 

NGL Closes Refinancing of Revolving Credit Facility which Extends Maturities to 2026 and Increases Liquidity; Provides Distribution Update

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.02.2021, 22:18  |  48   |   |   

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) (“the “Partnership” or “NGL”) closed on $2.05 billion of newly issued 7.5% senior secured notes due 2026 (the ”2026 Secured Notes”) and a new $500 million asset-based revolving credit facility (the “ABL Facility”) which also matures in 2026. The proceeds from the 2026 Secured Notes and borrowings under the ABL Facility will be used to repay all outstanding amounts under the Partnership’s existing $1.915 billion revolving credit facility and repay its $250 million term credit facility, along with all fees and expenses associated with any of these repayments and the issuance of the 2026 Secured Notes and the ABL Facility. The Partnership currently has approximately $340 million in availability under the ABL Facility, net of all currently outstanding borrowings and letters of credit.

In connection with the refinancing, the Partnership agreed to certain restricted payment provisions under the 2026 Notes and the ABL Facility. One of these provisions requires NGL to temporarily suspend the quarterly common unit distribution beginning with respect to the quarter ended December 31, 2020, as well as distributions on all of the Partnership’s preferred units, until the total leverage ratio falls below 4.75x. The cash savings from this suspension should accelerate the deleveraging of the Partnership’s balance sheet and increase NGL’s liquidity, thereby creating more financial flexibility for the Partnership going forward.

“This refinancing of our credit facility meaningfully extends our debt maturities and provides a significant improvement in our liquidity,” stated Mike Krimbill, NGL’s CEO. “This structure also gives the Partnership additional flexibility once our leverage has been reduced and eliminates certain financial covenants. Our Board of Directors expects to evaluate a reinstatement of the common and preferred distributions in due course, taking into account a number of important factors, including our debt leverage, our liquidity, the sustainability of our cash flows, upcoming debt maturities, capital expenditures and the overall performance of our businesses.”

JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. is an Issuing Lender, Joint Lead Arranger, Joint Bookrunner and the Collateral and Administrative Agent for the ABL Facility. Royal Bank of Canada and Barclays Bank PLC are also Joint Lead Arrangers, Joint Bookrunners and Lenders for the ABL Facility. The Toronto-Dominion Bank, New York Branch, and Wells Fargo Bank, National Association are Issuing Lenders under the ABL Facility. Paul Hastings LLP was legal advisor to the Partnership and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP was counsel to the bank group. Intrepid Partners, LLC served as an advisor to the Partnership.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NGL Closes Refinancing of Revolving Credit Facility which Extends Maturities to 2026 and Increases Liquidity; Provides Distribution Update NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) (“the “Partnership” or “NGL”) closed on $2.05 billion of newly issued 7.5% senior secured notes due 2026 (the ”2026 Secured Notes”) and a new $500 million asset-based revolving credit facility (the “ABL Facility”) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
TYME Announces $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced At-the-Market under ...
Philip Morris International Inc. Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter & Full-Year Results; 2020 Full-Year ...
Advent Technologies Inc. and AMCI Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination
Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation and AvePoint, Inc. Announce 2020 Revenue and Registration ...
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
TechnipFMC Announces Record and Distribution Dates for Separation into Two Industry-leading, ...
Cisco AppDynamics Delivers Industry-First Solution for Strengthening Security Posture Against ...
Diversified Healthcare Trust Prices $500 Million of 4.375% Senior Notes due 2031
Total Joins the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.01.21
NGL Energy Partners LP Announces Pricing of $2.05 Billion Offering of Senior Secured Notes
21.01.21
NGL Energy Partners LP Announces $2.05 Billion Offering of Senior Secured Notes
20.01.21
NGL Energy Partners Announces Quarterly Class D Distribution
19.01.21
NGL Energy Partners LP Provides Financial Update