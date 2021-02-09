Orange Business Services to Design and Build Cloud-based ICT Infrastructure for Egypt’s Newest Smart City

Orange Business Services, a network-native digital services company, has announced that it will design and build a new data center to provide cloud services for Egypt’s ‘New Administrative Capital'. The project will be implemented in collaboration with Orange Egypt, who will supply the required infrastructure and services, following their appointment as the project’s prime contractor by Administrative Capital for Urban Development (ACUD) – owner and developer of the New Administrative Capital.

ACUD has defined a master plan for the smart sustainable city based on five main pillars: safety, connectivity, integration, digitalization, and replicability. (Photo credit: Orange Business Services)

The ACUD project has been designed as a smart sustainable city located 45 kilometers east of Cairo on a greenfield site, covering a total area of 700 square kilometers (270 square miles) mid-way to the seaport city of Suez. According to the plans, it will become the new administrative and financial capital of Egypt, housing the main government departments and ministries, as well as foreign embassies, with a population of around eight million people.

ACUD has defined a master plan for the smart sustainable city based on five main pillars: safety, connectivity, integration, digitalization, and replicability. The ICT strategy is an essential component in the fulfillment of ACUD’s vision, and the new fully secured data center will be a cornerstone of the new city.

The services offered by the data center are planned to start on schedule, in the first half of 2021, despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic. Once implemented, Orange Egypt will also manage and operate the new data center to host and run smart services for the private sector, as well as citizens of the new city, for five years. The smart city services to be supported include traffic management, management of smart utilities, such as electricity, water and gas supply, video surveillance and smart building services. Also included are innovative solutions, such as cloud-on-demand for companies and triple-play services for residents.