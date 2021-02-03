 

FormFactor, Inc. Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter Results

Sets Quarterly and Annual Records for Revenue and Profitability;
Expects Continued Robust Demand in Q1

LIVERMORE, Calif., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORM) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 ended December 26, 2020. Quarterly revenues were $197.0 million, an increase of 10.7% compared to $178.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020, an increase of 10.3% from $178.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. For fiscal 2020, FormFactor posted revenues of $693.6 million, up 17.7% from $589.5 million in fiscal 2019.

  • Delivered Q4 revenue and non-GAAP EPS above outlook range
  • Continued to invest in capacity, with increased capital expenditures to meet sustained robust demand
  • Significant progress on integrating recent acquisitions

“FormFactor delivered strong results in the fourth quarter of 2020, setting all-time quarterly and annual company records for revenue, as well as non-GAAP operating profit and net profit,” said Mike Slessor, CEO of FormFactor, Inc. “I want to thank and congratulate the global FormFactor team, who demonstrated a combination of agility and tenacity to overcome a myriad of challenges and deliver these record results.”

Fourth Quarter Highlights

On a GAAP basis, net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 was $19.3 million, or $0.24 per fully-diluted share, compared to net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 of $22.9 million, or $0.29 per fully-diluted share, and net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 of $18.6 million, or $0.24 per fully-diluted share. Net income for fiscal 2020 was $78.5 million, or $0.99 per fully-diluted share, compared to net income for fiscal 2019 of $39.3 million, or $0.51, per fully-diluted share. Gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 39.4%, compared with 43.1% in the third quarter of 2020, and 41.6% in the fourth quarter of 2019. Gross margin for fiscal 2020 was 41.5%, compared to 40.3% for fiscal 2019.

On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 was $35.3 million, or $0.44 per fully-diluted share, compared to net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 of $30.7 million, or $0.39 per fully-diluted share, and net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 of $32.0 million, or $0.41 per fully-diluted share. Net income for fiscal 2020 was $118.0 million, or $1.49 per fully-diluted share, compared to net income of $80.6 million, or $1.04 per fully-diluted share for fiscal 2019. On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 43.4%, compared with 46.7% in the third quarter of 2020, and 45.7% in the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP gross margin for fiscal 2020 was 45.4%, compared to 44.5% for fiscal 2019.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures is provided in the schedules included below.

Free cash flow for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 was $31.4 million, compared to free cash flow for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 of $37.2 million, and free cash flow for the fourth quarter of 2019 of $31.6 million. Free cash flow for fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2019 was $114.8 million and $101.8 million, respectively. A reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow is provided in the schedules included below.

Outlook

Dr. Slessor added, “As we begin 2021, we are adding capacity to meet long term demand for our products, including a new facility in Livermore that is scheduled to begin revenue shipments in the second half of this year.”

For the first quarter ending March 27, 2021, FormFactor is providing the following outlook*:

    GAAP   Reconciling Items**   Non-GAAP
Revenue   $176 million to $188 million     $176 million to $188 million
Gross Margin   40% to 43%   $7 million   44% to 47%
Net income per diluted share   $0.18 to $0.26   0.16   $0.34 to $0.42

*This outlook assumes consistent foreign currency rates.
**Reconciling items are stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, acquisition related expenses and amortization of intangibles, inventory and fixed asset fair value adjustments due to acquisition.

We posted our revenue breakdown by geographic region, by market segment and with customers with greater than 10% of total revenue on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.formfactor.com. We will conduct a conference call at 1:25 p.m. PDT, or 4:25 p.m. EDT, today.

The public is invited to listen to a live webcast of FormFactor’s conference call on the Investor Relations section of our web site at www.formfactor.com. A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call. The telephone replay will be available through February 10, 2021 4:25 p.m. PDT, and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) and entering confirmation code 9675656. Additionally, the replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of our website, www.formfactor.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information:

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial results prepared under generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, we disclose certain non-GAAP measures of non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per fully-diluted share, non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses and non-GAAP operating income, that are adjusted from the nearest GAAP financial measure to exclude certain costs, expenses, gains and losses. Reconciliations of the adjustments to GAAP results for the three and twelve months ended December 26, 2020 and for outlook provided before, as well as for the comparable periods of fiscal 2019, are provided below, and on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.formfactor.com. Information regarding the ways in which management uses non-GAAP financial information to evaluate its business, management's reasons for using this non-GAAP financial information, and limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial information, is included under “About our Non-GAAP Financial Measures” following the tables below.

