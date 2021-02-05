 

Year End Report 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.02.2021, 08:00  |  64   |   |   

Strong EBITDA and ARR growth finalize an eventful year

October – December 2020

  • Net sales decreased by 28.1% to SEK 102.7 (142.8) million
  • SaaS-revenues amounted to SEK 39.0 (40.0) million. At constant exchange rates SaaS-revenues increased by 3.3%
  • EBITDA amounted to SEK 20.1 (21.2) million
  • ARR amounted to SEK 160.3 million compared with SEK 156.6 million in the previous quarter. At constant exchange rates, ARR increased by 3.7%
  • Operating profit amounted to SEK 11.2 (12.8) million
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.05 (0.07) and SEK -0.05 (0.07) respectively

January – December 2020

  • Net sales decreased by 15.4% to SEK 366.2 (433.0) million
  • SaaS-revenues amounted to SEK 155.2 (137.1) million. At constant exchange rates, SaaS-revenues increased by 17.4%
  • EBITDA amounted to SEK 38.5 (52.2) million
  • Adjusted for non-recurring items EBITDA amounted to SEK 55.0 (52.2) million
  • ARR amounted to SEK 160.3 (165.5) million. At constant exchange rates, ARR increased by 1.3%
  • Operating profit amounted to SEK 3.7 (3.4) million
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0,63 (0,22) and SEK -0,63 (0,22) respectively

Significant events during the quarter

  • ZetaDisplay in Norway restarted deliveries of music management services to 52 7-eleven convenience stores.
  • ZetaDisplay entered into a ten-year supply agreement with SJ Norge, a subsidiary of SJ in Sweden.
  • ZetaDisplay won the international AV Award in the category "Leisure and Hospitality" for Digital Signage installations on the Hurtigruten expedition vessel.
  • ZetaDisplay launched its next-generation software platform for scheduling and distributing cloud-based content.
  • The Extraordinary General Meeting on December 11 resolved to issue a maximum of 500,000 warrants to Magari Venture A/S.
  • ZetaDisplay extended its delivery agreement for Digital Signage solutions with Total in the Netherlands.

Significant events after the quarter

  • ZetaDisplay broadens its cloud-based Digital Signage software platform with Digital Out of Home functionality.
  • Hans van't Hoff has been appointed Chief Operations Officer (COO).


CEO comment

Strong EBITDA and ARR growth finalize an eventful year

A strong increase in profitability in the fourth quarter ends 2020. The shift in the revenue mix towards SaaS revenues, a conscious focus on strategic priorities and good cost control lifted the EBITDA margin to 19.5%. SaaS-revenues amounted to SEK 39.0 (40.0) million. At constant currency it represents an increase of 3.3%. ARR amounts to SEK 160.3 million, an increase of 2.4% compared to the previous quarter.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Year End Report 2020 Strong EBITDA and ARR growth finalize an eventful year October – December 2020 Net sales decreased by 28.1% to SEK 102.7 (142.8) millionSaaS-revenues amounted to SEK 39.0 (40.0) million. At constant exchange rates SaaS-revenues increased by …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Koch Project Solutions to Execute Aemetis ‘Carbon Zero’ Renewable Jet and Diesel Projects
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International Completes Acquisition of The Vehicle Converters LLC (TVC), Increasing ILUS ...
DSG Global Enters Negotiations for US Manufacturing and Assembly Facilities for its Electric ...
Codiak Reports Additional Positive Phase 1 Results for exoIL-12 Confirming Local Pharmacology and ...
Arena Minerals Announces $2.8M Financing Led by Leading Lithium Producer Ganfeng Lithium Co. and ...
Silvercorp Reports Net Income of $8.4 Million, $0.05 Per Share, and Cash Flow from Operations of ...
Proposals of the Board of Directors to Nokia Corporation’s Annual General Meeting 2021
Scatec ASA - Fixed income investor calls
Titel
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
ZetaDisplay invites to presentation of the year end report
18.01.21
Hans van’t Hoff appointed new Chief Operations Officer
15.01.21
ZetaDisplay introduces enlarged software functionality for Digital out of Home use