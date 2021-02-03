 

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Key Promotions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.02.2021, 14:30  |  40   |   |   

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) (“Acadia” or the “Company”) today announced the promotion of two senior professionals to support its continued long-term growth.

A.J. Levine has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Leasing, where he will continue to direct the Company’s leasing strategy for all core and fund investments, including urban retail and mixed-use properties, street retail, and suburban shopping centers. Mr. Levine will also continue to oversee leasing diligence for prospective investments. Since 2019, Mr. Levine has been instrumental to the Company’s growth through his and his team’s leasing and diligence efforts. Additionally, Mr. Levine directed the Company’s tenant outreach and negotiations during the recent COVID-19 pandemic, successfully maintaining overall portfolio occupancy rates and collections. Mr. Levine reports to the Company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Christopher Conlon.

Tulani Thaw has been promoted to Vice President and Assistant General Counsel, where she will continue to advise the Company on a variety of legal matters, with a focus on matters related to the Company’s core and fund transactional activity. Since joining the Company in 2015, Ms. Thaw has played an integral role in the Company’s execution of its investment strategy and has negotiated, and provided counsel on, a number of complex acquisitions, dispositions, joint ventures, preferred equity investments and financings. In addition, Ms. Thaw regularly provides strategic advice to the Company on various operational and debt matters and is actively involved in managing the Company’s corporate governance affairs. Ms. Thaw reports to the Company’s Senior Vice President and General Counsel, Jason Blacksberg.

“I am proud to announce these promotions today,” said Kenneth F. Bernstein, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Being able to identify and develop those within our organization who can help shape our future is vital to our long-term growth. AJ and Tulani have each advanced to become key leaders within Acadia, and I am pleased to recognize their significant contributions to the Company and our ongoing success. I look forward to partnering with AJ and Tulani as we continue to capitalize on new opportunities and leverage our deep bench strength.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Key Promotions Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) (“Acadia” or the “Company”) today announced the promotion of two senior professionals to support its continued long-term growth. A.J. Levine has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Leasing, where he will continue …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Navya Achieves 2020 Revenues Of €10.7m
Heritage Cannabis Announces Purefarma and Pura Vida Products are now Available Online on the ...
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Freeport-McMoRan Announces Reinstatement of Common Stock Dividend and Adoption of Performance Based ...
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Expansion of Its ESG Program
PerkinElmer Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2020
Titan Medical Announces Us $15 Million Bought Deal Offering
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.01.21
Acadia Realty Trust to Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings on February 10, 2021
13.01.21
Acadia Realty Trust Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2020 Distributions