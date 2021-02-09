Hyatt Inspires Local Stays in Signature Ways With New Hyatt Night In Package, Available in More Than 55 Cities Across the Americas

Hyatt is reimagining the guest experience with creativity and care and inspiring guests to take a break from the routine with the new Hyatt Night In package – perfect for a weekday escape, weekend staycation or even a Valentine’s Day retreat. With premium amenities, special savings on food and beverage offerings and parking, and an exclusive signature experience unique to each hotel, like whale watching in San Diego or a private pool reservation in Lincoln, Neb., the new package helps guests reignite the joy of travel closer to home.

