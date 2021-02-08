Organogenesis Holdings Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on March 16, 2021

CANTON, Mass., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets, today announced that fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results will be reported after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16.



Management will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on March 16 to discuss the results of the quarter and the fiscal year, and provide a corporate update with a question and answer session. Those who would like to participate may dial 866-795-3142 (409-937-8908 for international callers) and provide access code 6766924. A live webcast of the call will also be provided on the investor relations section of the Company's website at investors.organogenesis.com.