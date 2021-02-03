Fentura Financial, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings

FENTON, Mich., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: FETM) announces quarterly results of net income of $2,733 and $15,464 for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2020.

Dollars in thousands except per share amounts. Certain items in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform with the December 31, 2020 presentation.

Ronald Justice, President and CEO, stated “We are very pleased to report a solid quarter and another year of strong financial performance despite the many challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. The extraordinary efforts of the Fentura team in implementing strategies to respond to the pandemic, allowed us to continue to effectively operate and meet all the banking needs of our clients and to support the communities we serve."



Justice continued, "Our commitment to provide PPP loans through the SBA to our business clients in need, an unprecedented level of residential mortgage loans processed, and the transition of transactions to technology channels during the “shelter in place” Orders, are examples of the team’s response and strong contributors to our results. As we look forward, remaining mindful of the ongoing challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, we remain confident that our long term strategic focus will lead to continued strong performance.”

Following is a discussion of the Corporation's financial performance as of, and for the three and twelve months periods ended December 31, 2020. At the end of this document is a list of abbreviations and acronyms.

Results of Operations

The following table outlines the Corporation's QTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the three month periods ended:

12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Interest income $ 11,624 $ 12,070 $ 11,215 $ 11,070 $ 11,076 Interest expense 972 1,189 1,618 2,145 2,158 Net interest income 10,652 10,881 9,597 8,925 8,918 Provision for loan losses 982 1,109 2,001 1,542 436 Noninterest income 4,676 5,159 5,292 4,513 2,129 Noninterest expenses 10,971 8,218 7,809 7,686 7,415 Federal income tax expense 642 1,377 1,036 858 644 Net income $ 2,733 $ 5,336 $ 4,043 $ 3,352 $ 2,552 PER SHARE Earnings $ 0.58 $ 1.14 $ 0.87 $ 0.72 $ 0.55 Dividends $ 0.075 $ 0.075 $ 0.075 $ 0.075 $ 0.07 Tangible book value(1) $ 24.00 $ 23.50 $ 22.44 $ 21.56 $ 20.87 Quoted market value High $ 22.25 $ 17.99 $ 18.95 $ 26.00 $ 25.50 Low $ 16.93 $ 16.80 $ 14.90 $ 12.55 $ 20.60 Close(1) $ 22.00 $ 16.93 $ 17.35 $ 15.50 $ 25.23 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 0.84 % 1.68 % 1.35 % 1.28 % 1.02 % Return on average shareholders' equity 9.27 % 18.86 % 15.20 % 13.01 % 10.03 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 9.58 % 19.54 % 15.79 % 13.54 % 10.46 % Efficiency ratio 71.57 % 51.23 % 52.45 % 57.20 % 67.12 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) 3.75 % 3.97 % 3.94 % 4.47 % 4.66 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 0.50 % 0.63 % 0.91 % 1.28 % 1.36 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.44 % 3.58 % 3.37 % 3.61 % 3.75 % BALANCE SHEET DATA(1) Total investment securities $ 76,501 $ 78,179 $ 75,526 $ 76,312 $ 61,621 Gross loans $ 1,066,562 $ 1,060,885 $ 1,044,564 $ 865,577 $ 870,555 Total assets $ 1,251,343 $ 1,284,845 $ 1,237,694 $ 1,071,180 $ 1,034,759 Total deposits $ 1,071,976 $ 1,061,470 $ 1,018,287 $ 883,837 $ 863,102 Borrowed funds $ 49,000 $ 96,217 $ 96,217 $ 71,500 $ 61,500 Total shareholders' equity $ 116,435 $ 114,081 $ 108,969 $ 104,828 $ 101,444 Net loans to total deposits 98.48 % 98.99 % 101.70 % 97.11 % 100.19 % Common shares outstanding 4,694,573 4,691,142 4,680,920 4,675,499 4,664,369 QTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES Total assets $ 1,288,199 $ 1,264,105 $ 1,200,966 $ 1,049,245 $ 994,094 Earning assets $ 1,235,895 $ 1,210,274 $ 1,146,941 $ 997,089 $ 944,692 Interest bearing liabilities $ 773,132 $ 750,281 $ 711,500 $ 672,564 $ 629,454 Total shareholders' equity $ 117,263 $ 112,565 $ 106,998 $ 103,646 $ 100,991 Total tangible shareholders' equity $ 113,444 $ 108,655 $ 102,999 $ 99,558 $ 96,796 Earned common shares outstanding 4,682,113 4,673,629 4,664,946 4,659,279 4,652,569 Unvested stock grants 14,208 14,208 14,208 13,481 9,947 Total common shares outstanding 4,696,321 4,687,837 4,679,154 4,672,760 4,662,516 ASSET QUALITY(1) Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.75 % 0.07 % 0.10 % 0.10 % 0.17 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.64 % 0.06 % 0.08 % 0.12 % 0.14 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 1.02 % 0.95 % 0.86 % 0.84 % 0.67 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, net of PPP loans 1.23 % 1.19 % 1.07 % 0.84 % 0.67 % CAPITAL RATIOS(1) Total capital to risk weighted assets 15.21 % 15.57 % 15.06 % 14.42 % 14.03 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 14.00 % 14.40 % 14.00 % 13.56 % 13.33 % CET1 capital to risk weighted assets 12.44 % 12.77 % 12.34 % 11.91 % 11.64 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.85 % 9.86 % 9.90 % 10.97 % 11.20 % (1)At end of period

The following table outlines the Corporation's YTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the twelve month periods ended:

