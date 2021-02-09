Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Announces Cash Tender Offer for Any and All 5.00% Senior Notes Due 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) (the “Company”) announced today that its subsidiaries, RHP Hotel Properties, LP (the “Operating Partnership”) and RHP Finance Corporation (together with the Operating Partnership, the “Issuers”), have commenced a cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) for any and all of their outstanding $400 million aggregate principal amount of 5.00% senior notes due 2023 (the “2023 Notes”), which were jointly issued by the Issuers and are jointly and severally guaranteed, on an unsecured unsubordinated basis by the Company and its subsidiaries that guarantee the Company’s senior secured credit facility.



The Tender Offer is being made on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the offer to purchase dated February 9, 2021 (as it may be amended or supplemented, the “Offer to Purchase”), the related letter of transmittal (as it may be amended or supplemented, the “Letter of Transmittal”) and the related notice of guaranteed delivery (as it may be amended or supplemented, the “Notice of Guaranteed Delivery,” together with the Offer to Purchase and the Letter of Transmittal, the “Offer Documents”).