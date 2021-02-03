AIG Retirement Services Selected as Exclusive Retirement Plan Provider for Care New England Health System

“We are honored to bring our services to Care New England, especially at a time when our nation’s health care systems are doing such extraordinary work,” said Gilliane Isabelle, Chief Distribution Officer, AIG Retirement Services. “AIG Retirement Services works to help those who serve others achieve the retirement they envision, and we are pleased to have the opportunity to bring our powerful technologies and a personalized retirement plan experience to so many Rhode Island frontline health care workers.”

AIG Retirement Services, a leading retirement plan provider for tax-exempt and public sector employers, today announced it will serve as the exclusive retirement plan provider for Care New England, a non-profit health care system with over 7,000 employees and over $400 million in retirement plan assets.

AIG Retirement Services provides retirement plan participants with access to valuable education and guidance—however and whenever they prefer. Through the user-friendly, interactive online experiences FutureFIT and Retirement Pathfinder, AIG Retirement Services helps plan participants work toward their desired retirement outcomes by making finances personal, understandable and accessible.

“Care New England looks forward to our new partnership with AIG Retirement Services, which includes the important step of consolidating our 403(b) and 457(b) plans onto one platform,” said Gillian Cook, Compensation & Retirement Manager, Care New England. “Unifying the administration of these retirement plans will give our employees a better, more comprehensive user experience.”

AIG Retirement Services offers plan sponsors powerful data analytics that help drive employee engagement and improve participant outcomes. AIG’s SponsorFIT transforms how employers run their retirement plans, uncovering plan-specific opportunities through customized reports identifying plan trends and actionable data-driven insights.

About AIG Retirement Services

For more than half a century, AIG Retirement Services has served as a leading defined contribution retirement plan provider for tax-exempt and public sector employers, including healthcare, K-12, higher education, government, religious, charitable and other nonprofit organizations. AIG Retirement Services has more than $100 billion in total assets under administration, managing thousands of plans serving approximately 1.8 million participants. It includes the VALIC family of companies: The Variable Annuity Life Insurance Company and its subsidiaries, VALIC Financial Advisors, Inc. and VALIC Retirement Services Company. Additional information can be found at www.aig.com/RetirementServices.

About AIG

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions, and other financial services to customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com | YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig | Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com/AIGinsurance | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aig. These references with additional information about AIG have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and retirement, and general insurance operations of American International Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries and jurisdictions, and coverage is subject to underwriting requirements and actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210203005489/en/