About FormFactor:

FormFactor, Inc. (Nasdaq:FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle - from metrology and inspection, characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor’s products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.formfactor.com.

Forward-looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the federal securities laws, including with respect to the Company’s future financial and operating results, the Company’s plans, strategies and objectives for future operations. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs as of the date hereof, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to statements regarding future financial and operating results, customer demand, conditions in the semiconductor industry, and growth opportunities, and other statements regarding the Company’s business. Forward-looking statements may contain words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” and “continue,” the negative or plural of these words and similar expressions, and include the assumptions that underlie such statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in demand for the Company’s products; customer-specific demand; the speed of customer implementation of new technologies; industry seasonality; risks to the Company’s realization of benefits from acquisitions, investments in capacity and investments in new electronic data systems and information technology; changes macro-economic environments; events affecting global and regional economic conditions and stability such as Brexit, infectious diseases and pandemics (such as the current COVID-19 pandemic), military conflicts, political volatility and similar factors, operating separately or in combination; and other factors, including those set forth in the Company’s most current annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other filings by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We are operating in an environment with especially substantial uncertainties arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, including with respect to its current and future impact on our operations, workforce, manufacturing capacity, customer demand, supply chain, macroeconomic environment and other important aspects of our business. In addition, there are increasingly restrictive export regulations being adopted in the U.S., including recently published amendments to export regulations that may substantially restrict or condition our sales in China with considerable uncertainty regarding the ultimate interpretation and implementation of these rules. No assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements within this press release will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what impact they will have on the results of operations or financial condition of the Company. Unless required by law, the Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or revise its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



FORMFACTOR, INC. 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December 26,
2020 		  December 28,
2019 		  December 26,
2020 		  December 28,
2019
Revenues $ 197,043       $ 178,629       $ 693,616       $ 589,464    
Cost of revenues 119,429       104,324       405,696       351,968    
Gross profit 77,614       74,305       287,920       237,496    
Operating expenses:              
Research and development 23,970       21,606       89,034       81,499    
Selling, general and administrative 32,816       28,981       115,098       106,335    
Total operating expenses 56,786       50,587       204,132       187,834    
Operating income 20,828       23,718       83,788       49,662    
Interest income 191       726       1,501       2,714    
Interest expense (182 )     (376 )     (864 )     (1,915 )  
Other income, net 609       379       750       602    
Income before income taxes 21,446       24,447       85,175       51,063    
Provision for income taxes 2,173       5,811       6,652       11,717    
Net income $ 19,273       $ 18,636       $ 78,523       $ 39,346    
Net income per share:              
Basic $ 0.25       $ 0.25       $ 1.02       $ 0.52    
Diluted $ 0.24       $ 0.24       $ 0.99       $ 0.51    
Weighted-average number of shares used in per share calculations:              
Basic 77,416       75,731       76,681       74,994    
Diluted 79,562       78,055       79,001       77,286    
                               

FORMFACTOR, INC. 
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December 26,
2020 		  December 28,
2019 		  September 26,
2020 		  December 26,
2020 		  December 28,
2019
GAAP Revenue $ 197,043       $ 178,629       $ 177,996       $ 693,616       $ 589,464    
Adjustments:                  
Amortization of deferred revenue fair value adjustments due to acquisition 109                   109          
Non-GAAP Revenue $ 197,152       $ 178,629       $ 177,996       $ 693,725       $ 589,464    
                   
GAAP Gross Profit $ 77,614       $ 74,305       $ 76,749       $ 287,920       $ 237,496    
Adjustments:                  
Amortization of intangibles, inventory and fixed asset fair value adjustments due to acquisition 6,869       6,364       5,495       23,288       20,501    
Stock-based compensation 1,151       1,024       962       3,951       4,055    
Restructuring charges                         258    
Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 85,634       $ 81,693       $ 83,206       $ 315,159       $ 262,310    
                   