12/31/2020 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 12/31/2017 12/31/2016 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Interest income $ 45,979 $ 43,541 $ 36,350 $ 30,111 $ 18,645 Interest expense 5,924 8,627 5,827 3,120 2,372 Net interest income 40,055 34,914 30,523 26,991 16,273 Provision for loan losses 5,634 1,335 1,057 609 (900 ) Noninterest income 19,640 8,163 8,277 8,988 6,658 Noninterest expenses 34,684 27,223 25,310 23,818 17,097 Federal income tax expense 3,913 2,941 2,319 2,876 2,293 Net income $ 15,464 $ 11,578 $ 10,114 $ 8,676 $ 4,441 PER SHARE Earnings $ 3.31 $ 2.49 $ 2.65 $ 2.39 $ 1.70 Dividends $ 0.30 $ 0.28 $ 0.24 $ 0.20 $ 0.40 Tangible book value(1) $ 24.00 $ 20.87 $ 18.32 $ 14.96 $ 12.41 Quoted market value High $ 26.00 $ 25.50 $ 23.00 $ 20.65 $ 16.00 Low $ 12.55 $ 20.05 $ 18.88 $ 15.10 $ 12.85 Close(1) $ 22.00 $ 25.23 $ 21.00 $ 18.88 $ 16.00 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 1.29 % 1.20 % 1.20 % 1.19 % 0.92 % Return on average shareholders' equity 14.05 % 12.02 % 15.05 % 15.38 % 10.28 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 14.57 % 12.59 % 16.23 % 16.63 % 10.28 % Efficiency ratio 58.10 % 63.20 % 65.23 % 66.20 % 74.56 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) 4.01 % 4.77 % 4.57 % 4.55 % 4.38 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 0.82 % 1.41 % 1.07 % 0.65 % 0.76 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.50 % 3.83 % 3.84 % 4.08 % 3.83 % BALANCE SHEET DATA(1) Total investment securities $ 76,501 $ 61,621 $ 94,721 $ 55,323 $ 72,458 Gross loans $ 1,066,562 $ 870,555 $ 772,227 $ 672,530 $ 515,775 Total assets $ 1,251,343 $ 1,034,759 $ 926,450 $ 781,443 $ 703,350 Total deposits $ 1,071,976 $ 863,102 $ 763,124 $ 673,505 $ 603,367 Borrowed funds $ 49,000 $ 61,500 $ 69,000 $ 46,000 $ 45,000 Total shareholders' equity $ 116,435 $ 101,444 $ 89,516 $ 59,447 $ 50,660 Net loans to total deposits 98.48 % 100.19 % 100.60 % 99.32 % 85.01 % Common shares outstanding 4,694,573 4,664,369 4,636,455 3,631,933 3,619,282 YTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES Total assets $ 1,200,605 $ 961,586 $ 844,673 $ 730,974 $ 484,042 Earning assets $ 1,147,570 $ 913,574 $ 796,283 $ 698,753 $ 429,547 Interest bearing liabilities $ 726,869 $ 612,549 $ 544,344 $ 485,522 $ 306,614 Total shareholders' equity $ 110,094 $ 96,358 $ 67,192 $ 56,429 $ 43,218 Total tangible shareholders' equity $ 106,140 $ 91,994 $ 62,329 $ 52,181 $ 43,218 Earned common shares outstanding 4,669,992 4,643,955 3,811,677 3,625,568 2,608,903 Unvested stock grants 14,026 9,917 756 — — Total common shares outstanding 4,684,018 4,653,872 3,812,433 3,625,568 2,608,903 ASSET QUALITY(1) Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.75 % 0.17 % 0.14 % — % — % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.64 % 0.14 % 0.12 % 0.02 % 0.04 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 1.02 % 0.67 % 0.58 % 0.54 % 0.55 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, net of PPP loans 1.23 % 0.67 % 0.58 % 0.54 % 0.55 % CAPITAL RATIOS(1) Total capital to risk weighted assets 15.21 % 14.03 % 14.00 % 10.93 % 11.47 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 14.00 % 13.33 % 13.40 % 10.39 % 10.95 % CET1 capital to risk weighted assets 12.44 % 11.64 % 11.52 % 8.27 % 8.40 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.85 % 11.20 % 10.92 % 8.98 % 11.93 % (1)At end of period

Income Statement Breakdown and Analysis

Quarter to Date 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 GAAP net income $ 2,733 $ 5,336 $ 4,043 $ 3,352 $ 2,552 Acquisition related items (net of tax) Accretion on purchased loans (82 ) (144 ) (110 ) (180 ) (126 ) Amortization of core deposit intangibles 71 72 71 71 89 Amortization on acquired time deposits 5 5 5 5 7 Amortization on purchased mortgage servicing rights — — — — 3 Total acquisition related items (net of tax) (6 ) (67 ) (34 ) (104 ) (27 ) Other nonrecurring items (net of tax) FHLB prepayment penalties 1,507 — — — — Change in fair value of equity investment due to acquisition transaction — — — (578 ) — Change in fair value of mortgage banking instruments(1) — — — (567 ) — Interest writeoff from loan transferred to nonaccrual 265 — — — — Net gain from COLI death benefit — — (173 ) — — Prepayment penalties collected (97 ) (16 ) (12 ) (36 ) (42 ) Mortgage servicing rights (reduction of) impairment (188 ) (176 ) 191 173 — Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax) 1,487 (192 ) 6 (1,008 ) (42 ) Adjusted net income from operations $ 4,214 $ 5,077 $ 4,015 $ 2,240 $ 2,483 GAAP net interest income $ 10,652 $ 10,881 $ 9,597 $ 8,925 $ 8,918 Accretion on purchased loans (104 ) (182 ) (139 ) (228 ) (160 ) Interest writeoff from loan transferred to nonaccrual 335 — — — — Prepayment penalties collected (123 ) (20 ) (15 ) (46 ) (53 ) Amortization on acquired time deposits 6 6 6 6 9 Adjusted net interest income $ 10,766 $ 10,685 $ 9,449 $ 8,657 $ 8,714 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Based on adjusted net income from operations Earnings per share $ 0.90 $ 1.09 $ 0.86 $ 0.48 $ 0.53 Return on average assets 1.30 % 1.60 % 1.34 % 0.86 % 0.99 % Return on average shareholders' equity 14.30 % 17.94 % 15.09 % 8.69 % 9.75 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 14.78 % 18.59 % 15.68 % 9.05 % 10.18 % Efficiency ratio 59.02 % 52.03 % 52.12 % 62.83 % 67.31 % Based on adjusted net interest income Yield on earning assets (FTE) 3.75 % 3.97 % 3.94 % 4.50 % 4.66 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 0.50 % 0.63 % 0.92 % 1.29 % 1.37 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.47 % 3.52 % 3.32 % 3.52 % 3.66 %





