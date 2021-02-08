Kohl’s Announces Partnership with Eddie Bauer

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) announced today it will partner with Eddie Bauer to bring premium-quality performance outerwear and outdoor apparel for the entire family to Kohl’s customers nationwide in Fall 2021. Kohl’s will offer a wide array of apparel from the outdoor brand across women’s, men’s and kids – from a core assortment of year-round products to seasonal selections – in as many as 500 stores. In addition, Kohls.com will offer an expanded assortment of Eddie Bauer favorites including down jackets and parkas, performance bottoms, fleece, flannel, sleepwear, and more – providing families with everything they need for their outdoor adventures.

“We are excited to partner with Eddie Bauer, a brand synonymous with outfitting families for any activity or adventure, to bring their assortment of award-winning, high-quality activewear and outerwear to millions of Kohl’s customers,” said Doug Howe, Kohl’s chief merchandising officer. “Eddie Bauer’s rich heritage of designing authentic, functional apparel that inspires everyone to get outdoors combined with their passion for delivering differentiated, innovative products that meet the needs of today’s consumer has made the brand a leader in the outdoor industry. The addition of the Eddie Bauer brand into our portfolio acutely aligns with our ambition to grow our active and outdoor business, and attract new and younger customers to Kohl’s.”

Beginning in Fall 2021, Kohl’s customers will be able to shop Eddie Bauer’s quality performance apparel designed with function, fabric and features in mind, such as moisture-wicking, packable, anti-pill, and UPF-rated items. Kohl’s will offer a deep, size-inclusive assortment of Eddie Bauer merchandise for the whole family on Kohls.com, in addition to a rotating assortment of seasonally relevant offerings in as many as 500 stores, beginning with outerwear, fleece and flannel this fall.

“For more than 100 years, Eddie Bauer has been inspiring and empowering people to live their adventure, whatever that may be. Through quality apparel and gear that is built to last, and together with Kohl’s, we will expand our reach, increase accessibility and bring the benefits of the outdoors to more communities,” said Damien Huang, President of Eddie Bauer. “Kohl’s is a trusted resource for active, casual and wellness products for the family and a known destination for quality brands at an incredible value.”