 

New Trex Pergola Shadow and Trex Pergola Pavilion Bring Form and Function to Outdoor Living

Aluminum Shade Structures Designed for Commercial and Residential Settings

WINCHESTER, Va., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sleek, sturdy and stylish, the new all-aluminum Trex Pergola Shadow and Trex Pergola Pavilion designs provide the perfect amount of sun, shade and rain protection to accommodate any open-air environment. Joining the already-impressive product lineup from Trex Company, the world’s largest manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing, these new shade structures combine form and function, adding a modern take to any outdoor space.

“Pergolas and shade structures remain perennially popular due to their versatility, providing protection from the elements, while also adding architectural interest,” said Adam Zambanini, president of Trex Residential Products. “Our Trex decking, railing and accessory options – including Trex Pergola – offer an extensive portfolio of designs and finishes to truly customize outdoor living projects.”

Meticulously crafted and hand finished in the USA, Trex Pergola structures are manufactured and sold by Structureworks through a trademark licensing agreement with Trex Company. The new Shadow and Pavilion designs maximize shade and aesthetics while offering the superior durability of an all-aluminum structure.

Trex Pergola Shadow
For elevated outdoor design, the new Trex Pergola Shadow features distinctive architectural shade panels in a variety of patterns from geometric and romantic to art deco. The panel designs offer varying degrees of openness, allowing designers to choose the perfect amount of shade. Innovative in its styling and functionality, Trex Pergola Shadow provides builders, landscape designers and consumers with a low-maintenance option that brings tailored sophistication and customizable shade to outdoor spaces.

Trex Pergola Pavilion
Featuring a modular roof system with an integrated gutter, Trex Pergola Pavilion offers complete rain and sun protection with an eye-catching design. Sloped, aluminum panels create a watertight ceiling that is both lightweight and attractive.

Adding dimension, the structure features rafters at three different depths supporting the roof and creating a layered look, while the roof features an integrated fascia for architectural appeal.

“Our new Trex Pergola structures combine a minimalist style and the unparalleled strength of aluminum,” said Andy Sears, vice president of Structureworks. “Consumers will value the aesthetic and increased function these structures bring to their outdoor space, while builders and contractors will appreciate the lightweight components and easy assembly.”

Wertpapier


