 

Blink Charging Signs Reseller Agreement With Ballantyne Strong For Deployment of Electric Vehicle Charging Stations At Cinema Operators, Theme Parks and Other Entertainment and Leisure-Related Locations

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.02.2021, 15:15  |  58   |   |   

Miami Beach, FL, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, announced today that it has entered into a reseller agreement with Ballantyne Strong (NYSE: BTN). Under the agreement, Strong Entertainment, a division within Ballantyne Strong, will offer Blink’s full line of charging stations to its broad base of cinema operators, theme parks, and other entertainment and leisure-related locations.

“During our many years operating in the EV charging industry, we have learned that when EV drivers seek public charging, they often look for accessible options at the recreational spots they visit. Through its Strong Entertainment subsidiary, Ballantyne Strong has deep and longstanding relationships with most of the leading cinema and amusement companies, providing a tremendous opportunity to work together to provide EV charging as an amenity at entertainment venues across the country. We believe that Ballantyne Strong’s vast geographic reach and diverse customer base make them a valuable sales partner, enabling the continued deployment of Blink chargers in high-density locations,” commented Michael D. Farkas, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Blink.

Mark Roberson, Chief Executive Officer of Ballantyne Strong, commented, “With long-standing partnerships with the top cinema companies in the United States, our Strong Entertainment group is ideally positioned to offer Blink chargers and equipment to the thousands of cinemas, theme parks, and entertainment venues that make up our customer base. In addition to providing our customers the opportunity to offer a time-saving, convenient amenity to their EV driving patrons, this partnership also supports our company-wide commitment to creating a cleaner, healthier environment by promoting EV use through the deployment of accessible charging infrastructure.”

###

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and has deployed over 23,000 charging stations, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of the Company’s charging locations worldwide. Blink Charging’s principal line of products and services include its Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Blink Charging Signs Reseller Agreement With Ballantyne Strong For Deployment of Electric Vehicle Charging Stations At Cinema Operators, Theme Parks and Other Entertainment and Leisure-Related Locations Miami Beach, FL, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, announced today that it has …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT Finalizes Engagement with Omnichannel CPG Sales Agency CROSSMARK, With Access to Over 100,000 ...
Biofrontera AG: Ludwig Lutter appointed new Chief Financial Officer effective March 1, 2021
FenixOro Announces Private Placement With Significant Shareholders
3D Systems Announces Expansion Plans in South Carolina including Customer Center, Advanced ...
Vow ASA: Vow ASA awarded 5.7 million euro cruise ship contract with major European shipbuilder
Generex Biotechnology Announces Call-in Details and Agenda for Shareholder Conference Call on Friday February 5, 2021 at 9: 00 AM
Outlook Therapeutics Announces Closing of $35.0 Million Bought Deal
Novo Nordisk's net profit increased by 8% in 2020
Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:05 Uhr
4 Aktien, die ich um jeden Preis meiden würde
10:39 Uhr
Statt Tesla: Diese Elektroauto-Aktie ist besser
02.02.21
Blink Charging Purchases Prime Office Condominium, Continuing Current and Future Growth
12.01.21
Blink Charging Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock for Total Gross Proceeds of $232.1 Million
12.01.21
Blink Charging To Present at the Needham Virtual Growth Conference
08.01.21
Blink Charging Announces Pricing of its Public Offering of Common Stock for Gross Proceeds of $221.4 million
06.01.21
Blink Charging Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
06.01.21
Blink Charging Named to Forbes’ List of America’s Best Small Companies

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
20
Blink Charging USA Ladestationen