 

NetApp Appoints Carrie Palin to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.02.2021, 22:07  |  23   |   |   

NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP), a global cloud-led, data-centric software company, today announced that Carrie Palin, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of Splunk, provider of the Data-to-Everything Platform, has joined its Board of Directors. Palin’s appointment aligns with NetApp’s commitment to diversity and a refreshed Board of Directors. This brings the number of directors on the NetApp Board to nine, eight of whom are independent and half of whom have been appointed within the last five years.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210204006089/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

“NetApp delivers innovation to meet the needs of customers navigating a rapidly changing world,” said NetApp Chief Executive Officer George Kurian. “Carrie has deep experience in strategic, customer-focused marketing and insight into how companies are using data to create new customer experiences and new business opportunities. Her experience will enable NetApp’s mission to help organizations advance their businesses through data.”

“Carrie brings with her a keen understanding of the customer journey to the cloud and how to market software and cloud services, which aligns closely to NetApp’s strategy for growth.” said Mike Nevens, chair of the NetApp Board. “We are looking forward to her partnership and contributions to NetApp’s long-term shareholder value creation.”

“NetApp’s growth is impressive and its vision for the future is compelling,” said Palin. “As we enter the next decade, it is essential for companies across all industries to better harness the power of data, and NetApp is best positioned to help customers do just that. I look forward to contributing to that journey as a member of the board.”

About Carrie Palin

Carrie is senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Splunk, where she leads Splunk’s marketing and communications strategy. While at Splunk, she has led the company through a complete brand refresh and contributed to Splunk's successful cloud transformation. As an ardent supporter of diversity, equity, and inclusion, Carrie serves as executive sponsor of both the Pride and Neurodiversity employee resource groups at Splunk, as well as Women in Technology initiatives. Prior to Splunk, Carrie was senior vice president and chief marketing officer at both SendGrid (acquired by Twilio) and Box, Inc. She served as vice president of marketing for IBM’s Cloud Data Services division and held myriad marketing leadership roles during a 16-year career at Dell. Carrie earned a B.S. in communications from Texas Christian University.

About NetApp

NetApp is a global cloud-led, data-centric software company that empowers organizations to lead with data in the age of accelerated digital transformation. The company provides systems, software, and cloud services that enable them to run their applications optimally from data center to cloud, whether they are developing in the cloud, moving to the cloud, or creating their own cloudlike experiences on premises. With solutions that perform across diverse environments, NetApp helps organizations build their own data fabric and securely deliver the right data, services, and applications to the right people—anytime, anywhere. Learn more at www.netapp.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

NETAPP, the NETAPP logo, and the marks listed at http://www.netapp.com/TM are trademarks of NetApp, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NetApp Appoints Carrie Palin to Board of Directors NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP), a global cloud-led, data-centric software company, today announced that Carrie Palin, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of Splunk, provider of the Data-to-Everything Platform, has joined its Board of Directors. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
TYME Announces $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced At-the-Market under ...
Philip Morris International Inc. Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter & Full-Year Results; 2020 Full-Year ...
Advent Technologies Inc. and AMCI Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination
Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation and AvePoint, Inc. Announce 2020 Revenue and Registration ...
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
TechnipFMC Announces Record and Distribution Dates for Separation into Two Industry-leading, ...
Cisco AppDynamics Delivers Industry-First Solution for Strengthening Security Posture Against ...
Diversified Healthcare Trust Prices $500 Million of 4.375% Senior Notes due 2031
Total Joins the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:01 Uhr
NetApp Hosts Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results Webcast
07.01.21
NetApp to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Technology Conference