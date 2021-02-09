 

CloudMD Launches Mental Health Technology Platform and Support Services in the United States

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.02.2021   

  • Proprietary technology platform immediately available for corporations and providers across all 50 states in the U.S. to better manage the health and wellbeing of their employees
  • Expands established U.S. footprint to include physical care and mental health support
  • More than 2 in 5 residents in the U.S. report struggling with mental or behavioral health issues associated with COVID-19 pandemic, including anxiety, depression, increased substance use, and suicidal thoughts
  • Integral step in CloudMD’s North American expansion strategy to integrate solutions to provide one, centralized healthcare platform to provide seamless, whole-person care to patients

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, OTCQB: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “CloudMD”), a healthcare technology company revolutionizing the delivery of care to patients, is excited to announce that it has expanded its mental health services into the United States. Snapclarity Inc. (“Snapclarity”), CloudMD’s mental health solution is now available for providers and corporations (B2B) in the United States through its proprietary technology app, providing individuals with direct access to clinical assessments that: support risk and diagnosis, provide an immediate connection to care that allows individuals to self-manage, create responsive coping mechanisms and control symptoms through the delivery of personalized therapeutic support.

There is an immediate demand for mental health services in North America. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 2 in 5 residents in the U.S. report struggling with mental or behavioral health issues associated with COVID-19 pandemic, including anxiety, depression, increased substance use, and suicidal thoughts.(1) Combined with iMD Global Health which is already available in the U.S., CloudMD’s mental health services provide support around various mental health issues, personalized care pathways and valuable educational resources for corporations and insurers to provide better access to care and improved, holistic treatment options to manage the health and wellbeing of their employees and family members. The platform is currently utilized by employers, individuals, therapists and insurers and offers a continuity of care program that effectively blends the supported intervention with technology, artificial intelligence and human touch. This is accomplished through a suite of proprietary digital tools that are designed by clinicians and grounded in evidence-based practices that are proven to positively impact outcomes.

Zeit
28.01.21
CloudMD to Drive North American Clinic Expansion with Seasoned Leadership
26.01.21
CloudMD to Acquire Rxi Group of Companies, an Established One-Stop Patient Support Logistics Company and Leading Customer Relationship Management Technology Provider
22.01.21
CloudMD Closes Acquisition of Canadian Medical Directory, the Largest Medical Directory in Canada
18.01.21
CloudMD Expands Virtual Mental Health Services Through Acquisition of Aspiria Corp., a Healthcare Provider Focused on Delivering Employee (EAP) and Student (SAP) Assistance Programs
15.01.21
CloudMD Closes Acquisition of Medical Confidence Inc., a Revolutionary, Technology-based, Healthcare Navigation Platform for Enterprise Clients
12.01.21
CloudMD Closes Acquisition of HumanaCare, an Industry Leader in Employee Health Services, Providing a Transformational Platform that Promotes Short and Long-Term Health and Wellness

Zeit
20.12.20
39
Gute Story mit guter Basis und enormen Zukunftspotenzial