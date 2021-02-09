WISeKey Combating Counterfeit and Extending AIoT with arago’s AI and Automation

Geneva – February 9, 2021 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”), (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY) a cybersecurity AI IoT platform company, today announced that its solution for brand protection is now able to minimize counterfeiting and fraud by adding AI to the trusted digital identities of goods and luxury products to track and protect any item in real-time.

Automation technology has become increasingly essential to enable organizations across all industries to compete. Forrester Consulting surveyed over 900 IT decision makers and employees from companies with an annual revenue of over $1B to determine their top priorities and to provide insights to help organizations on their digital transformations. According to the commissioned study, 58% of organizations have deployed automation technologies to digitize information.

The incorporation of the AI automation process onto the WISeKey platform reinforces the WISeKey patent, method and apparatus for digital authentication of valuable goods, which covers an invention for the use of strong digital identification and authentication provided by WISeKey and combined with OISTE.ORG. This allows objects on the Internet to be authenticated and monitored in real-time via trusted clouds. A full description of patents is available at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO2&Sect2=HITOFF& ... and http://goo.gl/ozgOQm .

The WISeKey platform integrates the WISeKey Semiconductors tags based on the company’s VaultIC and NanoSeal NFC secure elements. These tags, when placed on any product and tapped by an NFC phone, securely authenticate and track the product much like an embedded ePassport and confirm the identity of the product in real-time.

WISeKey’s acquisition of arago has resulted in a groundbreaking combination of their industry leading products: arago’s AI based Knowledge Automation and Data platform HIRO and WISeKey’s cybersecurity, European RoT and IoT/semiconductors technologies. AIoT integrates semiconductors, smart sensors, IoT systems, AI and a data cloud to deliver to customers a unique offering to power innovation and enable digital transformation. Using WISeKey’s cybersecurity technology and IoT network, data will be collected in HIRO where it can be processed and acted upon in real time through automation in a highly secure environment.