Year to Date December 31 Variance 2020 2019 Amount % GAAP net income $ 15,464 $ 11,578 $ 3,886 33.56 % Acquisition related items (net of tax) Accretion on purchased loans (516 ) (635 ) 119 (18.74 )% Amortization of core deposit intangibles 285 356 (71 ) (19.94 )% Amortization on acquired time deposits 20 28 (8 ) (28.57 )% Amortization on purchased mortgage servicing rights — 12 (12 ) (100.00 )% Total acquisition related items (net of tax) (211 ) (239 ) 28 (11.72 )% Other nonrecurring items (net of tax) FHLB prepayment penalties 1,507 — 1,507 N/M Change in fair value of equity investment due to acquisition transaction (578 ) — (578 ) N/M Change in fair value of mortgage banking instruments(1) (567 ) — (567 ) N/M Interest writeoff from loan transferred to nonaccrual 265 — 265 N/M Net gain from COLI death benefit (173 ) — (173 ) N/M Prepayment penalties collected (161 ) (348 ) 187 (53.74 )% Mortgage servicing rights (reduction of) impairment — — — N/M Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax) 293 (348 ) 641 (184.20 )% Adjusted net income from operations $ 15,546 $ 10,991 $ 4,555 41.44 % GAAP net interest income $ 40,055 $ 34,914 $ 5,141 14.72 % Accretion on purchased loans (653 ) (804 ) 151 (18.78 )% Interest writeoff from loan transferred to nonaccrual 335 — 335 N/M Prepayment penalties collected (204 ) (441 ) 237 (53.74 )% Amortization on acquired time deposits 24 35 (11 ) (31.43 )% Adjusted net interest income $ 39,557 $ 33,704 $ 5,853 17.37 % PERFORMANCE RATIOS Based on adjusted net income from operations Earnings per share $ 3.33 $ 2.37 $ 0.96 40.51 % Return on average assets 1.29 % 1.14 % 0.15 % Return on average shareholders' equity 14.12 % 11.41 % 2.71 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 14.65 % 11.95 % 2.70 % Efficiency ratio 56.16 % 63.92 % (7.76 )% Based on adjusted net interest income Yield on earning assets (FTE) 3.97 % 4.64 % (0.67 )% Rate on interest bearing liabilities 0.82 % 1.41 % (0.59 )% Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.45 % 3.69 % (0.24 )%

To effectively compare core operating results from period to period, the impact of acquisition related items and other nonrecurring items have been isolated.

(1)The Corporation adopted Staff Accounting Bulletin No. 109 as of January 1, 2020. This standard required the Corporation to record the servicing assets of interest rate lock commitments and loans held for sale at fair value. Changes in the fair value of these instruments is recognized as a component of noninterest income. Subsequent to the adoption of Staff Accounting Bulletin No. 109, changes in fair value related to mortgage banking are recurring in nature.



Average Balances, Interest Rate, and Net Interest Income

The following tables present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, nonearning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These tables also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a FTE basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Average Balance Tax Equivalent Interest Average Yield / Rate Average Balance Tax Equivalent Interest Average Yield / Rate Average Balance Tax Equivalent Interest Average Yield / Rate Interest earning assets Total loans $ 1,099,779 $ 11,268 4.08 % $ 1,086,629 $ 11,701 4.28 % $ 857,474 $ 10,581 4.90 % Taxable investment securities 62,866 238 1.51 % 62,490 256 1.63 % 49,982 307 2.44 % Nontaxable investment securities 16,047 103 2.55 % 15,822 101 2.54 % 10,366 80 3.06 % Federal funds sold — — — % — — — % 16,833 66 1.56 % Interest earning cash and cash equivalents 53,715 15 0.11 % 41,845 9 0.09 % 6,887 28 1.61 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 3,488 22 2.51 % 3,488 24 2.74 % 3,150 31 3.90 % Total earning assets 1,235,895 11,646 3.75 % 1,210,274 12,091 3.97 % 944,692 11,093 4.66 % Nonearning assets Allowance for loan losses (10,375 ) (9,255 ) (5,519 ) Fixed assets 15,465 15,349 15,395 Accrued income and other assets 47,214 47,737 39,526 Total assets $ 1,288,199 $ 1,264,105 $ 994,094 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand deposits $ 218,627 $ 128 0.23 % $ 221,592 $ 144 0.26 % $ 140,368 $ 410 1.16 % Savings deposits 291,856 114 0.16 % 271,260 116 0.17 % 225,219 217 0.38 % Time deposits 179,076 407 0.90 % 161,212 567 1.40 % 201,640 1,089 2.14 % Borrowed funds 83,573 323 1.54 % 96,217 362 1.50 % 62,227 442 2.82 % Total interest bearing liabilities 773,132 972 0.50 % 750,281 1,189 0.63 % 629,454 2,158 1.36 % Noninterest bearing liabilities Noninterest bearing deposits 385,032 388,904 254,858 Accrued interest and other liabilities 12,772 12,355 8,791 Shareholders' equity 117,263 112,565 100,991 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,288,199 $ 1,264,105 $ 994,094 Net interest income (FTE) $ 10,674 $ 10,902 $ 8,935 Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.44 % 3.58 % 3.75 %





Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Average Balance Tax Equivalent Interest Average Yield / Rate Average Balance Tax Equivalent Interest Average Yield / Rate Interest earning assets Total loans $ 1,028,303 $ 44,238 4.30 % $ 820,489 $ 41,102 5.01 % Taxable investment securities 61,288 1,170 1.91 % 63,661 1,703 2.68 % Nontaxable investment securities 13,463 368 2.73 % 9,951 297 2.98 % Federal funds sold 8,397 116 1.38 % 10,904 216 1.98 % Interest earning cash and cash equivalents 32,767 55 0.17 % 5,419 116 2.14 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 3,352 109 3.25 % 3,150 169 5.37 % Total earning assets 1,147,570 46,056 4.01 % 913,574 43,603 4.77 % Nonearning assets Allowance for loan losses (8,301 ) (5,018 ) Fixed assets 15,465 14,998 Accrued income and other assets 45,871 38,032 Total assets $ 1,200,605 $ 961,586 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand deposits $ 200,200 $ 996 0.50 % $ 96,713 $ 855 0.88 % Savings deposits 260,498 569 0.22 % 238,656 1,115 0.47 % Time deposits 181,859 2,848 1.57 % 216,839 4,835 2.23 % Borrowed funds 84,312 1,511 1.79 % 60,341 1,822 3.02 % Total interest bearing liabilities 726,869 5,924 0.82 % 612,549 8,627 1.41 % Noninterest bearing liabilities Noninterest bearing deposits 352,489 246,357 Accrued interest and other liabilities 11,153 6,322 Shareholders' equity 110,094 96,358 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,200,605 $ 961,586 Net interest income (FTE) $ 40,132 $ 34,976 Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.50 % 3.83 %

Net Interest Income

Net interest income is the amount by which interest income on earning assets exceeds the interest expenses on interest bearing liabilities. Net interest income, which includes loan fees, is influenced by changes in the balance and mix of assets and liabilities and market interest rates. The Corporation exerts some control over these factors; however, FRB monetary policy and competition have a significant impact. For analytical purposes, net interest income is adjusted to a FTE basis by adding the income tax savings from interest on tax exempt loans, and nontaxable investment securities, thus making year-to-year comparisons more meaningful.

