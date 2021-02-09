 

Comcast RISE to Award $5 Million in Grants to BIPOC-Owned, Small Businesses

Comcast today announced the Comcast RISE Investment Fund, providing $5 million dollars of grants to hundreds of Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC)-owned, small businesses. Beginning on March 1 through March 14, eligible businesses in Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Houston and Philadelphia specified areas can apply for a $10,000 grant at www.ComcastRISE.com. A total of 100 grants per city, or 500 grants overall, will be awarded in May 2021. The Investment Fund is the latest extension of Comcast RISE, the multi-year, multi-faceted initiative launched in October 2020 that initially focused on black-owned, small businesses and then extended to BIPOC-owned to help those hardest hit by COVID-19.

Comcast is announcing a $5 million grant program as part of Comcast RISE, which launched in late 2020 to provide Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC)-owned, small businesses with the resources they need to navigate the challenges of the pandemic. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Comcast RISE Investment Fund is focused on small businesses who have been in business for 3 or more years with 1-25 employees. Businesses must be in the following geographic locations to be eligible: Atlanta, GA (Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton, and Gwinnett Counties); Chicago, IL (Cook County including the City of Chicago); Detroit, MI (also including Hamtramck and Highland Park, MI); Houston, TX (Harris and Fort Bend Counties); and Philadelphia, PA (City of Philadelphia and City of Chester.)

To help drive outreach about the program and provide additional support, training and mentorship, Comcast has also awarded more than $2 million to the Association for Enterprise Opportunity (AEO), Operation Hope, Ureeka, U.S. Black Chambers, U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, National Asian American Chamber of Commerce and nearly 20 community-based organizations in Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Houston and Philadelphia.

“BIPOC entrepreneurs need access to capital along with the training resources and networks that are so critical to success,” said Dalila Wilson-Scott, executive vice president and chief diversity officer, Comcast Corporation and president, Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation. “Through the Comcast RISE Investment Fund, we are investing in BIPOC-owned, small businesses that create jobs and play a vital role in supporting our communities. The Comcast RISE investments will provide more BIPOC entrepreneurs with the resources and tools they need to scale their businesses and thrive for years to come.”

