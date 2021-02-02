 

Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs Group Information

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.02.2021, 19:31  |  48   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Further to the press release dated 29 January 2021, Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs Group (Paris:VAC) confirms that the President of the Commercial Court of Paris has opened today a conciliation procedure for Pierre et Vacances S.A. and some of its subsidiaries, for a 4-month period, which may be extended.

This procedure, which will take place under the aegis of a conciliator, will provide the best possible framework for amicable discussions with the Group's main stakeholders.

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs Group Information Regulatory News: Further to the press release dated 29 January 2021, Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs Group (Paris:VAC) confirms that the President of the Commercial Court of Paris has opened today a conciliation procedure for Pierre et Vacances S.A. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces Exercise of Warrants for Proceeds of $4.4 Million
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Announces Acceleration of Expiry Date of Warrants
Vertex Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions to Commercialize Emission-Reduction Technology
Verint Celebrates ‘Day One’ as a Company Focused on Enabling Brands to Achieve Boundless ...
VBI Vaccines Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance of BLA Filing for VBI’s 3-Antigen Prophylactic ...
Shell, C3 AI, Baker Hughes, and Microsoft Launch the Open AI Energy Initiative, an Ecosystem of AI ...
Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Distributions
PFIZER REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2020 RESULTS AND RELEASES 5-YEAR PIPELINE METRICS
Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Pivotal Phase 3 Psoriasis Study ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.01.21
Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs Group Information
26.01.21
Information Pierre & Vacances - Center Parcs
20.01.21
Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs: First Quarter 2020/2021 Revenue
06.01.21
Announcement Release Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs Group’s Governance