Volume and Rate Variance Analysis

The following table sets forth the effect of volume and rate changes on interest income and expense for the periods indicated. For the purpose of this table, changes in interest due to volume and rate were determined as follows:

Volume - change in volume multiplied by the previous period's rate.

Rate - change in the FTE rate multiplied by the previous period's volume.

The change in interest due to both volume and rate has been allocated to volume and rate changes in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each.

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2020 Compared To Compared To Compared To September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2019 Increase (Decrease) Due to Increase (Decrease) Due to Increase (Decrease) Due to Volume Rate Net Volume Rate Net Volume Rate Net Changes in interest income Total loans $ 805 $ (1,238 ) $ (433 ) $ 9,263 $ (8,576 ) $ 687 $ 9,481 $ (6,345 ) $ 3,136 Taxable investment securities 10 (28 ) (18 ) 347 (416 ) (69 ) (62 ) (471 ) (533 ) Nontaxable investment securities 2 — 2 99 (76 ) 23 98 (27 ) 71 Federal funds sold — — — (33 ) (33 ) (66 ) (43 ) (57 ) (100 ) Interest earning cash and cash equivalents 3 3 6 170 (183 ) (13 ) 129 (190 ) (61 ) Federal Home Loan Bank stock — (2 ) (2 ) 18 (27 ) (9 ) 10 (70 ) (60 ) Total changes in interest income 820 (1,265 ) (445 ) 9,864 (9,311 ) 553 9,613 (7,160 ) 2,453 Changes in interest expense Interest bearing demand deposits (2 ) (14 ) (16 ) 955 (1,237 ) (282 ) 625 (484 ) 141 Savings deposits 29 (31 ) (2 ) 300 (403 ) (103 ) 95 (641 ) (546 ) Time deposits 344 (504 ) (160 ) (110 ) (572 ) (682 ) (701 ) (1,286 ) (1,987 ) Borrowed funds (96 ) 57 (39 ) 635 (754 ) (119 ) 579 (890 ) (311 ) Total changes in interest expense 275 (492 ) (217 ) 1,780 (2,966 ) (1,186 ) 598 (3,301 ) (2,703 ) Net change in net interest income (FTE) $ 545 $ (773 ) $ (228 ) $ 8,084 $ (6,345 ) $ 1,739 $ 9,015 $ (3,859 ) $ 5,156





Average Yield/Rate for the Three Month Periods Ended 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 Total earning assets 3.75 % 3.97 % 3.94 % 4.47 % 4.66 % Total interest bearing liabilities 0.50 % 0.63 % 0.91 % 1.28 % 1.36 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.44 % 3.58 % 3.37 % 3.61 % 3.75 %





Quarter to Date Net Interest Income (FTE) 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 Interest income $ 11,624 $ 12,070 $ 11,215 $ 11,070 $ 11,076 FTE adjustment 22 21 18 17 17 Total interest income (FTE) 11,646 12,091 11,233 11,087 11,093 Total interest expense 972 1,189 1,618 2,145 2,158 Net interest income (FTE) $ 10,674 $ 10,902 $ 9,615 $ 8,942 $ 8,935

Noninterest Income

Quarter to Date 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 Net gain on sales of mortgage loans $ 2,994 $ 3,130 $ 2,644 $ 970 $ 650 ATM and debit card income 437 460 394 355 399 Trust and investment services 445 464 321 389 337 Change in fair value of mortgage banking instruments (449 ) (66 ) 1,225 833 — Mortgage servicing fees 325 293 270 262 256 Net mortgage servicing rights income 509 559 (163 ) (50 ) 130 Change in fair value of equity investments (3 ) 2 7 749 (5 ) Service charges on deposit accounts 194 177 119 219 245 Net gain on sales of commercial loans — — — 668 — Net gain from corporate owned life insurance death benefit — — 173 — — Other income and fees 224 140 302 118 117 Total noninterest income $ 4,676 $ 5,159 $ 5,292 $ 4,513 $ 2,129 Residential mortgage operations $ 3,379 $ 3,916 $ 3,976 $ 2,015 $ 1,036





Year to Date December 31 Variance 2020 2019 Amount % Net gain on sales of mortgage loans $ 9,738 $ 1,932 $ 7,806 404.04 % ATM and debit card income 1,646 1,581 65 4.11 % Trust and investment services 1,619 1,519 100 6.58 % Change in fair value of mortgage banking instruments 1,543 — 1,543 N/M Mortgage servicing fees 1,150 940 210 22.34 % Net mortgage servicing rights income 855 624 231 37.02 % Change in fair value of equity investments 755 46 709 1541.30 % Service charges on deposit accounts 709 940 (231 ) (24.57 )% Net gain on sales of commercial loans 668 — 668 N/M Net gain from corporate owned life insurance death benefit 173 — 173 N/M Other income and fees 784 581 203 34.94 % Total noninterest income $ 19,640 $ 8,163 $ 11,477 140.60 % Residential mortgage operations $ 13,286 $ 3,496 9,790 280.03 %

Residential Mortgage Operations

Net gain on sales of mortgage loans represents the income earned on the sale of residential mortgage loans into the secondary market. Throughout 2020, the interest rate environment was very advantageous for residential mortgage originations and refinancing, resulting in record gains. Although many consumers are facing uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, residential mortgage originations and refinancing activities were substantially greater in 2020. Throughout 2020, home values and housing costs continued to rise due to inventory shortages and a lack of new construction. The Corporation expects residential mortgage activity to moderate in 2021.

Change in fair value of mortgage banking instruments represents changes in the fair value of the Corporation's interest rate lock commitments, mortgage loans held-for-sale, and mandatory forward loan sales commitments. On January 1, 2020, the Corporation adopted SAB 109, resulting in the Corporation recognizing the value of servicing at the time of commitment, rather than at the time of delivery. Additionally, the Corporation also elected the fair value option for residential mortgage loans HFS on January 1, 2020. Generally, the adoption of SAB 109 resulted in the acceleration of the timing of revenue recognition in relation to the Corporation's secondary market mortgage production. Pursuant to this adoption, changes in the fair value of mortgage banking instruments and loans held for sale are included in noninterest income.

Mortgage servicing fees includes the fees earned for servicing loans that have been sold into the secondary market. The increase in mortgage servicing fees is directly related to the increase in the size of the serviced portfolio. Mortgage servicing fees are expected to continue to increase throughout 2021.

Net mortgage servicing rights income represents income generated from the capitalization of mortgage servicing rights, net of amortization and impairment. In each of the first two quarters of 2020, the Corporation recognized impairments in its servicing portfolio as a direct result of the low interest rate environment and record level of refinancing activity. During the third and fourth quarters of 2020, these impairments were reversed.

