 

Lincoln Electric to Present at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.02.2021, 22:30  |  34   |   |   

CLEVELAND, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LECO) today announced that Gabriel Bruno, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will speak at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference being held virtually on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at 8:10a.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed on our Investor Relations web site at https://ir.lincolnelectric.com. A replay will also be accessible on our Investor Relations web site.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the design, development and manufacture of arc welding products, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment, and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln Electric has 59 manufacturing locations in 18 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices covering more than 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company’s website at https://www.lincolnelectric.com. 

CONTACT: Contact

Amanda Butler
Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications
Tel: 216.383.2534
Email: Amanda_Butler@lincolnelectric.com



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lincoln Electric to Present at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference CLEVELAND, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LECO) today announced that Gabriel Bruno, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will speak at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference being held …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Atossa Therapeutics’ Phase 2 Endoxifen Breast Cancer Study Produces Substantially Positive ...
Ahold Delhaize announces the nomination of a new member of its Supervisory Board
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Sale of North American District Energy Business for $4.1 ...
21Shares lanciert den weltweit ersten Polkadot (DOT) ETP
Nokia ships its 100 millionth fiber solution helping TDS to introduce 10G speeds
Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.01.21
Lincoln Electric Schedules Webcast for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
12.01.21
Lincoln Electric Schedules 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders