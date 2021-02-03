Dates of periodic information disclosure of AUGA group, AB for the year 2021 (investor calendar) Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 03.02.2021, 19:20 | 34 | 0 | 0 03.02.2021, 19:20 | AUGA group, AB (legal entity code: 126264360, registered office address: Konstitucijos pr. 21C, Vilnius; hereinafter – the Company) is planning to announce the results of the Company in the year 2021 as follows: 26 February 2021 Consolidated unaudited interim financial report for twelve months of 2020 9 April 2021 Consolidated audited annual financial report for the year 2020 31 May 2021 Consolidated unaudited interim financial report for the first three months of 2021 31 August 2021 Consolidated unaudited half-yearly financial report for the first six months of 2021 30 November 2021 Consolidated unaudited interim financial report for the first nine months of 2021

General manager

Kęstutis Juščius

+370 5 233 5340







