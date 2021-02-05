CHNC Saga, Metamorphosis, and Transformation

HOUSTON, Texas, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- China Infrastructure Construction Corp. (OTC: CHNC) https://www.chnc-hdh.com/ -- CHNC has finally reconstructed itself; it seems as if it was only yesterday when on December 19, 2019 Pharmacology University concluded its merger with CHNC. As established during negotiations, Pharmacology University also appropriated responsibility for the management of the company and though we planned for difficulties, we did not budget for calamitous. Since then, we started to peel the onion and the more we did, the more it stunk. Particularly, because CHNC had a $1,844,500 debt, a Shell Risk designation meaning the company had no or minimal assets and operations, no employees to speak of, and during the calendar year of 2019 the company only reported revenues of $259,737, as well as a great sum of operating complications. It was time to get to work; we were on the edge of a rock bottom point of no return, unless we were determined to accept and endure a complete paradigm shift.



Consequently, we went to our little partners (employees, though, we do not use the word employees at our firm) and charted a completely new course for 2020, and that we did. We pledged 40-to-50-hour weeks and for directors 50 to 60, divided responsibilities, rolled up our sleeves and implemented a rigid plan that had a mixture of integrity, emotional intelligence, mission, flexibility, a maniacal focus on customer service and our products, but most importantly a vision of our company’s future. After tremendous chest pounding, litigation, negotiations, and unwavering commitment to our core values, on June 16, 2020 we finally, completely eliminated our debt, says Henry Levinski, CHNC Treasurer.

More to the point, we created revenues that generated an increase in sales/revenues from the previous year of 285% for the calendar year of 2020; furthermore, with proper reporting and increased revenues we were able to obtain the removal of our Shell Risk in September of the same year. Congruently, despite 2020 being a year that distributed evil to the world in a way that has never been written, we managed to increase our personnel 175%. Consequently, 2021 has brought strong winds and has rewarded our firm, our industrial partners, our directors and our shareholders with the normality and stability that they so richly deserve, says Elizabeth Hernandez, COO of CHNC.