Bragg Gaming Group Interview to Air on Bloomberg International

In the exclusive interview, Spielberg discusses Bragg Gaming Group’s emergence as a leader in the evolving global gaming industry. He also discusses the Company’s turnkey solutions for online gambling operators, as well as how the company plans to scale business and revenues.

TORONTO, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragg Gaming Group (TSX: BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) ("Bragg" or the "Company"), today announced an interview with Chief Strategy Officer Yaniv Spielberg will air on Bloomberg International on Sunday, February 7, at 6 p.m. local time across Europe in 100M homes. The segment will also air on Bloomberg Television U.S. on Saturdays at 7 p.m. local time in 73M homes.

To view the interview segment, please visit: https://youtu.be/WkTqD-9vC-s

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group (TSX: BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) is a next generation gaming group with cutting-edge technology, leading brands and world-class management expertise, developing into a global gaming force. Formed by a team of gaming industry experts, Bragg's main portfolio asset is ORYX Gaming, an innovative business-to-business i-gaming platform, product aggregator, casino content, managed sportsbook and managed services provider.

Through this brand and targeted acquisitions, Bragg is focused on becoming a leader within the evolving global gaming industry. Learn more at https://www.bragg.games.

