Huize Holding Limited Announces Changes to Board of Directors

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huize Holding Limited, (“Huize”, the “Company” or “we”) (NASDAQ: HUIZ), a leading independent online long-term life and health insurance product and service platform for new generation consumers in China, today announced the appointment of Mr. Aaron Xiaolei Hou to Huize’s board of directors, effective on February 12, 2021. Mr. Hou will also serve as a member of the audit committee of the board, a member of the compensation committee of the board, and a member of the nominating and corporate governance committee of the board. Mr. Li Jiang, the Company’s Chief Operating Officer, will step down from his position as a director of the Company, effective from the same date, following which the majority of Huize’s board will be comprised of independent directors. Mr. Jiang will continue to serve as the Chief Operating Officer of the Company.



Mr. Hou has nearly 20 years of risk management and capital markets experience. He founded China Springs Capital Co., Ltd. in October 2016, and currently serves as its Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer. Prior to that, he worked as the Chief Risk Officer of CITIC Securities from 2011 to 2013, and an executive director in the market risk management division at the global headquarter of Goldman Sachs Group in New York from 2007 to 2013. Mr. Hou received his MBA degree in Finance and Accounting from the University of Rochester in 2000, and Masters of Science in Quantitative Methods and Modeling from CUNY Baruch College in 2003.