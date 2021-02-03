Blink Charging Signs Reseller Agreement With Ballantyne Strong For Deployment of Electric Vehicle Charging Stations At Cinema Operators, Theme Parks and Other Entertainment and Leisure-Related Locations

Miami Beach, FL, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, announced today that it has entered into a reseller agreement with Ballantyne Strong (NYSE: BTN). Under the agreement, Strong Entertainment, a division within Ballantyne Strong, will offer Blink’s full line of charging stations to its broad base of cinema operators, theme parks, and other entertainment and leisure-related locations.



“During our many years operating in the EV charging industry, we have learned that when EV drivers seek public charging, they often look for accessible options at the recreational spots they visit. Through its Strong Entertainment subsidiary, Ballantyne Strong has deep and longstanding relationships with most of the leading cinema and amusement companies, providing a tremendous opportunity to work together to provide EV charging as an amenity at entertainment venues across the country. We believe that Ballantyne Strong’s vast geographic reach and diverse customer base make them a valuable sales partner, enabling the continued deployment of Blink chargers in high-density locations,” commented Michael D. Farkas, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Blink.