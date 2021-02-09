 

Armstrong World Industries to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results February 23

LANCASTER, Pa., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) will report its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results via a webcast and conference call for investors on Tuesday, February 23 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time.  

Conference call / webcast information and the accompanying slide presentation will be available on the Investor Relations page of www.armstrongceilings.com.

To participate by telephone, please dial:

  • (877) 312-9198 (U.S./Canada)
  • (631) 291-4622 (International)
  • Conference ID: 3839519

News media may listen only.

A replay of the call will be available via webcast on the Investor Relations page of www.armstrongceilings.com for up to one year after the date of the call.

Contacts
 		 
Investors: Thomas Waters, twaters@armstrongceilings.com or (717) 396-6354  
Media: Jennifer Johnson, jenniferjohnson@armstrongceilings.com or (866) 321-6677  


About Armstrong and Additional Information
Armstrong World Industries, Inc. is a global leader in the design and manufacture of innovative commercial and residential ceiling, wall and suspension system solutions. For more information, visit www.armstrongceilings.com.

Source: Armstrong World Industries




Disclaimer

