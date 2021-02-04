ManTech Offers Eligible Employees Tuition-Free Access to Advanced Analytics Degree Offered by University of Maryland Global Campus

“ManTech is renowned for Bringing Digital to the Mission Ⓡ with innovative technology solutions that support and advance the diverse missions of our nation’s Intelligence, Defense and Federal Civilian sectors,” said Srini Iyer, ManTech’s Chief Technology Officer in charge of the company’s Innovation and Capabilities Office. “Employees who earn this degree will help drive ManTech’s investment in exciting new technologies that perform a great service to our nation.”

HERNDON, Va. and ADELPHI, Md., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech (Nasdaq: MANT) today announced a partnership with the University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) to provide eligible ManTech employees with tuition-free access to the school’s advanced degree program in data analytics.

“Our degree programs are taught by scholar-practitioners who work in the fields in which they teach,” said Blakely Pomietto, UMGC’s chief academic officer. “This is particularly relevant and advantageous in data science, where our faculty bring the dynamism and advancements in the field directly into the classroom. It’s a strength that will ultimately benefit ManTech employees and enhance the expertise the company can offer its clients and customers.”

Successful participants in the program—offered completely online—will earn UMGC’s M.S. in Data Analytics and “stackable credentials” along the way, including a certificate in Foundation in Business Analytics.

An M.S. degree in Data Analytics is widely viewed as an important asset in advancing a career in the high-demand field of data science, an area that is increasingly critical to nearly every industry in today’s high-tech economy. For four years in a row, Glassdoor has named data science the number one job in the United States. In addition, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the demand for data science skills will drive a 27.9 percent rise in employment in the field through 2026.

About ManTech

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence and federal civilian agencies. In business more than 52 years, we excel in full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, systems engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com

About University of Maryland Global Campus

University of Maryland Global Campus (formerly University of Maryland University College) is a world leader in innovative educational models, with award-winning online programs in disciplines including biotechnology, cybersecurity, data analytics, and information technology that are in high demand in today’s increasingly technical, global workplace.



With an enrollment of some 90,000 students, UMGC offers open access with a global footprint and a specific mission—to meet the learning needs of students whose responsibilities may include jobs, family, and military service. The university offers both undergraduate and graduate degree and certificate programs, including doctoral programs. A pioneer in distance education since 1947, UMGC today is harnessing the power of learning science and technology to deliver high quality, low cost, accessible higher education.

Media Contacts:

Jim Crawford

ManTech

Executive Director, External Communications

(M) 571.466.7550

James.Crawford2@ManTech.com

Bob Ludwig

University of Maryland Global Campus

Assistant Vice President for Media Relations

Office: 301-985-7253

Mobile: 301-887-7614

Robert.Ludwig@UMGC.com



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d0c4b394-afa4-4d03 ...

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bde2566b-9c54-4b1f ...