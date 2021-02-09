Trading suspension in the perspective of a forthcoming communication

Natixis has requested Euronext Paris to suspend the trading of its shares as from 9:00 am today in the perspective of a forthcoming communication.





About Natixis

Natixis is a French multinational financial services firm specialized in asset & wealth management, corporate & investment banking, insurance and payments. A subsidiary of Groupe BPCE, the second-largest banking group in France through its two retail banking networks, Banque Populaire and Caisse d’Epargne, Natixis counts nearly 16,000 employees across 38 countries. Its clients include corporations, financial institutions, sovereign and supranational organizations, as well as the customers of Groupe BPCE’s networks. Listed on the Paris stock exchange, Natixis has a solid financial base with a CET1 capital under Basel 3(1) of €11.8 billion, a Basel 3 CET1 Ratio(1) of 11.7% and quality long-term ratings (Standard & Poor’s: A+ / Moody’s: A1 / Fitch Ratings: A+).

(1) Based on CRR-CRD4 rules as reported on June 26, 2013, including the Danish compromise - without phase-in

Figures as at 30 September 2020

Contacts

Investor Relations investorelations@natixis.com Damien Souchet

Noémie Louvel +33 1 58 55 41 10

+33 1 78 40 37 87 Press Relations press@communication.natixis.com Daniel Wilson +33 1 58 19 10 40 Sonia Dilouya-Berthaut +33 1 58 32 01 03

