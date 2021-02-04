Gucci Beauty Flagship Store Debuts on Tmall Luxury Pavilion

The digital store connects Gucci Beauty products with more than 770 million Chinese consumers on the Tmall platform, who will now have the opportunity to experience and purchase items from Gucci Beauty’s full range of make-up and fragrances, including favorites Rouge à Lèvres Mat lipstick and Poudre De Beauté Mat Naturel face powder. The collaboration provides consumers with a world-class experience and trusted shopping environment, whilst enabling Gucci Beauty to significantly scale up its reach and engagement within the Chinese luxury market.

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY), one of the world’s leading beauty companies and the global leader in fragrances, announced the opening of the Gucci Beauty flagship store on the Tmall Luxury Pavilion, Alibaba’s dedicated platform for the world’s leading luxury and premium brands.

Sue Y. Nabi, Chief Executive Officer of Coty, said: “Coty’s prestige cosmetics and skincare retail sales in China grew by over 40% last quarter, with Gucci Beauty delivering double digit sell-out growth there last year. Tmall Luxury Pavilion is an outstanding platform to build on this excellent recent performance. In our flagship store, we look forward to further engaging our Chinese consumers, who are so passionate about beauty and iconic brands like Gucci.”

Marco Bizzarri, Chief Executive Officer and President of Gucci, said: “Through a close strategic collaboration with our partner Coty we are now able to give Tmall Luxury Pavilion’s consumers dedicated access to the complete world of Gucci, from fashion collections to beauty products, complementing the powerful digital ecosystem we have built over the past years.”

Michael Evans, President of Alibaba Group, said: “As Chinese consumers look to engage with iconic brands like Gucci and Gucci Beauty, they expect an experience that is digitally sophisticated and seamless. Following Gucci’s successful launch on the Tmall Luxury Pavilion, we are delighted to work with Gucci Beauty as they build even greater engagement and success in China.”

Guilhem Souche, China Managing Director of Coty, said: “2021 is an incredibly important year for Gucci Beauty in China and we have extremely ambitious plans to grow the brand and bolster the luxury market. In addition to our leadership position in fragrance and an iconic lipstick collection, we have recently launched the brand’s first foundation to provide a relevant shade range for the Chinese consumer – a product we expect to really resonate with this audience. Now, with the launch of Gucci Beauty’s very own Tmall flagship we complement our already strong brick and mortar footprint, making it quicker, slicker and safer for Chinese shoppers to engage with the brand, live a unique Gucci Beauty experience and enjoy these outstanding products.”