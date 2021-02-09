Juniper Networks Announces Date and Webcast Information for Upcoming Investor Events
Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced the Company will present at the following upcoming investor events:
- Kevin Hutchins, SVP of Strategy and Corporate Development at Juniper Networks will present at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Virtual Conference, Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 11:20am ET.
- Juniper Networks will host a Virtual Investor Day, Friday, February 12, 2021 at 10:00am ET.
- Ken Miller, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, and Manoj Leelanivas, EVP and Chief Product Officer at Juniper Networks will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Virtual Conference, Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 11:45am ET.
These events will be available live via webcast on the Juniper Networks website: http://investor.juniper.net/.
About Juniper Networks
Juniper Networks challenges the inherent complexity that comes with networking and security in the multicloud era. We do this with products, solutions and services that transform the way people connect, work and live. We simplify the process of transitioning to a secure and automated multicloud environment to enable secure, AI-driven networks that connect the world. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks (www.juniper.net) or connect with Juniper on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.
Juniper Networks, the Juniper Networks logo, Juniper, and Junos, and other trademarks listed here are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210209005435/en/
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare