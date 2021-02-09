 

Veritex Bank Extends Lease at 777 Post Oak Blvd Office Through 2025; Adds Top of Building Signage

(www.veritexbank.com) Veritex Community Bank has announced they will stay in the heart of the Galleria area with their CRE and Community Banking teams at 777 Post Oak Blvd. Veritex sought the assistance of the CBRE Tenant Representation Team of Collin Grimes and Weldon Martin to help secure the deal which includes adding top building signage at 777 Post Oak Blvd.

Jon Heine, Veritex Community Bank - Houston Market President (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are thrilled to have the Veritex Bank name on a premier address in Houston convenient to both our customers and colleagues,” said Jon Heine, Houston Market President. It’s an exciting time for us as we continue to grow our presence in the Houston market.

The new lease provides bold signage at the top of 777 Post Oak Blvd, making the Veritex Community Bank brand visible to millions of Houstonians travelling the West Loop.

Prior to the 2019 merger with Green Bank, Veritex Community Bank settled in 777 Post Oak Blvd to begin building their Houston legacy. Veritex chose the location because of its thriving retail and business activity, new connectivity to the Houston Metro Rail, adjacent to the Galleria’s only 5-star hotel and central location to the city.

About Veritex Bank

Veritex Community Bank is a mid-sized community bank serving its customers with a full suite of banking products and services. The bank has over 40 branch locations in Houston, Fort Worth and Dallas, Texas, with total assets of over $8 billion. The bank, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, specializes in providing depository and credit services small- to mid-size businesses, which have been largely neglected by national banks. The name “Veritex” is derived from the Latin word “veritas,” meaning truth, and “Texas.”



