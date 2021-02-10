Tecnoglass Sets Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Barranquilla, Colombia, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tecnoglass, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGLS) ("Tecnoglass" or the "Company") , a leading manufacturer of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products serving the global residential and commercial end markets, today announced it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Management will host a webcast and conference call that same day at 10:00 a.m. eastern time (10:00 a.m. Bogota, Colombia time) to review the Company’s results.

The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet. Additionally, a slide presentation will accompany the conference call. To listen to the call and view the slides, please visit the Investors section of Tecnoglass' website at www.tecnoglass.com . Please go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. For those unable to access the webcast, the conference call will be accessible by dialing 1-877-705-6003 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6725 (international). Upon dialing in, please request to join the Tecnoglass Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call.

To listen to a telephonic replay of the conference call, dial toll-free 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and enter pass code 13715780. The playback can be accessed through June 2, 2021.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc. is a leading producer of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products serving the multi-family, single-family and commercial end markets. Tecnoglass is the second largest glass fabricator serving the U.S. and the #1 architectural glass transformation company in Latin America. Located in Barranquilla, Colombia, the Company’s 2.7 million square foot, vertically-integrated and state- of-the-art manufacturing complex provides efficient access to over 1,000 global customers, with the U.S. accounting for more than 90% of revenues. Tecnoglass' tailored, high-end products are found on some of the world's most distinctive properties, including the El Dorado Airport (Bogota), United Nations Plaza (New York), Icon Bay (Miami), and Salesforce Tower (San Francisco). For more information, please visit www.tecnoglass.com or view our corporate video at https://vimeo.com/134429998 .

Investor Relations: