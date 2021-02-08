Nanotech Appoints Banknote Industry Veteran Richard Rowe to Board of Directors

Mr. Rowe is an accomplished executive with more than 30 years’ experience including 12 years in the government and banknote industry. Most recently he was President, US Government Products at Crane Currency, where he was responsible for strategy, direction and execution of currency and passport products to the US Government. Mr. Rowe has also held several prominent leadership roles, including Vice President of Business Development with MeadWestvaco. Mr. Rowe holds a B.S. Chemical Engineering from the University of Virginia and resides in the United States.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanotech Security Corp. (TSXV: NTS) (OTCQX: NTSFF) (“Nanotech” or the “Company”), a leader in the development of secure and visually memorable nano-optic security features used in the government and banknote and brand protection markets, announces the appointment of Richard Rowe as an independent Director of the Company effective immediately.

“As a banknote industry veteran, Rich brings extensive government and currency expertise to the Board,” stated Nanotech Chair D. Neil McDonnell. “Nanotech’s board regularly evaluates its composition to ensure it includes the appropriate skills, experience, and perspective to drive growth. Rich’s deep relationships and extensive knowledge of commercializing security features will benefit the Company as we advance our portfolio of products.”

“I am honored to have been appointed to the board of Nanotech,” said Mr. Rowe. “The Company has a great reputation in the banknote industry, and I look forward to working closely with the board and management to leverage Nanotech’s products and intellectual property to capitalize on the market opportunity.”

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements relate to anticipated developments in our operations in future periods and events or conditions that may occur in the future. Specifically, Mr. Rowe’s continuing appointment is subject to customary regulatory approvals. These statements reflect our current expectations. In light of the risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements contained in this news release will be realized.

