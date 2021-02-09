NICE Actimize Recognized with 2021 Frost & Sullivan North America Technology Innovation Leadership Award for Enterprise Fraud Management

To download a full copy of the “2021 Frost & Sullivan North America Technology Innovation Leadership for Enterprise Fraud Management” report on NICE Actimize and its EFM expertise, please click here .

NICE Actimize, a NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) business , has announced that it is the recipient of the 2021 Frost & Sullivan North America Technology Innovation Leadership Award for enterprise fraud management (EFM). For the Technology Innovation Leadership Award, Frost & Sullivan analysts independently evaluated two key factors — technology leverage and business impact — across ten benchmarking criteria. Frost & Sullivan’s Technology Innovation Award recognizes the company that has introduced the best underlying technology for achieving remarkable product and customer success while driving future business value.

According to Frost & Sullivan’s analysis of NICE Actimize, “At the foundation of NICE Actimize’s expansive product portfolio lies its Integrated Fraud Management (IFM-X) platform. Launched as a next-generation platform in 2019, IFM-X serves as a fraud hub for NICE Actimize’s clients, combining disparate data streams, adaptive data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to solve clients' complex needs with holistic fraud management.

The technology innovation report explained, “The platform includes a variety of packaged solutions specifically designed to enable use cases in authentication management, digital banking fraud, payments fraud, business email compromise, advanced fraud analytics, card and emerging payments fraud, check fraud, and internal threats.”

“NICE Actimize’s leadership and dedication to the industry have led the company to create an extensive portfolio of fraud management products that empower users in an endless number of use cases. By embracing key mega trends such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and cloud computing, the company continuously developed new features and functionalities that enable its clients to be proactive as they join forces to address the emerging fraud threats,” said Jeffrey Castilla, Best Practices Research Team Leader, Frost & Sullivan. “With its strong overall performance, NICE Actimize earns the 2021 Frost & Sullivan Technology Leadership Award for enterprise fraud management.”