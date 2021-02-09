Hyatt Inspires Local Stays in Signature Ways With New Hyatt Night In Package, Available in More Than 55 Cities Across the Americas
Hyatt is reimagining the guest experience with creativity and care and inspiring guests to take a break from the routine with the new Hyatt Night In package – perfect for a weekday escape, weekend staycation or even a Valentine’s Day retreat. With premium amenities, special savings on food and beverage offerings and parking, and an exclusive signature experience unique to each hotel, like whale watching in San Diego or a private pool reservation in Lincoln, Neb., the new package helps guests reignite the joy of travel closer to home.
Available at nearly 70 participating properties across the Americas for stays through September 12, 2021, the Hyatt Night In package includes the following amenities and member benefits:
- Signature culinary- or wellbeing-themed experience unique to each hotel
- Early check-in as early as 8 a.m.
- Late check-out as late as 5 p.m.
- 50% savings on hotel parking
- 15% savings on select food & beverage options
- Upgraded room at check-in, based upon availability
- Standard World of Hyatt in-hotel benefits including earning points and having Hyatt Night In stays count toward elite-tier status
- Ability to use World of Hyatt points to redeem for a Hyatt Night In package*
- “Family Plan” option for a second guestroom at 50% savings on regular rates*
“At Hyatt, everything we do is grounded in listening, and we understand some travelers are looking for an escape closer to home,” said Asad Ahmed, SVP commercial services, Americas, Hyatt. “We remain committed to rethinking the guest experience while advancing our purpose of care and wellbeing, and the Hyatt Night In package helps guests make the most of their night – or weekend – out, with exclusive signature experiences, special savings and World of Hyatt member benefits.”
