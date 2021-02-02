Culp, Inc. Announces Investments and Enhancements to Global Cut and Sew Mattress Cover Platform

Culp, Inc. (NYSE: CULP) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “CULP”) today announced that, in response to the growing demand for sewn mattress covers and transforming market dynamics, the company has made strategic investments and enhancements to its global cut and sew mattress cover platform. CULP has reached an agreement to purchase the remaining fifty percent ownership interest in its unconsolidated joint venture, which produces cut and sew mattress covers in Haiti. Pursuant to this transaction, CULP will now be the sole owner with full control over the Haiti operations. The company has also entered into a supply agreement with its previous joint venture partner.

CULP commenced production in Haiti during the second quarter of fiscal 2018, with a reactive platform that complements the company’s mattress fabrics business with a near-sourced, competitive cost operation. Since the initial 80,000 square foot facility was established, CULP has made investments in additional facilities, recently adding another 40,000 square feet for additional capacity to produce and distribute sewn mattress covers.