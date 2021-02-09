 

WISeKey Combating Counterfeit and Extending AIoT with arago’s AI and Automation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.02.2021, 18:00  |  41   |   |   

WISeKey Combating Counterfeit and Extending AIoT with arago’s AI and Automation

arago among IT automation leaders

Geneva – February 9, 2021 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”), (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY) a cybersecurity AI IoT platform company, today announced that its solution for brand protection is now able to minimize counterfeiting and fraud by adding AI to the trusted digital identities of goods and luxury products to track and protect any item in real-time. 

Automation technology has become increasingly essential to enable organizations across all industries to compete. Forrester Consulting surveyed over 900 IT decision makers and employees from companies with an annual revenue of over $1B to determine their top priorities and to provide insights to help organizations on their digital transformations. According to the commissioned study, 58% of organizations have deployed automation technologies to digitize information.

The incorporation of the AI automation process onto the WISeKey platform reinforces the WISeKey patent, method and apparatus for digital authentication of valuable goods, which covers an invention for the use of strong digital identification and authentication provided by WISeKey and combined with OISTE.ORG.  This allows objects on the Internet to be authenticated and monitored in real-time via trusted clouds. A full description of  patents is available at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO2&Sect2=HITOFF& ... and  http://goo.gl/ozgOQm.

The WISeKey platform integrates the WISeKey Semiconductors tags based on the company’s VaultIC and NanoSeal NFC secure elements. These tags, when placed on any product and tapped by an NFC phone, securely authenticate and track the product much like an embedded ePassport and confirm the identity of the product in real-time.

WISeKey’s acquisition of arago has resulted in a groundbreaking combination of their industry leading products: arago’s AI based Knowledge Automation and Data platform HIRO and WISeKey’s cybersecurity, European RoT and IoT/semiconductors technologies. AIoT integrates semiconductors, smart sensors, IoT systems, AI and a data cloud to deliver to customers a unique offering to power innovation and enable digital transformation. Using WISeKey’s cybersecurity technology and IoT network, data will be collected in HIRO where it can be processed and acted upon in real time through automation in a highly secure environment. 

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

WISeKey Combating Counterfeit and Extending AIoT with arago’s AI and Automation WISeKey Combating Counterfeit and Extending AIoT with arago’s AI and Automation arago among IT automation leaders Geneva – February 9, 2021 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”), (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY) a cybersecurity AI IoT platform …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power’s $2B+ Capital Raise Marks the Largest Bought Deal in the CleanTech Sector
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Continued strong Cresemba (isavuconazole) sales trigger milestone from Pfizer to Basilea of USD 10 ...
Whole Health Pharmacy Partners to Launch Avricore’s HealthTab
Corsair Gaming Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Anhaltend starke Cresemba (Isavuconazol) Umsätze lösen USD 10 Mio. Meilensteinzahlung von Pfizer ...
Sorrento Announces Subsidiary Company - ADNAB, Inc. - to Develop and Commercialize ADNAB Platform ...
VSBLTY & ABILITY ENTERPRISE CO. ANNOUNCE SOLUTION TO RUN DIRECTLY ON STATE-OF-THE-ART, AI-ENABLED ...
Nyxoah receives FDA approval for full-body 1.5T and 3T MRI compatibility for the Genio system to ...
T2 Biosystems to Participate in the BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
TAAT Finalizes Engagement with Omnichannel CPG Sales Agency CROSSMARK, With Access to Over 100,000 ...
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.02.21
WISeKey and Turing Cryptography Sign Strategic Partnership to Jointly Commercialize Trust Services
02.02.21
WISeKey Delivers Secure Microcontrollers for LEGIC’s Multi-Purpose Security Modules / Reader ICs
01.02.21
WISeKey Acquires 51% of arago’s Share Capital and Signs a Binding Term Sheet to Acquire the 49% Remaining Minority Interest; the Combined Company Becomes a Leader in the Cybersecurity AI-Powered Knowledge Automation Market
28.01.21
WISeKey Shareholders Approved All Agenda Items of its 2021 Extraordinary General Meeting
27.01.21
WISeKey’s VaultIC Microprocessor Secures Cold Wallets and Offers Security and Ease-of-Use for Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrency Users
25.01.21
WISeKey arago AI Technology Deployed by NEORIS to Launch Smart AMS
21.01.21
WISeKey PKI enables IoT manufacturers to embed trusted digital certificates on semiconductors
19.01.21
WISeKey’s WISeID Identity Offers a Zero Trust Approach to Secure Remote Work
13.01.21
WISeKey develops WISeToken utility token, a blockchain-based asset for drones and robots to secure IoT interactions (drone-to-drone or people-to-drone), recognize and trust each other
11.01.21
WISeKey’s WIShelter App Now Includes a Messaging Service Allowing Secure Mobile Communications Between Authenticated and Trusted Users

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
07:23 Uhr
329
Wisekey - lohnendes Investment?