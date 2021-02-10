Tenable Announces Intent to Acquire Alsid

COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable Holdings, Inc. (“Tenable”) (Nasdaq: TENB), the Cyber Exposure company, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Alsid SAS (“Alsid”), a leader in Active Directory security. Alsid for Active Directory is a Software as a Service (SaaS) solution with an on-premises deployment option that monitors the security of Active Directory in real time. The solution enables users to find and fix existing weaknesses with dynamic threat scoring, complexity ratings and recommended actions. Alsid continuously and non-disruptively discovers new attack pathways and detects ongoing attacks in real time, recommending remediations without the need to deploy agents or leverage privileged accounts.



Exploiting user privileges via Active Directory is a favorite and predictable tactic in many sophisticated compromises and common hacks. This risk has never been more acute than it is today, with so many people working remotely and often using personal devices to connect to corporate systems, with Active Directory playing a critical role in managed single sign on. For this reason, organizations are increasingly focusing on securing accounts -- employees, service contractors, temporary workers, systems accounts and others -- and their access to and permissions across systems as strategic to their cybersecurity posture. Understanding account access to systems and how those cascade across compute environments is a strategic and important complement to vulnerability management and systems hygiene and is increasingly imperative to managing risk holistically, especially in complex cloud and hybrid environments.

“Tightly controlling the privileges of accounts in Active Directory is as foundational to reducing risk to the business as the basic blocking and tackling of deploying security updates. As we've seen with the flurry of hacks, ranging from the sophisticated SolarWinds compromise all the way down to common ransomware attacks, attackers go after the Active Directory infrastructure to increase access and establish persistence,” said Amit Yoran, chairman and CEO, Tenable. “We’re impressed with the insights that Alsid brings to enterprise customers and look forward to working with the Alsid team to add this critical element to Cyber Exposure and risk management.”