Silver/Gold Mineralisation ...(1) 
Toll Brothers Apartment Living Opens Brand-New Community in Frisco
Roche announces the upcoming launch of the SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test Nasal allowing for patient ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
ClearOne Enhances “The New Normal” Hybrid Work and Learning Environment with New Entry-Level and High-End Cameras
07.01.21
ClearOne Partners with ADI Global in the United States to Drive Sales Through Value-Added Distribution

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
23.01.21
2
ClearOne Inc - Lösungen für Audio/Video und visuelle Kommunikation