Overall revenues from residential mortgage operations (net gains from sale of mortgage loans, change in the fair value of mortgage banking instruments, mortgage servicing fees, and net mortgage servicing rights income) increased by $9,790 or 280.03% in 2020, which represented a record level of production for the Corporation's residential mortgage team. Included in the $487,342 of residential mortgage production in 2020, was $292,130 in refinancing activity. As refinancing activity is expected to decline in 2021, revenues from residential mortgage operations will likely decline in 2021.

All Other Noninterest Income

ATM and debit card income represents fees earned on ATM and debit card transactions. The Corporation expects these fees to increase modestly into 2021.

Trust and investment services includes income the Corporation earned from contracts with customers to manage assets for investment and/or to transact on their accounts. The wealth management component is strongly correlated to changes in the stock market and as such, can vary from period to period. Trust and investment services income is expected to increase modestly in 2021.

Change in fair value of equity investments represents the income earned on equities held in the Corporation's investment portfolio. During the first quarter of 2020, an equity position held by the Corporation was bought out through an acquisition, resulting in a recognized gain of $732. The Corporation does not anticipate any significant changes in fair value from equity sales in the foreseeable future.

Service charges on deposit accounts includes fees earned from deposit customers for transaction-based, account maintenance and overdraft services. The year-over-year decrease in service charges on deposit accounts is primarily due to a shift of customer demand toward deposit accounts with no or reduced service charges, as well as a temporary reduction in fees charged due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Service charges on deposit accounts are expected to approximate current levels into 2021.

Net gain on sales of commercial loans represents the income earned from the sale of commercial loans into the secondary market. During the first quarter of 2020, the Corporation sold the guaranteed portion of one SBA loan and one USDA loan. The Corporation does not expect to receive any gains from the sale of commercial loans in 2021.

Net gain from corporate owned life insurance death benefit is recognized in the event of the death of an insured individual. The death of an insured individual occurred in the second quarter of 2020. The Corporation does not expect to receive any gains from COLI death benefits in 2021.

Other income and fees includes miscellaneous other income items, none of which are individually significant. Other income and fees are expected to approximate current levels throughout 2021.

Noninterest Expenses

Quarter to Date 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 Total compensation $ 4,958 $ 4,531 $ 4,252 $ 4,248 $ 4,037 Professional services 938 524 571 522 582 Furniture and equipment 607 614 618 610 575 Data processing 501 503 535 442 362 FHLB prepayment penalty 1,907 — — — — Occupancy 475 491 435 476 467 Loan and collection 359 292 229 162 203 Advertising and promotional 184 284 255 252 232 ATM and debit card 125 109 92 108 98 Amortization of core deposit intangibles 90 91 90 90 113 Telephone and communication 64 91 86 96 115 FDIC insurance premiums 59 55 59 55 6 Other general and administrative 704 633 587 625 625 Total noninterest expenses $ 10,971 $ 8,218 $ 7,809 $ 7,686 $ 7,415





Year to Date December 31 Variance 2020 2019 Amount % Total compensation $ 17,989 $ 14,946 $ 3,043 20.36 % Professional services 2,555 1,960 595 30.36 % Furniture and equipment 2,449 1,998 451 22.57 % Data processing 1,981 1,416 565 39.90 % FHLB prepayment penalty 1,907 — 1,907 N/M Occupancy 1,877 1,774 103 5.81 % Loan and collection 1,042 552 490 88.77 % Advertising and promotional 975 908 67 7.38 % ATM and debit card 434 402 32 7.96 % Amortization of core deposit intangibles 361 451 (90 ) (19.96 )% Telephone and communication 337 444 (107 ) (24.10 )% FDIC insurance premiums 228 144 84 58.33 % Other general and administrative 2,549 2,228 321 14.41 % Total noninterest expenses $ 34,684 $ 27,223 $ 7,461 27.41 %

Total compensation includes salaries, commissions and incentives, employee benefits, and payroll taxes. Total compensation has increased due to annual merit increases and an increase in commissions and incentives paid. Fluctuations in commissions and incentives are primarily driven by residential mortgage originations, which can vary significantly from period to period, however, commissions are expected to decline in 2021.

Professional services include expenses relating to third-party professional services. These services include, but are not limited to, regulatory, auditing, consulting, and legal. These expenses are expected to increase in future periods to ensure compliance with audit and regulatory requirements.

Furniture and equipment and occupancy expenses primarily consist of depreciation, repairs and maintenance, property taxes, utilities, insurance, certain service contracts, and other related items. These expenses are expected to increase with the size and complexity of the Corporation.

Data processing primarily includes the expenses relating to the Corporation's core data processor. These expenses are expected to increase throughout 2021 with the size and complexity of the Corporation.

During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Corporation paid off three Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings, totaling $30,000. The Corporation incurred a one-time early payoff fee in the amount $1,907. The payoff was executed to enhance net interest income and net interest margins in each of the next three years. The weighted average rate of the three FHLB borrowings was 2.17%. The Corporation is expected to save approximately $650 during 2021.

Loan and collection includes expenses related to the origination and collection of loans, as well as expenses related to OREO. The increase in expenses is a direct result of increased loan volume, as the current low interest rate environment has been attractive for borrowers. The Corporation may continue to experience an increase in these expenses into 2021.

Advertising and promotional includes the Corporation's media costs and any donations or sponsorships made on behalf of the Corporation. The annual increase in expenses is a direct result of the Corporation enhancing its marketing efforts to attract new and expand existing customer loans and deposit accounts. In addition to traditional marketing strategies, the Corporation rolled out a new branding strategy in 2020, which resulted in elevated advertising and promotional expenses. Total advertising and promotional expenses are expected to decline slightly in 2021.

ATM and debit card expenses fluctuate based on customer and non-customer utilization of ATMs and customer debit card volumes. The Corporation expects these fees to increase modestly throughout 2021.

Amortization of core deposit intangibles relates to the core deposits acquired from Community Bancorp, Inc. on December 31, 2016 and is expected to continue to decline as the core deposit intangible is being amortized based on the sum-of-years-digits method.

Telephone and communication includes expenses relating to the Corporation's communication systems. These expenses are expected to maintain current levels throughout 2021.

FDIC insurance premiums typically fluctuate based on the size of the Corporation's balance sheet, capital position, overall risk profile, and examination ratings. FDIC insurance premiums decreased significantly in 2019 due to a Small Bank Assessment Credit issued by the FDIC. FDIC insurance premiums are expected to increase in 2021 primarily due to the Corporation's growth in total assets.