GAAP Gross Margin 39.4   %   41.6   %   43.1   %   41.5   %   40.3   %
Adjustments:                  
Amortization of intangibles, inventory and fixed asset fair value adjustments due to acquisition 3.4   %   3.5   %   3.1   %   3.3   %   3.5   %
Stock-based compensation 0.6   %   0.6   %   0.5   %   0.6   %   0.7   %
Non-GAAP Gross Margin 43.4   %   45.7   %   46.7   %   45.4   %   44.5   %
                   
GAAP operating expenses $ 56,786       $ 50,587       $ 54,712       $ 204,132       $ 187,834    
Adjustments:                  
Amortization of intangibles (1,794 )     (1,525 )     (1,547 )     (6,382 )     (7,636 )  
Stock-based compensation (5,905 )     (5,064 )     (4,547 )     (19,879 )     (19,121 )  
Restructuring charges       (24 )                 (223 )  
Loss (gain) on contingent consideration (892 )           71       2,879          
Acquisition related expenses (140 )     (213 )     (334 )     (509 )     (460 )  
Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 48,055       $ 43,761       $ 48,355       $ 180,241       $ 160,394    
                   
GAAP operating income $ 20,828       $ 23,718       $ 22,037       $ 83,788       $ 49,662    
Adjustments:                  
Amortization of intangibles, inventory and fixed asset fair value adjustments due to acquisition 8,663       7,889       7,042       29,670       28,137    
Stock-based compensation 7,056       6,088       5,509       23,830       23,176    
Restructuring charges       24                   481    
Loss (gain) on contingent consideration 892             (71 )     (2,879 )        
Acquisition related expenses 140       213       334       509       460    
Non-GAAP operating income $ 37,579       $ 37,932       $ 34,851       $ 134,918       $ 101,916    
                                                 

FORMFACTOR, INC. 
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December 26,
2020 		  December 28,
2019 		  September 26,
2020 		  December 26,
2020 		  December 28,
2019
GAAP net income $ 19,273       $ 18,636       $ 22,891       $ 78,523       $ 39,346    
Adjustments:                  
Amortization of intangibles, inventory and fixed asset fair value adjustments due to acquisition 8,663       7,889       7,042       29,670       28,137    
Stock-based compensation 7,056       6,088       5,509       23,830       23,176    
Restructuring charges       24                   481    
Loss (gain) on contingent consideration 892             (71 )     (2,879 )        
Acquisition related expenses 140       213       334       509       460    
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (675 )     (893 )     (4,970 )     (11,669 )     (11,030 )  
Non-GAAP net income $ 35,349       $ 31,957       $ 30,735       $ 117,984       $ 80,570    
                   
Non-GAAP net income per share:                  
Basic $ 0.46       $ 0.42       $ 0.40       $ 1.54       $ 1.07    
Diluted $ 0.44       $ 0.41       $ 0.39       $ 1.49       $ 1.04    
                                                 

FORMFACTOR, INC. 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

  Twelve Months Ended
  December 26,
2020 		  December 28,
2019
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net income $ 78,523       $ 39,346    
Selected adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation 20,694       17,185    
Amortization 27,991       27,672    
Stock-based compensation expense 23,830       23,176    
Provision for excess and obsolete inventories 12,996       10,421    
Gain on contingent consideration (2,879 )        
Other activity impacting operating cash flows 8,101       3,248    
Net cash provided by operating activities 169,256       121,048    
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (55,865 )     (20,847 )  
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (51,880 )     (20,524 )  
Proceeds (purchases) of marketable securities, net 8,741       (25,113 )  
Other activity impacting investing cash flows 82       132    
Net cash used in investing activities (98,922 )     (66,352 )  
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Proceeds from issuances of common stock 10,010       8,093    
Proceeds from term loan debt 18,000       23,354    
Payment of term loan debt issuance costs (78 )        
Principal repayments on term loans (43,417 )     (30,000 )  
Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of equity awards (15,450 )     (8,025 )  
Net cash used in financing activities (30,935 )     (6,578 )  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 3,762       (727 )  
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 43,161       47,391    
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 147,937       100,546    
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 191,098       $ 147,937    
                   

