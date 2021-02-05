Year End Report 2020
Strong EBITDA and ARR growth finalize an eventful year
October – December 2020
- Net sales decreased by 28.1% to SEK 102.7 (142.8) million
- SaaS-revenues amounted to SEK 39.0 (40.0) million. At constant exchange rates SaaS-revenues increased by 3.3%
- EBITDA amounted to SEK 20.1 (21.2) million
- ARR amounted to SEK 160.3 million compared with SEK 156.6 million in the previous quarter. At constant exchange rates, ARR increased by 3.7%
- Operating profit amounted to SEK 11.2 (12.8) million
- Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.05 (0.07) and SEK -0.05 (0.07) respectively
January – December 2020
- Net sales decreased by 15.4% to SEK 366.2 (433.0) million
- SaaS-revenues amounted to SEK 155.2 (137.1) million. At constant exchange rates, SaaS-revenues increased by 17.4%
- EBITDA amounted to SEK 38.5 (52.2) million
- Adjusted for non-recurring items EBITDA amounted to SEK 55.0 (52.2) million
- ARR amounted to SEK 160.3 (165.5) million. At constant exchange rates, ARR increased by 1.3%
- Operating profit amounted to SEK 3.7 (3.4) million
- Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0,63 (0,22) and SEK -0,63 (0,22) respectively
Significant events during the quarter
- ZetaDisplay in Norway restarted deliveries of music management services to 52 7-eleven convenience stores.
- ZetaDisplay entered into a ten-year supply agreement with SJ Norge, a subsidiary of SJ in Sweden.
- ZetaDisplay won the international AV Award in the category "Leisure and Hospitality" for Digital Signage installations on the Hurtigruten expedition vessel.
- ZetaDisplay launched its next-generation software platform for scheduling and distributing cloud-based content.
- The Extraordinary General Meeting on December 11 resolved to issue a maximum of 500,000 warrants to Magari Venture A/S.
- ZetaDisplay extended its delivery agreement for Digital Signage solutions with Total in the Netherlands.
Significant events after the quarter
- ZetaDisplay broadens its cloud-based Digital Signage software platform with Digital Out of Home functionality.
- Hans van't Hoff has been appointed Chief Operations Officer (COO).
CEO comment
A strong increase in profitability in the fourth quarter ends 2020. The shift in the revenue mix towards SaaS revenues, a conscious focus on strategic priorities and good cost control lifted the EBITDA margin to 19.5%. SaaS-revenues amounted to SEK 39.0 (40.0) million. At constant currency it represents an increase of 3.3%. ARR amounts to SEK 160.3 million, an increase of 2.4% compared to the previous quarter.