Other general and administrative includes miscellaneous other expense items, none of which are typically significant. Other general and administrative expenses are expected to approximate current levels into the foreseeable future.

Balance Sheet Breakdown and Analysis

12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 46,367 $ 75,032 $ 35,190 $ 71,140 $ 46,803 Total investment securities 76,501 78,179 75,526 76,312 61,621 Loans held-for-sale 27,306 34,833 46,354 21,154 19,491 Gross loans 1,066,562 1,060,885 1,044,564 865,577 870,555 Less allowance for loan losses 10,900 10,100 8,991 7,250 5,813 Net loans 1,055,662 1,050,785 1,035,573 858,327 864,742 All other assets 45,507 46,016 45,051 44,247 42,102 Total assets $ 1,251,343 $ 1,284,845 $ 1,237,694 $ 1,071,180 $ 1,034,759 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Total deposits $ 1,071,976 $ 1,061,470 $ 1,018,287 $ 883,837 $ 863,102 Total borrowed funds 49,000 96,217 96,217 71,500 61,500 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 13,932 13,077 14,221 11,015 8,713 Total liabilities 1,134,908 1,170,764 1,128,725 966,352 933,315 Total shareholders' equity 116,435 114,081 108,969 104,828 101,444 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,251,343 $ 1,284,845 $ 1,237,694 $ 1,071,180 $ 1,034,759





12/31/2020 vs 9/30/2020 12/31/2020 vs 12/31/2019 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ (28,665 ) (38.20 )% $ (436 ) (0.93 )% Total investment securities (1,678 ) (2.15 )% 14,880 24.15 % Loans held-for-sale (7,527 ) (21.61 )% 7,815 40.10 % Gross loans 5,677 0.54 % 196,007 22.52 % Less allowance for loan losses 800 7.92 % 5,087 87.51 % Net loans 4,877 0.46 % 190,920 22.08 % All other assets (509 ) (1.11 )% 3,405 8.09 % Total assets $ (33,502 ) (2.61 )% $ 216,584 20.93 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Total deposits $ 10,506 0.99 % $ 208,874 24.20 % Total borrowed funds (47,217 ) (49.07 )% (12,500 ) (20.33 )% Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 855 6.54 % 5,219 59.90 % Total liabilities (35,856 ) (1.61 )% 201,593 11.22 % Total shareholders' equity 2,354 2.06 % 14,991 14.78 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ (33,502 ) (2.61 )% $ 216,584 20.93 %

Cash and cash equivalents

12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 Cash and cash equivalents Noninterest bearing $ 22,712 $ 22,108 $ 20,369 $ 33,312 $ 17,754 Interest bearing 23,655 52,924 14,821 37,828 6,049 Federal funds sold — — — — 23,000 Cash and cash equivalents $ 46,367 $ 75,032 $ 35,190 $ 71,140 $ 46,803





12/31/2020 vs 9/30/2020 12/31/2020 vs 12/31/2019 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Cash and cash equivalents Noninterest bearing $ 604 2.73 % $ 4,958 27.93 % Interest bearing (29,269 ) (55.30 )% 17,606 291.06 % Federal funds sold — N/M (23,000 ) (100.00 )% Cash and cash equivalents $ (28,665 ) (38.20 )% $ (436 ) (0.93 )%

Cash and cash equivalents, which is comprised of cash and due from banks and federal funds sold, fluctuate from period to period based on loan demand and variances in deposit accounts.

Primary and secondary liquidity sources

While the Corporation continues to maintain a strong liquidity position, it is important to monitor all liquidity sources. The following table outlines the Corporation's primary and secondary sources of liquidity as of:

12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 46,367 $ 75,032 $ 35,190 $ 71,140 $ 46,803 Unpledged investment securities 59,025 58,739 52,647 51,889 40,094 FHLB borrowing availability 140,000 97,500 97,500 42,500 52,500 Federal funds purchased lines of credit 21,500 21,500 21,500 17,500 17,500 Funds available through the Fed Discount Window 10,000 10,000 10,000 10,000 10,000 PPPLF 177,845 206,343 202,184 — — Total liquidity sources $ 454,737 $ 469,114 $ 419,021 $ 193,029 $ 166,897

Total investment securities

12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 Available-for-sale U.S. Government and federal agency $ 7,935 $ 19,311 $ 21,339 $ 23,610 $ 18,867 State and municipal 15,768 15,729 14,115 10,657 10,691 Mortgage backed residential 19,101 20,886 12,335 10,176 10,748 Certificates of deposit 5,180 5,921 6,665 8,644 6,659 Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies 23,110 11,141 15,736 18,288 9,527 Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities 1,932 2,099 2,242 1,735 1,092 Total available-for-sale 73,026 75,087 72,432 73,110 57,584 Held-to-maturity state and municipal 1,973 1,977 1,981 2,091 2,096 Equity securities 1,502 1,115 1,113 1,111 1,941 Total investment securities $ 76,501 $ 78,179 $ 75,526 $ 76,312 $ 61,621









12/31/2020 vs 9/30/2020 12/31/2020 vs 12/31/2019 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Available-for-sale U.S. Government and federal agency $ (11,376 ) (58.91 )% $ (10,932 ) (57.94 )% State and municipal 39 0.25 % 5,077 47.49 % Mortgage backed residential (1,785 ) (8.55 )% 8,353 77.72 % Certificates of deposit (741 ) (12.51 )% (1,479 ) (22.21 )% Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies 11,969 107.43 % 13,583 142.57 % Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities (167 ) (7.96 )% 840 76.92 % Total available-for-sale (2,061 ) (2.74 )% 15,442 26.82 % Held-to-maturity state and municipal (4 ) (0.20 )% (123 ) (5.87 )% Equity securities 387 34.71 % (439 ) (22.62 )% Total investment securities $ (1,678 ) (2.15 )% $ 14,880 24.15 %





The amortized cost and fair value of AFS investment securities as of December 31, 2020 were as follows:

Maturing Due in One Year or Less After One Year But Within Five Years After Five Years But Within Ten Years After Ten Years Securities with Variable Monthly Payments or Noncontractual Maturities Total U.S. Government and federal agency $ 4,994 $ 2,941 $ — $ — $ — $ 7,935 State and municipal 1,784 6,237 5,665 2,082 — 15,768 Mortgage backed residential — — — — 19,101 19,101 Certificates of deposit 990 4,190 — — — 5,180 Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies — — — — 23,110 23,110 Total amortized cost $ 7,768 $ 13,368 $ 5,665 $ 2,082 $ 42,211 $ 71,094 Fair value $ 7,847 $ 14,166 $ 5,909 $ 2,420 $ 42,684 $ 73,026

