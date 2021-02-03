Acadia Realty Trust Announces Key Promotions

A.J. Levine has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Leasing , where he will continue to direct the Company’s leasing strategy for all core and fund investments, including urban retail and mixed-use properties, street retail, and suburban shopping centers. Mr. Levine will also continue to oversee leasing diligence for prospective investments. Since 2019, Mr. Levine has been instrumental to the Company’s growth through his and his team’s leasing and diligence efforts. Additionally, Mr. Levine directed the Company’s tenant outreach and negotiations during the recent COVID-19 pandemic, successfully maintaining overall portfolio occupancy rates and collections. Mr. Levine reports to the Company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Christopher Conlon.

Tulani Thaw has been promoted to Vice President and Assistant General Counsel, where she will continue to advise the Company on a variety of legal matters, with a focus on matters related to the Company’s core and fund transactional activity. Since joining the Company in 2015, Ms. Thaw has played an integral role in the Company’s execution of its investment strategy and has negotiated, and provided counsel on, a number of complex acquisitions, dispositions, joint ventures, preferred equity investments and financings. In addition, Ms. Thaw regularly provides strategic advice to the Company on various operational and debt matters and is actively involved in managing the Company’s corporate governance affairs. Ms. Thaw reports to the Company’s Senior Vice President and General Counsel, Jason Blacksberg.

“I am proud to announce these promotions today,” said Kenneth F. Bernstein, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Being able to identify and develop those within our organization who can help shape our future is vital to our long-term growth. AJ and Tulani have each advanced to become key leaders within Acadia, and I am pleased to recognize their significant contributions to the Company and our ongoing success. I look forward to partnering with AJ and Tulani as we continue to capitalize on new opportunities and leverage our deep bench strength.”