FORMFACTOR, INC. 
RECONCILIATION OF CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December 26,
2020 		  December 28,
2019 		  September 26,
2020 		  December 26,
2020 		  December 28,
2019
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 45,047       $ 37,670       $ 41,762       $ 169,256       $ 121,048    
Adjustments:                  
Acquisition related payments in working capital 140       213       334       509       213    
Cash paid for interest 184       277       210       867       1,405    
Capital expenditures (13,978 )     (6,605 )     (5,144 )     (55,865 )     (20,847 )  
Free cash flow $ 31,393       $ 31,555       $ 37,162       $ 114,767       $ 101,819    
                                                 

FORMFACTOR, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited) 

    December 26,
2020 		  December 28,
2019
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 187,225       $ 144,545    
Marketable securities   67,810       76,327    
Accounts receivable, net   107,603       97,868    
Inventories, net   99,229       83,258    
Restricted cash   1,904       1,981    
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   23,303       15,064    
Total current assets   487,074       419,043    
Restricted cash   1,969       1,411    
Operating lease, right-of-use-assets   30,756       31,420    
Property, plant and equipment, net   104,103       58,747    
Goodwill   212,761       199,196    
Intangibles, net   59,147       57,610    
Deferred tax assets   66,242       71,252    
Other assets   1,165       1,203    
Total assets   $ 963,217       $ 839,882    
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable   $ 62,045       $ 40,914    
Accrued liabilities   55,342       36,439    
Current portion of term loans, net of unamortized issuance costs   9,516       42,846    
Deferred revenue   20,964       9,810    
Operating lease liabilities   6,704       6,551    
Total current liabilities   154,571       136,560    
Term loans, less current portion, net of unamortized issuance costs   24,978       15,639    
Deferred tax liabilities   5,346       6,986    
Long-term operating lease liabilities   27,996       29,088    
Other liabilities   6,242       10,612    
Total liabilities   219,133       198,885    
         
Stockholders' equity:        
Common stock, $0.001 par value:        
250,000,000 shares authorized; 77,437,997 and 75,764,990 shares issued and outstanding   78       76    
Additional paid-in capital   903,838       885,821    
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   5,886       (659 )  
Accumulated deficit   (165,718 )     (244,241 )  
Total stockholders' equity   744,084       640,997    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 963,217       $ 839,882    
                     

About our Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
We believe that the presentation of non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per fully-diluted share, non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income and free cash flow provides supplemental information that is important to understanding financial and business trends and other factors relating to our financial condition and results of operations. Non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per fully-diluted share, non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, and non-GAAP operating income are among the primary indicators used by management as a basis for planning and forecasting future periods, and by management and our board of directors to determine whether our operating performance has met certain targets and thresholds. Management uses non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per fully-diluted share, non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, and non-GAAP operating income when evaluating operating performance because it believes that the exclusion of the items indicated herein, for which the amounts or timing may vary significantly depending upon our activities and other factors, facilitates comparability of our operating performance from period to period. We use free cash flow to conduct and evaluate our business as an additional way of viewing our liquidity that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our cash flows. Many investors also prefer to track free cash flow, as opposed to only GAAP earnings. Free cash flow has limitations due to the fact that it does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures, and therefore it is important to view free cash flow as a complement to our entire consolidated statements of cash flows. We have chosen to provide this non-GAAP information to investors so they can analyze our operating results closer to the way that management does, and use this information in their assessment of our business and the valuation of our company. We compute non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP fully-diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, by adjusting GAAP net income, GAAP earnings per fully-diluted share, GAAP revenue, GAAP gross margin, GAAP operating expenses, and GAAP operating income to remove the impact of certain items and the tax effect, if applicable, of those adjustments. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP and may be materially different from other non-GAAP measures, including similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, net income, earnings per fully-diluted share, revenue, gross margin, operating expenses, or operating income in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. We may expect to continue to incur expenses of a nature similar to the non-GAAP adjustments described above, and exclusion of these items from our non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per fully-diluted share, non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, and non-GAAP operating income should not be construed as an inference that these costs are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. For more information on the non-GAAP adjustments, please see the table captioned “Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations" and “Reconciliation of Cash Provided By Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow” included in this press release.

Source: FormFactor, Inc.
FORM-F

Investor Contact:
Stan Finkelstein
Investor Relations
(925) 290-4321
ir@formfactor.com