The amortized cost and fair value of HTM investment securities as of December 31, 2020 were as follows:

Maturing Due in One Year or Less After One Year But Within Five Years After Five Years But Within Ten Years After Ten Years Securities with Variable Monthly Payments or Noncontractual Maturities Total State and municipal $ 413 $ 1,110 $ 370 $ 80 $ — $ 1,973 Fair value $ 416 $ 1,154 $ 398 $ 86 $ — $ 2,054

Throughout 2020, yields on bonds that met the Corporation's investment standards declined significantly. An influx of liquidity during the year led the Corporation to make investment security purchases in order to stabilize net interest margin and generate additional net interest income. Total investment securities are expected to grow with overall balance sheet growth as it is an important source of liquidity and consistent earnings. The following table summarizes information as of December 31, 2020 for investment securities purchased YTD:

Book Value Fully Taxable Equivalent Weighted Average Yield U.S. Government and federal agency $ — — % State and municipal 7,087 1.69 % Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies 20,902 1.09 % Certificates of deposit — — % Mortgage backed residential 12,556 1.09 % Held-to-maturity state and municipal — — % Total $ 40,545 1.19 %

Loans held-for-sale

Loans HFS represent the balance of loans that have been committed to be sold to the secondary market, but have not yet been delivered. The level of loans HFS fluctuates based on loan demand as well as the timing of loan deliveries to the secondary market.

During the first quarter of 2020, the Corporation opted to recognize loans HFS at fair value which represents the price at which the loans could be sold in the principal market at the measurement date.

Loans and allowance for loan losses

The following tables outline the composition and changes in the loan portfolio as of:

12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 Commercial $ 241,424 $ 271,113 $ 260,440 $ 67,731 $ 71,689 Commercial real estate 517,054 483,275 469,039 462,561 455,289 Total commercial loans 758,478 754,388 729,479 530,292 526,978 Residential mortgage 262,770 261,375 268,295 285,392 292,946 Home equity 39,900 39,456 40,114 43,222 41,987 Total residential real estate loans 302,670 300,831 308,409 328,614 334,933 Consumer 5,414 5,666 6,676 6,671 8,644 Gross loans 1,066,562 1,060,885 1,044,564 865,577 870,555 Allowance for loan losses (10,900 ) (10,100 ) (8,991 ) (7,250 ) (5,813 ) Loans, net $ 1,055,662 $ 1,050,785 $ 1,035,573 $ 858,327 $ 864,742





12/31/2020 vs 9/30/2020 12/31/2020 vs 12/31/2019 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Commercial $ (29,689 ) (10.95 )% $ 169,735 236.77 % Commercial real estate 33,779 6.99 % 61,765 13.57 % Total commercial loans 4,090 0.54 % 231,500 43.93 % Residential mortgage 1,395 0.53 % (30,176 ) (10.30 )% Home equity 444 1.13 % (2,087 ) (4.97 )% Total residential real estate loans 1,839 0.61 % (32,263 ) (9.63 )% Consumer (252 ) (4.45 )% (3,230 ) (37.37 )% Gross loans 5,677 0.54 % 196,007 22.52 % Allowance for loan losses (800 ) 7.92 % (5,087 ) 87.51 % Loans, net $ 4,877 0.46 % $ 190,920 22.08 %

The following table presents historical loan balances by portfolio segment and impairment evaluation as of:

12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 Originated loans collectively evaluated for impairment Commercial $ 241,009 $ 270,174 $ 259,384 $ 66,524 $ 70,322 Commercial real estate 497,133 469,353 452,084 446,713 436,626 Residential mortgage 259,080 257,395 263,997 280,265 286,635 Home equity 37,701 37,022 37,663 40,459 39,023 Consumer 5,248 5,477 6,445 6,391 8,330 Subtotal 1,040,171 1,039,421 1,019,573 840,352 840,936 Originated loans individually evaluated for impairment Commercial — — — — — Commercial real estate 8,872 2,204 3,290 1,658 1,668 Residential mortgage 699 655 663 672 1,362 Home equity — — — — — Consumer 2 3 3 5 — Subtotal 9,573 2,862 3,956 2,335 3,030 Acquired loans collectively evaluated for impairment Commercial 387 910 1,057 1,204 1,362 Commercial real estate 10,755 11,368 13,293 13,630 16,346 Residential mortgage 2,073 2,335 2,683 3,459 3,911 Home equity 2,173 2,415 2,432 2,743 2,943 Consumer 163 185 226 273 314 Subtotal 15,551 17,213 19,691 21,309 24,876 Acquired loans individually evaluated for impairment Commercial — — — — — Commercial real estate — — — — — Residential mortgage 54 55 — 58 58 Home equity 26 — — — — Consumer — — — — — Subtotal 80 55 — 58 58 Acquired loans with deteriorated credit quality Commercial 28 29 (1 ) 3 5 Commercial real estate 294 350 372 560 649 Residential mortgage 864 935 952 938 980 Home equity — 19 19 20 21 Consumer 1 1 2 2 — Subtotal 1,187 1,334 1,344 1,523 1,655 Gross Loans $ 1,066,562 $ 1,060,885 $ 1,044,564 $ 865,577 $ 870,555 Total originated loans $ 1,049,744 $ 1,042,283 $ 1,023,529 $ 842,687 $ 843,966 Total acquired loans 16,818 18,602 21,035 22,890 26,589 Gross loans $ 1,066,562 $ 1,060,885 $ 1,044,564 $ 865,577 $ 870,555

The following table presents historical allowance for loan losses allocations by portfolio segment and impairment evaluation as of:

12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020

3/31/2020 12/31/2019 Originated loans collectively evaluated for impairment Commercial $ 673 $ 632 $ 535 $ 478 $ 358 Commercial real estate 5,561 5,113 4,564 3,609 2,790 Residential mortgage 3,282 3,281 3,080 2,442 1,917 Home equity 424 416 353 280 195 Consumer 97 101 102 89 87 Subtotal 10,037 9,543 8,634 6,898 5,347 Originated loans individually evaluated for impairment Commercial — — — — — Commercial real estate 602 289 100 111 127 Residential mortgage 4 5 5 6 128 Home equity — — — — — Consumer 2 3 3 5 — Subtotal 608 297 108 122 255 Acquired loans collectively evaluated for impairment Commercial — 1 1 1 1 Commercial real estate 9 7 9 7 5 Residential mortgage 8 9 9 9 8 Home equity 16 18 15 14 12 Consumer — — — — — Subtotal 33 35 34 31 26 Acquired loans with deteriorated credit quality Commercial — — — — — Commercial real estate 32 32 22 39 34 Residential mortgage 190 189 189 156 147 Home equity — 4 4 4 4 Consumer — — — — — Subtotal 222 225 215 199 185 Allowance for loan losses $ 10,900 $ 10,100 $ 8,991 $ 7,250 $ 5,813 Total originated loans $ 10,645 $ 9,840 $ 8,742 $ 7,020 $ 5,602 Total acquired loans 255 260 249 230 211 Allowance for loan losses $ 10,900 $ 10,100 $ 8,991 $ 7,250 $ 5,813 Commercial $ 673 $ 633 $ 536 $ 479 $ 359 Commercial real estate 6,204 5,441 4,695 3,766 2,956 Residential mortgage 3,484 3,484 3,283 2,613 2,200 Home equity 440 438 372 298 211 Consumer 99 104 105 94 87 Allowance for loan losses $ 10,900 $ 10,100 $ 8,991 $ 7,250 $ 5,813

