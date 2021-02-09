 

Globalstar’s Band n53 in Qualcomm’s X65 Modem

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE American: GSAT) (“Globalstar” or the “Company”) today announced that Qualcomm Inc. has included Globalstar's Band n53 in its new 5G X65 modem. The X65 is Qualcomm's flagship 5G modem and adds global 5G band support for n53. With Qualcomm's support the potential device ecosystem expands significantly to include the most popular smartphones, laptops, tablets, automated equipment and other IoT modules.

Kyle Pickens, VP Strategy said, "Qualcomm's support of Band n53 represents a significant milestone in our efforts to commercialize our spectrum in the US and all other countries where we have or expect to obtain terrestrial authority."

Qualcomm represents the newest commercial partner for Globalstar in the continued development of its terrestrial ecosystem. Designed to rapidly commercialize 5G, the X65 will extend the capability to mobile broadband, fixed wireless, industrial IoT and private network applications. The X65 also offers greater 5G deployment flexibility with increased spectrum aggregation options.

“As we continue to build momentum in our terrestrial spectrum commercialization, this partnership substantially expands Globalstar’s potential,” said Jay Monroe, Globalstar Executive Chairman. “We have appreciated a close relationship with Qualcomm since the inception of the company and want to thank the team there for their hard work in helping us deliver on Band n53’s promise.”

About Globalstar, Inc.

Globalstar is a leading provider of customizable Satellite IoT Solutions for customers around the world in industries such as oil and gas, transportation, emergency management, government, maritime and outdoor recreation. A pioneer of mobile satellite voice and data services, Globalstar solutions connect people to their devices and allow businesses to streamline operations providing safety and communication and enabling mobile assets to be monitored remotely via the Globalstar Satellite Network. The Company's Commercial IoT product portfolio includes industry-acclaimed SmartOne asset tracking products, Commercial IoT satellite transmitters and the SPOT product line for personal safety, messaging and emergency response, all supported on SPOT My Globalstar, a robust cloud-based enhanced mapping solution. Learn more at Globalstar.com.



