RADA Announces Record Q4 & Full Year 2020 Results with Strong Revenue Growth, Strong Profitability and Improving Margins

NETANYA, Israel, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA) announced today its financial results for the year and quarter, ended December 31, 2020.

Highlights of Full Year 20 20

Record revenues of $76.2 million, up 72% year-over-year;

Gross margin of 37%, up from 36% in 2019;

Net income of $5.6 million, compared to $2.3 million net loss in 2019;

EBITDA of $9.7 million, compared to $0.4 million in 2019;

Year-end net cash position of $35.8 million.



Highlights of Q4 2020

Record quarterly revenues of $23.3 million, up 62% year-over-year;

Gross margin of 39%, up from 36% in Q4 of 2019;

Net income of $ 2.6 million, compared to $0.3 million net loss in 2019;

EBITDA of $3.9 million, representing EBITDA margin of 17%.

Management Comment

Dov Sella, RADA's Chief Executive Officer commented, “We are exceptionally pleased with our performance in 2020, growing our top line by 72% to an all-time record of $76.2 million. Furthermore, even while making the significant investments in our infrastructure, including establishing a new production line and a presence in the United States, we generated EBITDA of almost $10 million for the year. Given our increased scale and that our large investments are now behind us, we look forward to continued strong revenue growth, with higher profit margins.”

Continued Mr. Sella, “Today we are announcing the signing of an LOI to invest $3 million for a 12% stake in RADSee Technologies Ltd., an early-stage and advanced radar technology company, targeting the commercial vehicle market, both current and autonomous. We see many technological synergies through this investment which has the potential to expand our addressable markets in the future. We retain an option to increase our stake should we see that their solution is maturing. At this point, we are taking a minority stake so that we may remain focused on the massive growth potential in our current end-markets.”

Concluded Mr. Sella, “Our strong order momentum since mid-2019, which continued into 2020, has increased our confidence that we will exceed revenues of $120 million in 2021. We expect that as the current programs to which we are supplying our radars mature, the growth trend of our revenues will continue beyond 2021.”

20 20 Fourth Quarter Summary

Revenues totaled $23.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 62% compared with revenues of $14.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Gross Profit totaled $9.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 (or 39% of revenues) compared to gross profit of $5.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 (or 36% of revenues).

Operating Profit was $2.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to an operating loss of $0.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net Income attributable to RADA’s shareholders in the fourth quarter of 2020, was $2.6 million, or $0.06 per share, compared to a net loss of $0.3 million, or $0.01 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The Company’s EBITDA was $3.9 million (or 17% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to EBITDA of $0.6 million (or 4% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Full Year 20 20 Results Summary

Revenues totaled $76.2 million, an increase of 72% compared to revenues of $44.3 million in 2019.

Gross Profit totaled $28.3 million (or 37% of revenues) compared to gross profit of $15.9 million (or 36% of revenues) in 2019.

Operating Profit totaled $5.5 million compared to an operating loss of $2.1 million in 2019.

Net income attributable to RADA’s shareholders was $5.6 million, or $0.13 per share for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to a net loss of $2.0 million, or $0.05 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2019.

The Company’s EBITDA was $9.7 million (or 13% of revenues) in 2020 compared to EBITDA of $0.4 million (or 1% of revenues) in 2019.

As of December 31, 2020, RADA had net cash and cash equivalents of $35.8 million, compared to $13.8 million as of year-end 2019.

About RADA Electronic Industries Ltd.

RADA is a global defense technology company focused on proprietary radar solutions and legacy avionics systems. The Company is a leader in mini-tactical radars, serving attractive, high-growth markets, including active military protection, counter-UAS, critical infrastructure protection and border surveillance.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. Such risk uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, the impact of COVID-19 on our company and our industry, changes in general economic conditions, risks in product and technology developments, market acceptance of new products and continuing product demand, level of competition and other factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Information with Regard to non-GAAP Financial Measures

﻿The Company presents its financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP. RADA’s management uses supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate its business and make operating decisions. Adjusted EBITDA is provided in this press release and the accompanying supplemental information because management believes this non-GAAP measure is useful for investors and financial institutions as it facilitates operating performance comparisons from period to period. As presented in this release, the term Adjusted EBITDA consists of net profit (loss) according to U.S. GAAP, excluding net financing expenses, taxes, depreciation and amortization and non-cash stock-based compensation expenses. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these limitations, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA alongside other financial performance measures, including net income and our other GAAP results. Reconciliation between the Company's results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in the table below.





RECONCILIATION FROM GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

U.S. dollars in thousands

Year ended December 31, Three months ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Income (loss) from continued operations $ 5,640 $ (2,224 ) $ 2,638 $ (180 ) Financial expenses (income), net (167 ) 121 144 (29 ) Depreciation 2,289 1,223 677 454 Employees Option Compensation 1,436 1,148 415 313 Other non-cash amortization 476 139 67 29 EBITDA $ 9,674 $ 407 $ 3,941 $ 587





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data

December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 36,289 $ 13,754 Restricted deposits 567 380 Trade receivables 14,095 13,765 Contract asset 756 1,269 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 1,637 1,673 Inventories, net 28,783 17,196 Total current assets 82,127 48,037 LONG-TERM ASSETS:

Long-term receivables and other deposits 230 97 Property, plant and equipment, net 13,968 9,127 Operating lease right-of-use assets 10,581 7,654 Total long-term-assets 24,779 16,878 Total ASSETS $ 106,906 $ 64,915





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data December 31,

2020 2019 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Short term loan $ 454 $ - Trade payables 10,603 7,661 Other accounts payable and accrued expenses 9,855 5,572 Advances from customers 2,323 1,563 Contract Liabilities 232 196 Operating lease short term liabilities 1,885 1,240 Total current liabilities 25,352 16,232 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Operating lease long-term liabilities 8,732 6,499 Accrued severance-pay and other long-term liability 789 764 Total long-term liabilities 9,521 7,263 EQUITY: Share capital - Ordinary shares of NIS 0.03 par value - Authorized: 100,000,000 shares and 100,000,000 shares at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019; Issued and outstanding: 43,724,446 and 38,456,693 at December 31, 2020 and at December 31, 2019 respectively. 440 394 Additional paid-in capital 144,944 120,017 Accumulated deficit (73,351) (78,991) Total RADA Electronic Industries shareholders' equity 72,033 41,420 Total equity 72,033 41,420 Total LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 106,906 $ 64,915



