American States Water Company to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) announced today that the company intends to release its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 financial results after the market closes on Monday, February 22, 2021.

Robert Sprowls, president and chief executive officer, and Eva Tang, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will host a conference call to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time (11:00 a.m. Pacific Time) on Tuesday, February 23. There will be a question and answer session as part of the call. Interested parties can listen to the live conference call and view accompanying slides on the internet at www.aswater.com. The call will be archived on the website and available for replay beginning February 23, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) through March 2, 2021.