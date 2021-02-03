Blink Charging Signs Reseller Agreement With Ballantyne Strong For Deployment of Electric Vehicle Charging Stations At Cinema Operators, Theme Parks and Other Entertainment and Leisure-Related Locations
Miami Beach, FL, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging
equipment and services, announced today that it has entered into a reseller agreement with Ballantyne Strong (NYSE: BTN). Under the agreement, Strong Entertainment, a division within Ballantyne
Strong, will offer Blink’s full line of charging stations to its broad base of cinema operators, theme parks, and other entertainment and leisure-related locations.
“During our many years operating in the EV charging industry, we have learned that when EV drivers seek public charging, they often look for accessible options at the recreational spots they visit. Through its Strong Entertainment subsidiary, Ballantyne Strong has deep and longstanding relationships with most of the leading cinema and amusement companies, providing a tremendous opportunity to work together to provide EV charging as an amenity at entertainment venues across the country. We believe that Ballantyne Strong’s vast geographic reach and diverse customer base make them a valuable sales partner, enabling the continued deployment of Blink chargers in high-density locations,” commented Michael D. Farkas, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Blink.
Mark Roberson, Chief Executive Officer of Ballantyne Strong, commented, “With long-standing partnerships with the top cinema companies in the United States, our Strong Entertainment group is ideally positioned to offer Blink chargers and equipment to the thousands of cinemas, theme parks, and entertainment venues that make up our customer base. In addition to providing our customers the opportunity to offer a time-saving, convenient amenity to their EV driving patrons, this partnership also supports our company-wide commitment to creating a cleaner, healthier environment by promoting EV use through the deployment of accessible charging infrastructure.”
About Blink Charging
Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and has deployed over 23,000 charging stations, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of the Company’s charging locations worldwide. Blink Charging’s principal line of products and services include its Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.
