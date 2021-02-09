Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Announces Cash Tender Offer for Any and All 5.00% Senior Notes Due 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) (the “Company”) announced today that its subsidiaries, RHP Hotel Properties, LP (the “Operating
Partnership”) and RHP Finance Corporation (together with the Operating Partnership, the “Issuers”), have commenced a cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) for any and all of their outstanding $400
million aggregate principal amount of 5.00% senior notes due 2023 (the “2023 Notes”), which were jointly issued by the Issuers and are jointly and severally guaranteed, on an unsecured
unsubordinated basis by the Company and its subsidiaries that guarantee the Company’s senior secured credit facility.
The Tender Offer is being made on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the offer to purchase dated February 9, 2021 (as it may be amended or supplemented, the “Offer to Purchase”), the related letter of transmittal (as it may be amended or supplemented, the “Letter of Transmittal”) and the related notice of guaranteed delivery (as it may be amended or supplemented, the “Notice of Guaranteed Delivery,” together with the Offer to Purchase and the Letter of Transmittal, the “Offer Documents”).
The Tender Offer is scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m. New York City Time on February 16, 2021, unless extended or earlier terminated as described in the Offer to Purchase (such time and date, as each may be extended, the “Expiration Time”). Holders of the 2023 Notes who validly tender (and do not validly withdraw) their 2023 Notes prior to the Expiration Time, or who comply with the procedures set forth in the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery, will be eligible to receive in cash $1,005.00 for each $1,000 principal amount of 2023 Notes that are accepted for purchase in the Tender Offer (the “Purchase Price”), plus accrued and unpaid interest on such 2023 Notes from the October 15, 2020 interest payment date up to, but not including, the settlement date for the Tender Offer, which is expected to be February 17, 2021 (the “Settlement Date”). The settlement date for any 2023 Notes tendered pursuant to a Notice of Guaranteed Delivery is expected to be February 19, 2021. All accrued and unpaid interest on the 2023 Notes from the October 15, 2020 interest payment date up to, but not including, the Settlement Date will cease to accrue on the Settlement Date for all 2023 Notes accepted for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer, including those tendered pursuant to the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare