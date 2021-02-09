Indiva Reports Record Market Share for January 2021

LONDON, Ontario, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indiva Limited (the “Company” or “Indiva”) (TSXV:NDVA) (OTCQX:NDVAF), the leading Canadian producer of cannabis edibles, is pleased to announce record market share for the month of January. Indiva’s edible products continue to lead, as demonstrated by strong sell through data from Hifyre, and from the OCS, for the month of January.



Estimated market share across the three largest markets of British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario expanded from 43% in December to 44% share of sales in January, as Indiva again increased its lead in the #1 market share position in the edibles category: