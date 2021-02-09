 

NICE Actimize Recognized with 2021 Frost & Sullivan North America Technology Innovation Leadership Award for Enterprise Fraud Management

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.02.2021, 12:30  |  40   |   |   

NICE Actimize, a NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) business, has announced that it is the recipient of the 2021 Frost & Sullivan North America Technology Innovation Leadership Award for enterprise fraud management (EFM). For the Technology Innovation Leadership Award, Frost & Sullivan analysts independently evaluated two key factors — technology leverage and business impact — across ten benchmarking criteria. Frost & Sullivan’s Technology Innovation Award recognizes the company that has introduced the best underlying technology for achieving remarkable product and customer success while driving future business value.

To download a full copy of the “2021 Frost & Sullivan North America Technology Innovation Leadership for Enterprise Fraud Management” report on NICE Actimize and its EFM expertise, please click here.

According to Frost & Sullivan’s analysis of NICE Actimize, “At the foundation of NICE Actimize’s expansive product portfolio lies its Integrated Fraud Management (IFM-X) platform. Launched as a next-generation platform in 2019, IFM-X serves as a fraud hub for NICE Actimize’s clients, combining disparate data streams, adaptive data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to solve clients' complex needs with holistic fraud management.

The technology innovation report explained, “The platform includes a variety of packaged solutions specifically designed to enable use cases in authentication management, digital banking fraud, payments fraud, business email compromise, advanced fraud analytics, card and emerging payments fraud, check fraud, and internal threats.”

“NICE Actimize’s leadership and dedication to the industry have led the company to create an extensive portfolio of fraud management products that empower users in an endless number of use cases. By embracing key mega trends such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and cloud computing, the company continuously developed new features and functionalities that enable its clients to be proactive as they join forces to address the emerging fraud threats,” said Jeffrey Castilla, Best Practices Research Team Leader, Frost & Sullivan. “With its strong overall performance, NICE Actimize earns the 2021 Frost & Sullivan Technology Leadership Award for enterprise fraud management.”

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NICE Actimize Recognized with 2021 Frost & Sullivan North America Technology Innovation Leadership Award for Enterprise Fraud Management NICE Actimize, a NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) business, has announced that it is the recipient of the 2021 Frost & Sullivan North America Technology Innovation Leadership Award for enterprise fraud management (EFM). For the Technology Innovation Leadership …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ExOne Launches the World’s Fastest, Office-Safe Metal 3D Printer in Exclusive Partnership with ...
Technip Energies and Chiyoda Awarded a Major LNG Contract for the North Field East Project in Qatar
Glu Mobile Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Glu Mobile Inc. Is Fair to ...
Schlumberger New Energy, the CEA and Partners Announce Appointment of CEO of Genvia, a Clean ...
Illumina Accelerator Invests in Nine Genomics Startups for Second Global Cycle
Electronic Arts to Acquire Glu Mobile, Creating a New Global Leader in the Largest and Fastest ...
ExOne Announces Strategic Partnership, Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results and 2021 ...
Orange Business Services to Design and Build Cloud-based ICT Infrastructure for Egypt’s Newest ...
Glu Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
TYME Announces Closing of $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.02.21
NICE Opens Nominations for 2021 PSAPs’ Finest Awards Honoring Emergency Communications Professionals
04.02.21
NICE Presents Best Practices to Accelerate Leadership in CX Agility and Empower Exceptional Experiences
03.02.21
NICE Announces Agile WEM, Empowering Organizations to Sustain High Employee Engagement in the Work-from-Anywhere Reality
02.02.21
NICE Actimize Launches AI-Driven New Account Fraud Solution to Combat Synthetic and Stolen Identity Fraud
01.02.21
NICE Introduces NTR-X, Next Generation Cloud-Based Compliance Solution for Omnichannel Trade Recording Management
28.01.21
NICE inContact Named the Market Share Leader in Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure by DMG Consulting
27.01.21
NICE Actimize Honored for AI and Advanced Analytics Innovation in Holistic Trade Surveillance by Regulation Asia
26.01.21
NICE Introduces New Microsoft Teams Integration to CXone and Engage that Enhances Customers’ Ability to Collaborate Companywide
13.01.21
NICE Actimize Drives AML Cloud Transformation for Vancity, One of Canada’s Largest Community Credit Unions
12.01.21
NICE Wins Technical Development Award at 2020 Symphony Hackathon for Integration with its Cloud-Based Messaging and Collaboration Platform