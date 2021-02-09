 

Highwoods Announces Availability of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has released its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results. Please visit the investors section of our website at www.highwoods.com to view the release, or click on the following link.

HIW Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

About Highwoods
Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index.  Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.  For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at www.highwoods.com.

Contact: Brendan Maiorana
  Executive Vice President, Finance and Treasurer
  brendan.maiorana@highwoods.com
  919-872-4924

 