The following table summarizes the Corporation's current, past due, and nonaccrual loans as of:

12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 Accruing interest Current $ 1,057,404 $ 1,058,437 $ 1,042,589 $ 862,581 $ 867,901 Past due 30-89 days 1,165 1,703 948 2,152 1,213 Past due 90 days or more 50 86 361 166 239 Total accruing interest 1,058,619 1,060,226 1,043,898 864,899 869,353 Nonaccrual 7,943 659 666 678 1,202 Total loans $ 1,066,562 $ 1,060,885 $ 1,044,564 $ 865,577 $ 870,555 Total loans past due and in nonaccrual status $ 9,158 $ 2,448 $ 1,975 $ 2,996 $ 2,654

The following table summarizes the Corporation's nonperforming assets as of:

12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 Nonaccrual loans $ 7,943 $ 659 $ 666 $ 678 $ 1,202 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 50 86 361 166 239 Total nonperforming loans 7,993 745 1,027 844 1,441 Other real estate owned — — — 400 — Total nonperforming assets $ 7,993 $ 745 $ 1,027 $ 1,244 $ 1,441

The following table summarizes the Corporation's primary asset quality measures as of:

12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.75 % 0.07 % 0.10 % 0.10 % 0.17 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.64 % 0.06 % 0.08 % 0.12 % 0.14 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 1.02 % 0.95 % 0.86 % 0.84 % 0.67 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, less PPP loans 1.23 % 1.19 % 1.07 % 0.84 % 0.67 %

During the fourth quarter, the Corporation transferred one commercial real estate loan with an outstanding principal balance of $7,214 to nonaccrual. The underlying collateral for this loan is an extended stay hotel. The hotel's current cash flow is insufficient to service the debt in accordance with the contractual terms of the note and, as such, the loan continues to be on payment deferrals. A specific reserve has been established for the estimated collateral deficiency (based on a current appraisal), net of a 70% USDA guarantee.

The following table summarizes the balance of net unamortized discounts on purchased loans as of:

12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 Net unamortized discount on purchased loans $ 773 $ 877 $ 1,058 $ 1,233 $ 1,462

As outlined in the preceding tables, the Corporation has grown its loan portfolio over the past 12 months with most of the growth coming in the form of commercial and commercial real estate loans. Despite the significant growth, the Corporation has not relaxed its underwriting standards. Included in the increase in commercial loans since December 31, 2019 were $177,845 of PPP loans.

Despite historically strong credit quality indicators, there continues to be significant uncertainty surrounding the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the loan portfolio. This uncertainty resulted in the Corporation increasing the ALLL by $5,087, or 87.51%, since December 31, 2019. Management will continue to monitor the loan portfolio to ensure that the ALLL remains appropriate.

The following table summarizes the average loan size as of:

12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 Commercial $ 169 $ 166 $ 171 $ 214 $ 228 Commercial real estate 707 672 654 644 641 Total commercial loans 351 321 325 513 514 Residential mortgage 182 180 177 194 198 Home equity 45 45 45 46 44 Total residential real estate loans 130 129 128 137 138 Consumer 22 22 25 26 32 Gross loans $ 226 $ 215 $ 213 $ 234 $ 234

COVID-19, CARES Act and SBA activity

The communities which the Corporation serves are not immune to the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Corporation has committed significant efforts to work with customers through temporary loan modifications and participation in the PPP loan program through the SBA.

The Corporation considered the modification type on a loan-by-loan basis. Most modifications for loans held within the Corporation's loan portfolio resulted in the deferment of principal and interest payments for 6 months or less.

The Corporation also provides a variety of accommodations for loans that the Corporation services for FHLMC including providing mortgage forbearance for up to 12 months, waiving assessments of penalties and late fees, halting foreclosure actions and evictions, and offering loan modification options that lower payments or keep payments the same after the forbearance period.

As outlined in the following table, the majority of the Corporation's portfolio and serviced loans have returned to normal principal and interest payments. The balance of those loans with deferrals are actively monitored and specific reserves have been established where appropriate.

The table below outlines the active COVID-19 related loan modifications as of December 31, 2020:

Number of Modifications Outstanding Balance % of Portfolio Commercial 2 $ 1,303 0.54 % Commercial real estate 8 15,504 3.00 % Total commercial loan modifications 10 16,807 2.22 % Portfolio residential mortgage loans 5 333 0.13 % Home equity 1 21 0.05 % Total residential real estate loan modifications 6 354 0.12 % Consumer — — — % Total portfolio modifications 16 $ 17,161 1.61 % Residential mortgage loans serviced for FHLMC 55 $ 9,423 1.80 %

The accommodation industry was particularly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to executive action put in place by the government, including stay-at-home orders and travel restrictions, hotel occupancy rates were reduced drastically. The Corporation has 15 commercial loans in its portfolio in the accommodation industry with a book balance of $19,980. Of these loans, approximately 52% are government-backed by guarantees from either the SBA or USDA.

The Corporation was extremely active in participating in the PPP loan program. As of December 31, 2020, the Corporation funded 1,370 loans totaling $216,205. During the fourth quarter of 2020, the SBA began processing PPP forgiveness applications, which reduced the outstanding balance of PPP loans to $177,845 as of December 31, 2020. As of December 31, 2020, the Corporation received forgiveness payments for 232 PPP loans from the SBA.

The Corporation generated $6,799 in fees from the SBA through the PPP loan program. The income is being recognized over the life of the PPP loans (24 to 60 months) based on the level yield method. As of December 31, 2020, the Corporation has recognized $3,560 in income, with $3,239 remaining as unearned income.

All other assets

The following tables outline the composition and changes in other assets as of: