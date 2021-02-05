Year End Report 2020

ZetaDisplay in Norway restarted deliveries of music management services to 52 7-eleven convenience stores.

ZetaDisplay entered into a ten-year supply agreement with SJ Norge, a subsidiary of SJ in Sweden.

ZetaDisplay won the international AV Award in the category "Leisure and Hospitality" for Digital Signage installations on the Hurtigruten expedition vessel.

ZetaDisplay launched its next-generation software platform for scheduling and distributing cloud-based content.

The Extraordinary General Meeting on December 11 resolved to issue a maximum of 500,000 warrants to Magari Venture A/S.

ZetaDisplay extended its delivery agreement for Digital Signage solutions with Total in the Netherlands.

Significant events after the quarter

ZetaDisplay broadens its cloud-based Digital Signage software platform with Digital Out of Home functionality.

Hans van't Hoff has been appointed Chief Operations Officer (COO).





CEO comment

Strong EBITDA and ARR growth finalize an eventful year

A strong increase in profitability in the fourth quarter ends 2020. The shift in the revenue mix towards SaaS revenues, a conscious focus on strategic priorities and good cost control lifted the EBITDA margin to 19.5%. SaaS-revenues amounted to SEK 39.0 (40.0) million. At constant currency it represents an increase of 3.3%. ARR amounts to SEK 160.3 million, an increase of 2.4% compared to the previous quarter.