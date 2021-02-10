Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. Announces January 31, 2021 Assets Under Management

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE: WDR) today reported preliminary assets under management of $74.3 billion for the month ended January 31, 2021, compared to $74.8 billion on December 31, 2020.

71,252

$

3,570

$

74,822

Net flows (644 ) (40 ) (684 )

Market action 135 3 138

Ending assets $ 70,743 $ 3,533 $ 74,276

Cautionary Statement

The preliminary information included in this news release reflects management's estimate based on currently available information. Estimates are subject to change. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance upon this preliminary information.

About the Company

Through its subsidiaries, Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has provided investment management and wealth management services to clients throughout the United States since 1937. Today, we distribute our investment products through the unaffiliated channel under the IVY INVESTMENTS brand (encompassing broker/dealer, retirement, and registered investment advisors), our wealth management channel (through independent financial advisors associated with WADDELL & REED, INC.), and our institutional channel (including defined benefit plans, pension plans, endowments and subadvisory relationships). For more information, visit ir.waddell.com.

